Queens, NY

The Countdown: FDNY EMS lieutenant killed in line of duty; Ian devastates Florida

ABCNY
 4 days ago

In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we covered the vicious murder of an FDNY EMS lieutenant who was stabbed in the line of duty in Queens Thursday.

Police say the victim, identified as EMS Lieutenant Alison Russo, was stabbed to death in an unprovoked attack while on duty and standing outside of FDNY EMS Station 49 Astoria.

Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger was live in Astoria with the latest details.

Here are the other headlines from Thursday's show:

Hurricane Ian devastates Florida

Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through inundated streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped amid flooded homes and shattered buildings left by Hurricane Ian, which crossed into the Atlantic Ocean and churned toward South Carolina.

Hours after weakening to a tropical storm while crossing the Florida peninsula, Ian regained hurricane strength Thursday evening over the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center predicted it would hit South Carolina as a Category 1 hurricane Friday.

NYC school admissions

It is the controversy and conundrum that has haunted New York City public schools for decades. Who decides where students go to school? Are grades the barometer? How about test scores? How about residency? Each has its drawbacks.

The NYC schools chancellor announced a new proposal Thursday night, and not everyone is in favor of it.

Comments / 1

