Alachua County, FL

fox35orlando.com

Florida, Georgia residents can go to Planet Fitness for free following Hurricane Ian catastrophic impacts

Those who live in Florida and Georgia will have free access to Planet Fitness locations throughout both states due to the disastrous impacts left behind by Hurricane Ian. Planet Fitness announced on Sunday that Florida and Georgia residents can use their locations free of charge, including the showers, locker rooms and additional health and fitness facilities.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Trash pickup, yard waste resumes in Jacksonville, Clay and St. Johns counties

Trash pickup will resume in Duval, Clay and St. Johns counties on Monday. People in Clay County can also drop off yard waste for free at the Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Management Facility until Oct. 11 during normal operating hours of Monday through Saturday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Those interested must bring proof that they are a Clay County resident with a driver’s license, lease, or utility bill.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Skydiver dies after parachute malfunction in Central Florida

DELAND, Fla. — A Florida skydiver died Monday, officials say. DeLand police said they were responding to the Deland Airport. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Police say a male skydiver died following a parachute malfunction and hard landing. This is a developing story and will be...
DELAND, FL
hernandosun.com

Lecture: Florida edibles, nature-made survival tools

Within the bounds of the fragrant, fertile land of Florida lies an endless supply of rich natural resources; nature-made survival tools that, as an added bonus, can be downright delicious! The Academia Hernando community learning series will present “Edible Florida & Basic Survival Skills,” a presentation that will be given on Friday, Oct. 7, at 10 am by Don Philpott, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 2301 Deltona Blvd., Spring Hill.
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Alachua County Job Fair to be held Wednesday

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County and CareerSource of North Central Florida are hosting a Job Fair on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Gainesville Career Center (1112 N. Main Street, Gainesville). The job fair focuses on Alachua County government jobs. It is free, and all job seekers are welcome.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Local residents react to empty bay at St. Marks Lighthouse

ST. MARKS, Fla. (WCTV) - Dozens of residents and evacuees came to visit the Apalachee Bay at the St. Marks Lighthouse to see an empty shore - the result of Hurricane Ian. “A lot of shock and a lot of wonder,” said nine-year old Nikoli Lachapelle. He said he was surprised to see how powerful the storm was in pulling the water away from shore.
SAINT MARKS, FL
News4Jax.com

Feeding Northeast Florida holds 6 emergency food distributions Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Feeding Northeast Florida announced six emergency food distribution sites for those in need Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The additional hurricane relief distributions on Saturday are at the following locations:. Church of Christ Odessa | 9:00 am | 852 Odessa Street Jacksonville, FL. 32254.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Ocala woman suffers home damage after Hurricane Ian

OCALA — Wanda Follins was doing her daily morning devotional in bed when she heard the cracking. She rolled out of bed to put her slippers on and see what the sound was when suddenly, she said it sounded like a bomb had gone off in the house. “I...
OCALA, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Two dead in head-on Columbia County collision

Two people were killed in a head-on collision along US Highway 90 east of Lake City on Saturday morning. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 32-year-old Jacksonville female was driving a pickup westbound on US Highway 90 east of SE Timberwolf Drive around 2:45 a.m. when she crossed the center line. The pickup collided head-on with a 24-year-old Lake City man driving a sedan eastbound on US 90.
LAKE CITY, FL
mycbs4.com

A High Springs church to help South Floridians after Hurricane Ian

After Hurricane Ian brought devastation to our neighbors in South Florida this week. A local church in High Springs says they plan to help those in need. Deeper Purpose Community Church tells CBS4 News that some of the most valued items for donations are blankets and clothes for kids and families.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL

