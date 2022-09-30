ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FOX Sports

Aaron Judge keeps getting walked ... which is how it should be

More than 120,000 Yankees fans braved crummy weather this weekend to see a tall guy hit a home run. Heading into New York’s three-game set against Baltimore, Aaron Judge needed just one measly big fly to pass Roger Maris for the American League record. But while the pinstripe faithful...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer

St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot. The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Rangers aim to break 5-game losing streak, play the Yankees

New York Yankees (97-61, first in the AL East) vs. Texas Rangers (66-92, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (6-3, 3.41 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 105 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (12-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -148, Rangers +126; over/under is 7...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FOX Sports

Braves sweep Mets, take 2-game lead in East with 3 remaining

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson and Matt Olson homered for the third straight game, Travis d’Arnaud hit a go-ahead two-run single in the third inning, and Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 5-3 on Sunday night, completing a three-game sweep of their NL East rival and taking a two-game lead in the division with three games to play.
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Season: Ohtani, Judge, Alvarez, Betts lead list

Every week of this MLB season, I have put together my Team of the Week, going position by position and picking the best player at each spot from the previous week. Then there was the Team of the Month, recognizing the players in the league who had the best months.
MLB
FOX Sports

Pitching Ninja's Filthiest Pitches: Verlander, Valdez leading Astros into October

The Houston Astros' pitching staff is undoubtedly one of the best and deepest in baseball. The Astros rank second in MLB in team ERA (2.93) and fourth in baseball in strikeouts. They have gotten by far the most quality starts from their starters (92; San Diego is second with 81), and they're second in MLB in batting average against (.213).
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Braves play the Mets leading series 1-0

New York Mets (98-59, second in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (98-59, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (11-4, 2.13 ERA, .88 WHIP, 169 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (20-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 171 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -127, Braves +107; over/under is 6...
QUEENS, NY
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Blue Jays, Mariners, Rays clinch

The hunt for the 2022 MLB postseason is heating up. The National League East division race is coming down to the wire, while two NL wild-card spots are still up for grabs. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games.
MLB
The Associated Press

La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over health issues

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 because of problems with a pacemaker that was implanted in February. While La Russa was away from the team, he got checked for a different medical issue that was previously diagnosed during an annual exam. That second health problem led to his departure from the team. “Now however that I’m in the treatment program, it’s become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for the second issue makes it impossible to be the manager in 2023,” La Russa said.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: MIL, PHI battling for final playoff spot

The 2022 MLB postseason field is all but set. The top two division winners in each league will receive byes to the Division Series. The other four teams in each league will play best-of-three series in the wild-card round, with the higher seed hosting all three games. Here's where the...
MLB
FOX Sports

Braves sweep to take NL East lead; Mets look unprepared for playoffs

The bitter pill was avoidable. The Mets soared into Atlanta with a one-game lead in the National League East; they left having been swept, chopped and overpowered by the Braves, all but wiping out their shot of winning their first division title since 2015. The Braves’ magic number is down...
QUEENS, NY

