Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Marvel's Daredevil Star Reveals Hopes for Disney+ Return, "We Had So Much More Story to Tell"
Marvel Studios has been hard at work on their Multiverse Saga film slate and there have been a few projects that have focused on the topic at hand. Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness all pushed Phase Four along with their use of the multiverse, and it definitely delivered. Spider-Man: No Way Home saw the return of Matt Murdock / Daredevil (Charlie Cox) who helped Peter Parker get out of a huge legal problem, and now he's returning, fully suited up as the Man Without Fear in the next episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Cox will also appear in the upcoming Echo series alongside Vincent D'Onofrio, and they will return for their upcoming revival series Daredevil: Born Again. Fans have been wondering if their other costars would return in the series, and now Karen Page actress Deborah Ann-Wool has revealed that she's ready to return. During a recent interview, the actress revealed that while she's willing to return, Marvel has yet to call her.
ComicBook
Avengers: Secret Wars Writer Hinted At His MCU Future In Loki Season 1
The keys to the multiverse are in the possession of Michael Waldron. It was announced today that the multi-time Marvel Studios writer would be scribing Avengers: Secret Wars, the sixth movie in Earth's Mightiest franchise. This comes off the immediate heels of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which Waldron penned, as well as Loki Season 1, which also saw Waldron fulfilling lead writer duties. Both of his Marvel credits thus far are directly intertwined with the multiverse, as Doctor Strange 2 provided a soft launch into the complex concept while Loki Season 1 introduced fans to The Multiverse Saga's big bad, Jonathan Majors's Kang the Conqueror.
ComicBook
The Office Star Has No Interest in Ever Reprising Their Role
It's been nearly a decade since the American reboot of The Office had its series finale, leading many to wonder if we could ever get a new take on the concept or possibly even a continuation of the earlier narrative, though Zach Woods recently confirmed he has no interest in bringing his Gabe Lewis back to life. Not only would he never want to have to bring that uncomfortable character to life, he admits he wouldn't want any performer be tasked with the challenge, and instead noted that he'd like to reprise his role from the film Other People if he was allowed to return to any character from his past. Woods can next be seen in Season 2 of Avenue 5, which premieres on HBO on Monday, October 10th.
ComicBook
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
RELATED PEOPLE
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
ComicBook
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
ComicBook
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Actor Excited to Be Returning for Sequel
While Ghostbusters: Afterlife served as the first sequel to the original narrative since 1989's Ghostbusters II, it also introduced audiences to a number of new heroes, including McKenna Grace's Phoebe. A sequel to Afterlife has already been announced, with Grace being just as excited to find out what's in store for her and the rest of the cast as fans are, as she revealed that she is pestering director Jason Reitman about what the next film in the franchise could be exploring. Ghostbusters 4 is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family when it premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Namor Is Not a Villain
He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
ComicBook
Interview With the Vampire Stars Talk Bringing Anne Rice's Queer Themes to Life
Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire officially premiered Sunday night on AMC and AMC+ — the premiere episode also dropped early for AMC+ subscribers last week — and brought to life on the small screen the eagerly anticipated, critically acclaimed adaptation of Rice's iconic novel of the same name. For many fans of Rice's work, one of the biggest things that they've been looking forward to is the exploration of the romantic relationship between the two vampires, Lestat de Lioncourt and Louis de Pointe du Lac. The queer themes and subtext in Rice's work has long been something fans have longed to see in live action and the first episode of AMC's adaptation delivered and for series stars Jacob Anderson and Sam Reid, bringing them to life was incredibly important.
ComicBook
PETA Demands Steven Spielberg Cut Scene From New Movie
Filmmaker Steven Spielberg may have already captured audience's imaginations at TIFF where the world premiere of his new film The Fabelmans was held, but he's now drawn the ire of PETA specifically because of the movie. As noticed by SlashFilm, the animal rights group issued a statement in response to the first trailer for Spielberg's new movie, taking issue with the film's apparent use of an actual monkey in one scene. Though only appearing in the trailer for a few seconds, appearing after Michelle Williams' character reveals she bought the monkey because she "needed a laugh," it's unclear how much screen time it has in the full movie. Even if it's not long, PETA wants it removed.
