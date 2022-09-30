ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central, LA

brproud.com

Perkins Road near Bluff Road closed to freight truck in ditch

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office temporarily closed an intersection in Prairieville Sunday. The sheriff’s office says Perkins Road near Bluff Road is closed due to the street being blocked by an 18-wheeler in a ditch. Drivers should expect delays if traveling in this area.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
wbrz.com

Four agencies respond to house fire in neighborhood off Millerville Ave.

BATON ROUGE - Four fire departments were called to assist in fighting a house fire near Millerville Avenue on Sunday. The East Side, Baton Rouge, St. George, and District Six Fire Departments were all called to a two-alarm fire on Rhonda Avenue on Sunday shortly before noon. When the crews arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the home, and some firefighters were even forced out due to the extreme heat coming from the fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Central, LA
Central, LA
wbrz.com

A new Murphy's Bar will be coming soon, and aims to preserve the past, look to the future

BATON ROUGE - Over twenty-five years, Murphy’s Bar has taken on a change in name and change in meaning, all while preserving pieces of the past. On the corner of West Chimes and Lake Street is where you’ll find its newly renovated building. It’s taken nearly seven years of decay and has been LSU’s original KA fraternity, a plasma lab, and a textbook store. The building will soon gain a new face as Murphy’s on Chimes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

West Baton Rouge tax renewal meetings start

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Leaders of West Baton Rouge Schools are trying again to renew their property tax after voters turned it down originally. West Baton Rouge’s 15-millage property tax equals about $8.5 million a year in taxpayer funding for 10 parish schools. That’s a fifth of the general fund.
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
WAFB

Parts of Slaughter under boil advisory due to water main break

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Some residents of the Slaughter area are under an immediate boil advisory due to a water main break, according to town officials. Officials added every resident West of Munson St. in Meadowood Subdivision, including Rush, Graves, Munson, and Meadowood are under this advisory until further notice.
SLAUGHTER, LA
WAFB

Electric vehicle charging stations coming soon

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - East Baton Rouge leaders will build more electric vehicle charging stations, thanks to federal funding. Louisiana is getting more electric, as the bipartisan infrastructure law will help states set up more electric vehicle charging stations. Louisiana will get $73 million over the next five years.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Subtly slow warm up

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be on the rise for the rest of the work/school week, but that warm-up will be subtle. Morning lows and afternoon highs will see a degree or two increase per day with the culmination of highs near 90° by Friday. Therefore, there won’t be much more of a need for those light jackets. Thankfully our next cold front is set to arrive late Friday into early Saturday putting an end to this warming trend.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL-TV

Suspect at-large in St. John homicide

NEW ORLEANS — The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide that occurred Saturday on East 21st Street in Reserve. Deputies have identified 21-year-old Ashley Marie Johnson-Washington as the suspect after an investigation revealed she was responsible. Johnson-Washington fled the scene in a 2012 Kia Sorento, license...
RESERVE, LA
WAFB

Trending warmer through the work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will be trending warmer little by little for the next several days. We’ll be back above normal for daytime highs again Monday with highs trending in the mid to upper 80°s to close out the work/school week. High pressure will dominate the local forecast keeping us dry right on into next week.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

SGFD investigating a house fire ruled arson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is investigating an arson case house fire. Officials responded to the 2200 block of General Beauregard Ave., around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, October 1. Firefighters said upon arrival the fire was showing from the side of the building, going from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

