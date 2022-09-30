Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Michigan 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Popular restaurant chain opening another location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersSouthfield, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s strong connection leads to win over Northwestern
All teams that hope to find victory on an indisputable scale must first establish chemistry. The Michigan volleyball team (12-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) came out strong against Northwestern (12-4, 1-3), hoping to sweep the Wildcats three straight sets. Instead, after dominating the first two, the Wolverines had to put themselves back together to eventually claim victory, 3-1.
Michigan Daily
Wolverines roll past Ball State as defense shines
Coming off a 4-1 win against Big Ten rival Rutgers, the No. 8 Michigan field hockey team (6-4 overall, 1-2 Big Ten) looked to keep the momentum rolling in its final non-conference game of the season against Ball State (5-5) on Sunday. Firing on all cylinders, the Wolverines sailed past the Cardinals, 7-0.
Michigan Daily
Michigan field hockey dominates in third quarter shooting spree against Ball State
Forty-one shots is a lot for any team to fire off in a single game, even for the No. 9 Michigan field hockey team. But on Sunday, the Wolverines did just that en route to dominating Ball State, 7-0. While the team was locked-in on offense throughout the entire game,...
Michigan Daily
Haakenson game-winner helps Michigan defeat Minnesota￼
The last time the Michigan women’s soccer team won at Minnesota was in 2012. Entering Minneapolis, the Wolverines looked to improve upon their already stellar away record and capture an elusive first win in Big Ten play. On Thursday night, Michigan did just that. The Wolverines (6-4-2 overall, 1-2-1...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan Daily
SportsMonday: Two years and a world of difference
Do you remember the last time that the Michigan football team traveled to Bloomington?. Sorry, I probably should have begun this column with a content warning. If you’re a diehard, you likely buried that game — Michigan at Indiana, Nov. 7, 2020 — deep in the back of your brain; it’s a memory you’d rather not rehash.
Michigan Daily
Michigan ties Iowa after second half surge
Marked by fast breaks and physical defense, Sunday’s match felt like a shootout. The final line just didn’t reflect that. The Michigan women’s soccer team (6-4-3 overall, 1-2-2 Big Ten) tied Iowa (3-5-5, 0-2-3) 1-1 on Sunday afternoon in a gritty, back-and-forth match. The Hawkeyes took advantage of a defensive lapse early to capture a one goal lead, but a late penalty brought the Wolverines back in dramatic fashion.
Michigan Daily
Jess Robinson a bright spot in loss to Ohio State
Senior middle blocker Jess Robinson has taken the leap. After being a solid starter for the Michigan volleyball team during her first three years, she dominated the first eight games of this season, leading the nation in hitting percentage at .539. Robinson’s efficiency slowed once Michigan entered Big Ten play, posting .273 and .250 against Rutgers and Penn State respectively. However, Robinson resumed her dominance Wednesday night against Ohio State. She led the Wolverines with 17 points and a .571 hitting percentage, a bright spot in the loss.
Michigan Daily
Spencer Raines: From the stands, how Michigan quieted Kinnick
IOWA CITY — Just mere minutes into the game, Kinnick Stadium was silent. And that’s how it stayed for the majority of the game on Saturday as No. 4 Michigan beat Iowa, 27-14. But it was more than just a win, it was a statement. In their first opportunity to do so, this year’s Wolverines proved their road mettle.
RELATED PEOPLE
Michigan Daily
Michigan’s offensive line shines in win over Iowa
IOWA CITY — Iowa is a team, a place, a culture, built on hard work. The term blue collar — originating just down the road in Alden, Iowa — permeates through the city and the players that Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes select. It’s their identity.
Michigan Daily
Miss Kim is trying to help food insecurity, one piece of tteokbokki at a time
When Ji Hye Kim founded Miss Kim, a Korean restaurant on North Fifth Avenue, she had her eyes set on giving back to the Ann Arbor community. Now, with a new sliding scale payment program, Kim is fighting food insecurity, one meal at a time. The restaurant will be offering...
Michigan Daily
Legendary drag queens take on Michigan Theater in Stamps Speakers Series
Glamor. Some women define it as classiness and wealth. Other women like “legendary” drag queens Maxi Chanel, Nickki Stevens, Donna Personna and Lady T Tempest feel their most glamorous when they perform in drag, donning sparkly dresses in front of an audience. The queens met with University of Michigan students from the Penny W. Stamps School of Art & Design Thursday night at the Michigan Theatre to discuss the history of drag and their personal experiences performing at Detroit’s Gigi’s Cabaret and San Francisco’s Aunt Charlie’s, which are gay bars well known for their role in the drag scene.
Michigan Daily
PETA exhibit calls attention to animal testing at UMich and beyond
Over the last two weeks, a traveling exhibit from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) — a nonprofit that advocates against animal abuse and animal testing — was set up on the Southeast corner of North University Avenue and State Street, calling attention to the use of animals for scientific research at the University of Michigan and other college campuses around the country. The exhibit was open from Sept. 21 to 25 and again on Sept. 28 to Oct. 2, and is now headed to its next stop in Pittsburg.
Comments / 0