ComicBook
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Planning Screenings With Russo Brothers, Zack Snyder and George RR Martin at His Movie Theater
Earlier this week, filmmaker Kevin Smith reopened his childhood theater in New Jersey under the name of Smodcastle Cinemas. Smith announced the deal back in August, and has big plans for the moviehouse, which includes a merch store in the lobby, a "film school camp" for young, aspiring filmmakers, and of course, plenty of special screenings of cult classics, including Smith's own movies, complete with Q&A sessions, special events, and marathons. He has already screened Clerks III at the former Atlantic Moviehouse, and the first big View Askew event coming to the newly-renamed Smodcastle Cinemas will be a screening of Tusk next month, which will be preceded by a taping of Hollywood Babble-On, and followed by a Q&A.
ComicBook
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Director on Namor's Comic-Accurate Look
Despite being one of Marvel's oldest characters, Prince Namor has yet to be introduced in live-action. That all changes when Tenoch Huerta picks up the mantle in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever next month. As seen in the sequel's two teasers so far, the version of Namor that will appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will look incredibly comic-accurate. According to Wakanda Forever helmer Ryan Coogler, that's entirely be design. The filmmaker took to one recent interview to say filmmakers have to "lean into" the source material when developing Marvel pictures.
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl: Jade Returns in "Frenemies Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One" Synopsis
Last season on DC's Stargirl, the JSA made a new ally when Jennie-Lynn Hayden/Jade (Ysa Penarejo) arrived on Blue Valley, taking on the powers of her father, Green Lantern Alan Scott. Jennie departed her newfound friends in the JSA as she continued her search for her long-lost brother by the end of Season 2, but now, it seems like she'll be coming back to the team. The CW has released the synopsis for "Frenemies — Chapter Seven: Infinity Inc. Part One", the seventh episode of DC's Stargirl's third season teasing not only her return, but possibly the formation of a new heroic team as well.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Season 6 Claps Back at Doubters With a Animation Upgrade
My Hero Academia's anime got hit pretty hard with criticism in Season 5 (see video above), as even longtime fans of the series seemed to think that studio Bones dropped the ball in terms of the series' overall aesthetic quality. It wasn't so much that fans were hating on My Hero Academia – it was more that the series had set a high bar for itself in the first four seasons of its run, but Season 5 didn't quite measure up.
James Bond Producer Says Next 007 Won’t Be Young Actor: ‘Bond’s Already a Veteran’
The next 007 will decidedly be a “veteran” of the spy game, according to longtime James Bond producer Michael G. Wilson. During an “In Conversation” event at the British Film Institute to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the character, Wilson revealed that any younger actors who have been rumored to be in the mix to take over the role, like Jacob Elordi and Tom Holland, are not in the running to play the famed MI6 agent. “We’ve tried looking at younger people in the past,” Wilson said, via Deadline. “But trying to visualize it doesn’t work. Remember, Bond’s already a veteran. He’s...
ComicBook
Doctor Who: David Tennant Admits He's Jealous of New Star Ncuti Gatwa
The future is looking pretty bright for Doctor Who fans, with the iconic sci-fi television series about to undergo some major milestones. Not only will Jodie Whittaker be capping off a landmark turn as the Thirteenth Doctor in an upcoming Centenary holiday special, but Ncuti Gatwa will be making history as the first person of color to play the series' titular role, debuting as the Fourteenth Doctor in 2023. In a recent interview with BBC News, Tenth Doctor actor David Tennant — who will also be returning to his role in a one-off special — revealed that he's "a little bit jealous" of Gatwa "starting on this exciting journey."
ComicBook
Sons of Anarchy Star Teases Potential Return to Franchise
Sons of Anarchy came to a bloody, heartbreaking end back in 2014. Fans watched as the show's lead character, Jax Teller, opted to end his own life in an effort to save both his family and the club. In the years since, the man who played Jax has gone on to be a much bigger star. Charlie Hunnam has starred in studio blockbusters and indie darlings since hanging up his helmet at the end of Sons of Anarchy, but a return to the franchise could be in the cards, as improbable as that seems.
ComicBook
Original Super Mario Bros Game Gets Realistic Remake Starring Chris Pratt
Super Mario fans who are currently waiting for their first look at Chris Pratt as the iconic plumber in the upcoming film from Minions production house Illumination, you might be waiting a while for the trailer. But you can at least pass the time with a new realistic game featuring a realistic take on Pratt as Mario in a recreation of the very first Super Mario game for the Nintendo Entertainment System. One fan has been hard at work recreating a few early levels from the original game in Unreal Engine, with players taking control of a realistic version of Mario with the likeness of Chris Pratt.
Comments / 0