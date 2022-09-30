Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two Californian Cities Make the Top 10 Most Rat-Infested ListYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
The Five Best Places to Buy Steaks in Los Angeles, Regardless of Your AddressLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Doria Ragland: All you need to know about Meghan Markle's momCheryl E PrestonLos Angeles, CA
4 Los Angeles Museums to Visit This Month for FreeYour California GuideLos Angeles, CA
Wagyu Japanese BBQ in Los Angeles - Tama EnDinh LeeLos Angeles, CA
Related
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves stay on top: The battle for the NL East isn't over | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and Alex Curry break down the Atlanta Braves and the NY Mets series after the Braves sweep the Mets and manage to stay on top in the NL East! The battle continues for the number 2 seed continues into the final series of the regular season!
FOX Sports
Aaron Judge keeps getting walked ... which is how it should be
More than 120,000 Yankees fans braved crummy weather this weekend to see a tall guy hit a home run. Heading into New York’s three-game set against Baltimore, Aaron Judge needed just one measly big fly to pass Roger Maris for the American League record. But while the pinstripe faithful...
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot. The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind...
FOX Sports
Rangers aim to break 5-game losing streak, play the Yankees
New York Yankees (97-61, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (66-92, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (12-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -148, Rangers +126; over/under is 7...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining
ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
FOX Sports
MLB Team of the Season: Ohtani, Judge, Alvarez, Betts lead list
Every week of this MLB season, I have put together my Team of the Week, going position by position and picking the best player at each spot from the previous week. Then there was the Team of the Month, recognizing the players in the league who had the best months.
FOX Sports
Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: Verlander, Valdez leading Astros into October
The Houston Astros' pitching staff is undoubtedly one of the best and deepest in baseball. The Astros rank second in MLB in team ERA (2.93) and fourth in baseball in strikeouts. They have gotten by far the most quality starts from their starters (92; San Diego is second with 81), and they're second in MLB in batting average against (.213).
Yankees Severino faces minimum in 7 no-hit innings vs Texas
New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino has not allowed a hit and has faced the minimum 21 batters through seven innings against Texas
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
Houston Astros & the Los Angeles Dodgers are taken first in the Flippin' Bats MLB Postseason Draft | Flippin' Bats
Fox Sports’ Ben Verlander, Alex Curry, Taylor Gelbrich face off in a MLB Postseason Draft where each of them select 4 teams and are awarded with a point for season playoff win! October baseball is officially here!
FOX Sports
Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0
New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch
The hunt for the 2022 MLB postseason is heating up. The National League East division race is coming down to the wire, while two NL wild-card spots are still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
FOX Sports
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers, Astros (who else?) lead season's final list
The final few days of the regular season are upon us, and a few playoff races have come down to the very end. The most notable race is in the NL East, where the Braves swept the Mets over the weekend to put the division firmly in their grasp. For...
IN THIS ARTICLE
La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over health issues
CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 because of problems with a pacemaker that was implanted in February. While La Russa was away from the team, he got checked for a different medical issue that was previously diagnosed during an annual exam. That second health problem led to his departure from the team. “Now however that I’m in the treatment program, it’s become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for the second issue makes it impossible to be the manager in 2023,” La Russa said.
FOX Sports
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: MIL, PHI battling for final playoff spot
The 2022 MLB postseason field is all but set. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games. Here's where the...
FOX Sports
Braves sweep to take NL East lead; Mets look unprepared for playoffs
The bitter pill was avoidable. The Mets soared into Atlanta with a one-game lead in the National League East; they left having been swept, chopped and overpowered by the Braves, all but wiping out their shot of winning their first division title since 2015. The Braves’ magic number is down...
Comments / 0