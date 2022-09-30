Read full article on original website
Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts
Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
VIDEO: Florida State Highway Patrol vehicle pulled from floodwaters in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. — Florida police recovered a state highway patrol car from floodwaters in Ocala on Sunday. A trooper was in the vehicle when the road washed away due to flash flooding brought on by Hurricane Ian on Thursday. “The trooper was able to escape through the window and...
Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties
Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
Santa Fe College holding supply drive for colleagues who lost everything in Hurricane Ian
Santa Fe College starts a supply drive for people who lost everything in Hurricane Ian. A college spokesperson says more than 50 employees at the State College of Florida-Manatee Sarasota lost everything. This is the list of items the college hopes to receive:. toothpaste. toothbrushes. paper towels. diapers. soap. socks.
Skydiver dies after parachute malfunction in Central Florida
DELAND, Fla. — A Florida skydiver died Monday, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story and will be...
Ian shows the risks and costs of living on barrier islands
When Hurricane Ian struck Florida’s Gulf Coast, it washed out the bottom level of David Muench's home on the barrier island of Sanibel along with several cars, a Harley-Davidson and a boat.
Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools
Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
Alachua County Job Fair to be held Wednesday
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County and CareerSource of North Central Florida are hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gainesville Career Center (1112 N. Main Street, Gainesville). The job fair focuses on Alachua County government jobs. It is free, and all job seekers are welcome.
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology
With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse
ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
Woman visiting Florida killed after being pulled into ocean by storm surge wave from Hurricane Ian
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - A woman from Kentucky visiting family in Florida was killed after being pulled into the ocean by a big wave during Hurricane Ian this week. She is the third storm-related fatality in Volusia County. Authorities say the victim, whose age was not immediately known, was killed...
Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
DEO waives requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Waives Work Search Reporting and Additional Reemployment Assistance Requirements for Floridians Impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Sheriff’s deputies from Alachua, Putnam counties head to SW Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office deputies are joining Hurricane Ian relief efforts. A team of 11 Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies headed to Charlotte County on Monday morning. Once they arrive, they will assess the damage and needs of the community.
Eighth In Series: Orbs Photographed In The Skies Over Florida
By: Phillip Davis Part eight of the series continues with two more sets of Orbs photographed on April 27 2020. Two identical unprocessed photographs contain eight Orbs that I pulled from the original and processed for best clarity. What is a UFO? Simply put a UFO
Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian
OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision
Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
Florida Woman Arrested For Aggressively Pulling Out Gun In Gas Line
A Florida woman was arrested last week after she pulled a gun on two women in a gas line in Fort Myers. According to the Fort Myers Police Department, Terri Johns, 59, pointed a gun at a car with two women inside because she thought they were trying to skip the line to get gas.
A High Springs church to help South Floridians after Hurricane Ian
After Hurricane Ian brought devastation to our neighbors in South Florida this week. A local church in High Springs says they plan to help those in need. Deeper Purpose Community Church tells CBS4 News that some of the most valued items for donations are blankets and clothes for kids and families.
