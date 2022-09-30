ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Daily

Michigan’s strong connection leads to win over Northwestern

All teams that hope to find victory on an indisputable scale must first establish chemistry. The Michigan volleyball team (12-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) came out strong against Northwestern (12-4, 1-3), hoping to sweep the Wildcats three straight sets. Instead, after dominating the first two, the Wolverines had to put themselves back together to eventually claim victory, 3-1.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Wolverines roll past Ball State as defense shines

Coming off a 4-1 win against Big Ten rival Rutgers, the No. 8 Michigan field hockey team (6-4 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) looked to keep the momentum rolling in its final non-conference game of the season against Ball State (5-5) on Sunday. Firing on all cylinders, the Wolverines sailed past the Cardinals, 7-0.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Haakenson game-winner helps Michigan defeat Minnesota￼

The last time the Michigan women’s soccer team won at Minnesota was in 2012. Entering Minneapolis, the Wolverines looked to improve upon their already stellar away record and capture an elusive first win in Big Ten play. On Thursday night, Michigan did just that. The Wolverines (6-4-2 overall, 1-2-1...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

SportsMonday: Two years and a world of difference

Do you remember the last time that the Michigan football team traveled to Bloomington?. Sorry, I probably should have begun this column with a content warning. If you’re a diehard, you likely buried that game — Michigan at Indiana, Nov. 7, 2020 — deep in the back of your brain; it’s a memory you’d rather not rehash.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan ties Iowa after second half surge

Marked by fast breaks and physical defense, Sunday’s match felt like a shootout. The final line just didn’t reflect that. The Michigan women’s soccer team (6-4-3 overall, 1-2-2 Big Ten) tied Iowa (3-5-5, 0-2-3) 1-1 on Sunday afternoon in a gritty, back-and-forth match. The Hawkeyes took advantage of a defensive lapse early to capture a one goal lead, but a late penalty brought the Wolverines back in dramatic fashion.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Jess Robinson a bright spot in loss to Ohio State

Senior middle blocker Jess Robinson has taken the leap. After being a solid starter for the Michigan volleyball team during her first three years, she dominated the first eight games of this season, leading the nation in hitting percentage at .539. Robinson’s efficiency slowed once Michigan entered Big Ten play, posting .273 and .250 against Rutgers and Penn State respectively. However, Robinson resumed her dominance Wednesday night against Ohio State. She led the Wolverines with 17 points and a .571 hitting percentage, a bright spot in the loss.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Spencer Raines: From the stands, how Michigan quieted Kinnick

IOWA CITY — Just mere minutes into the game, Kinnick Stadium was silent. And that’s how it stayed for the majority of the game on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan beat Iowa, 27-14. But it was more than just a win, it was a statement. In their first opportunity to do so, this year’s Wolverines proved their road mettle.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan’s offensive line shines in win over Iowa

IOWA CITY — Iowa is a team, a place, a culture, built on hard work. The term blue collar — originating just down the road in Alden, Iowa — permeates through the city and the players that Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes select. It’s their identity.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series

Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

PETA exhibit calls attention to animal testing at UMich and beyond

Over the last two weeks, a traveling exhibit from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) — a nonprofit that advocates against animal abuse and animal testing — was set up on the Southeast corner of North University Avenue and State Street, calling attention to the use of animals for scientific research at the University of Michigan and other college campuses around the country. The exhibit was open from Sept. 21 to 25 and again on Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, and is now headed to its next stop in Pittsburg.
ANN ARBOR, MI

