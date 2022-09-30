Read full article on original website
4 overreactions from Texas football’s complete team win over WVU
A performance that we needed to see out of Texas football came to fruition this weekend in a convincing double-digit win over head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on the night of Oct. 1. Texas topped West Virginia this weekend by the final score of 38-20.
smokingmusket.com
What I Think Of Four Years Without A Climb
What do I want to say this week and what should I say this week? Forty games in and the head coach is two games below .500 (19-21), we have not spent a single week in the top 25 in those 40 games and still have not won three games in a row. Now we have the long task of 13 days off before we get a Thursday night game.
How to watch Texas football vs. OU: TV, stream, game time
The wait is almost over for Texas football to take the field at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas to take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the annual Red River Rivalry game. Texas will take on Oklahoma in Red River on Oct. 8, with each team having something to prove after both squads had some real ups and downs to varying degrees in the last few weeks.
Daily Athenaeum
Brown concerned for Donaldson, critical of devastating first half in Texas defeat
The West Virginia football team was defeated by the Texas Longhorns 38-20 on the road Saturday. WVU head coach Neal Brown was vocal about the team's poor performance, but first of all was concerned with the health of running back CJ Donaldson. In his first comments following the loss, Brown...
3 key OU players dealing with injuries before game vs. Texas football
The week of the Red River Rivalry game against the Oklahoma Sooners has arrived for Texas football. This Red River game looks to present Texas and head coach Steve Sarkisian with a tremendous opportunity to get back right in the thick of things in the race to get a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game.
Where Texas football ranks in updated ESPN FPI post-Week 5
Head coach Steve Sarkisian and Texas football got a much-needed win on Oct. 1 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium over head coach Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas got this convincing win over West Virginia at home in Week 5 by the final score of 38-20.
voiceofmotown.com
Now is the Perfect Time to Fire Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia’s performance this season is unacceptable. The complete lack of discipline and effort by the Mountaineers points to one thing and one thing only…. Poor coaching. It’s no longer a matter of whether Neal Brown should be fired or not. He should be....
voiceofmotown.com
What Neal Brown Had to Say After Brutal Loss at Texas
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers suffered a brutal 38-20 loss at Texas. Here’s what West Virginia head coach Neal Brown had to say following the loss:. “Texas outplayed us early. They really took control early and beat us within the first 15 minutes. We really...
voiceofmotown.com
My Wish-List to Replace Neal Brown Should WVU Move On
(Photo via BlueGoldNews/YouTube) If you have two eyes and a fully functional brain, you can clearly see the Neal Brown era coming to a screeching halt in Morgantown. Sitting at 2-3 and 0-2 in Big 12 play, many are calling the Mountaineers the “worst” team in the Big 12.
Update on WVU running back CJ Donaldson
West Virginia running back CJ Donaldson has been cleared to leave the hospital and travel home with the team tonight, according to a statement from Head Coach Neal Brown. "CJ has been cleared to travel home with us tonight. Credit to the WVU and UT medical teams for their outstanding care," said the statement.
WVU star running back carted off the field
Things have gone from bad to worse for West Virginia in Austin. The Mountaineers are currently down 35-7 to the Longhorns and, just moments ago, their star running back, CJ Donaldson was carted off the field with an apparent head injury. Donaldson, a true freshman, was carrying the ball on...
Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic and more on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about the Mountain Valley Pipeline, economic development, a new children’s hospital and the military. In Segment One, Mark Curtis talks to Rep. Carol Miller (R-WV) about the pipeline and what happened. In Segment Two, Speaker Roger Henshaw (R-WV) is brought […]
Accident brings I-79 to more than 90-minute standstill in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A late night accident shut down part I-79 northbound Saturday. It happened around 9 p.m. near mile marker 152. Monongalia County 911 officals say it involded two cars. First responders shut down both northbound lanes for the situation. Some drivers said they were at a standstill for more than 90 minutes […]
West Virginia volunteers pack food for ‘hungriest in the world’
KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — Knights of Columbus members of West Virginia as well as Cross Catholic Outreach held a meal packing event called “Food for the poor is food for your soul” in the gymnasium of the Mountaineer Challenge Academy at Camp Dawson on Saturday. Challenge Academy Cadets as well as others helped put meal packages […]
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
WDTV
Annual weekend of bull riding kicks off in Jane Lew
JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - Bull riders from across the region were in Jane Lew for the annual Spiker Bull Ride. The event had gone on for over a decade and was back again. The bull riding kicked off September 30 at 6:30 p.m. with a competition throughout the night.
connect-bridgeport.com
PHOTOS: Night Glow Kicks off Balloons Over Morgantown
Balloons Over Morgantown 2022 kicked off Thursday evening with Night Glow at Morgantown Mall. Eighteeen hot air balloon pilots participated in the event which drew several hundred spectators. Launches took place Friday from Morgantown Municipal Airport. There are still three opportunities to see the balloons this weekend. Launches take place at 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. today, Sat., Oct. 1 and at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 2. All launches will be at Morgantown Municipal Airport, but balloons will be visible over much of Morgantown and surrounding areas. Read more HERE.
wvpublic.org
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
CAMPO proposes changes to key Central Texas projects; how to weigh in
CAMPO's Transportation Improvement Program is a four-year program outline that covers projects in the works between 2023 and 2026.
The Recorddelta
Pittsburgh FBI raids home of former Buckhannon Mayor
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, September 30, local law enforcement was present as the Pittsburgh Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) conducted an investigation at the home of former Buckhannon Mayor and current City Council member David W. McCauley. Local law enforcement and the Pittsburgh FBI were present at McCauley’s home, which is located at 10 Meade Street for an undetermined amount of time while conducting the investigation.
