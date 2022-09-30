Read full article on original website
KETV.com
Omaha police search for suspect in Casey's robbery
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a Casey's gas station. In a news release, police say the suspect entered the store near 24th and Martha streets around 8:13 p.m. Sunday. The clerk told police the man wore a ski mask, showed a handgun and demanded money from the cash register.
klkntv.com
Police identify victim in northeast Lincoln homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Monday, Lincoln Police identified the man killed in a homicide Thursday afternoon near Tyrrell Park. Around 2:41, officers received a report that a man was dead inside of a northeast Lincoln home. Officers found Robert Aguirre, 48, dead when they arrived. Joshua Larsen, 35,...
WOWT
Neighbors, family react after east Lincoln crash kills 6
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Six people are dead after a crash that Lincoln Police are calling one of the worst accidents in recent memory. Early Sunday morning, police reported that five people were killed at the scene of a crash at 56th & Randolph, and one woman was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. LPD later reported the woman had succumbed to her injuries.
WOWT
Papillion city council fireworks ordinances
The second wave of help from the Omaha Red Cross is on its way to hard-hit parts of Florida. 6 News First Alert Traffic: 43nd St. bridge to close October 17. The city of Omaha has announced just when the 42nd street bridge will close, just south of I-80.
WOWT
2 teenagers injured in Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Two people arrived at the hospital after a shooting. According to Omaha Police, officers went to 37th and W Street for a shots fired call Saturday at 11:41 p.m. However, police couldn’t immediately find any victims or a crime scene. Police say an 18-year-old man...
iheart.com
Lincoln Traffic Crash 'Worst In Recent Memory'
The investigation continues this morning into what police call the worst traffic crash in Lincoln in recent memory. Investigators say six people died when a Honda Accord struck a tree in the 56-hundred-block of Randolph Street early Sunday morning. Police say five men inside the vehicle, ranging in age from...
KSNB Local4
Additional details released on crash that killed six in east Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An accident report has revealed additional information about a crash that killed six people in east Lincoln on Sunday. According to the accident report, a black Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Randolph Street from 56th towards Robert Road at a high rate of speed around 2 a.m. The vehicle then left the roadway for unknown reasons on the north side of the road where it struck the curb and a mailbox before striking a tree in front of a house on Randolph Street.
WOWT
Monday Oct. 3 COVID-19 update: Sarpy/Cass health department reports 6 deaths
(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa. Keep scrolling to find a vaccination clinic near you. Sarpy/Cass data snapshot. DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows...
WOWT
Omaha Parks employee pulled from water after golf cart falls into pond
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Parks employee was pulled from the water after falling into a pond at Miller Park, police say. According to Omaha Police, a golf cart went into a pond at Miller Park Monday afternoon when an Omaha Parks employee appeared to have a medical problem. A...
WOWT
Omaha Police looking for man who robbed gas station
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating a gas station robbery. OPD officers responded at 8:13 p.m. Sunday to a Casey’s gas station near 24th and Martha streets. According to an OPD report, the clerk told officers that a man wearing a ski mask “approached the counter, displayed a handgun, and demanded cash from the register.”
News Channel Nebraska
Two men arrested for weapon-related charges in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to two incidents involving weapons. LPD said that Friday morning around 7:15, officers were sent to an address near 70th and Morrill Ave. on a report of an individual making a disturbance while being armed with a knife. Police said...
WOWT
Police looking for suspect in Omaha shooting that injured 2
Six people are dead after a single-car crash in Lincoln.
WOWT
Nebraska trooper arrest Chicagoans after finding cocaine, pills in stop
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Two Chicagoans were arrested by Nebraska troopers after a traffic stop Saturday morning. Jennilee Velez, 20, and Mia Williams, 20, were arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Both were lodged in Seward County Jail according to the release. A Nebraska...
News Channel Nebraska
Large amount of smoke seen from downtown Omaha fire
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Smoke from a fire in downtown Omaha was visible Sunday morning across the area. Crews responded Sunday morning to a fire downtown near 13th and Grace Street. Officials didn’t immediately note where the fire originated, but witnesses say the smoke likely was coming from a junkyard....
WOWT
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire in Nebraska Sandhills
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A firefighter died while actively fighting the Bovee Fire in the Nebraska Sandhills on Sunday, according to Region 26 Emergency Management. The Purdum Volunteer Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Mike Moody suffered a medical emergency and died, according to the Region 26 Council. He was 59-years-old.
WOWT
1 critically injured in overnight Omaha shooting
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police say one person was shot multiple times overnight. According to Omaha Police, it happened at 36th and Martin avenue. Police responded at 2:16 a.m. to a ShotSpotter call. Paramedics took the 30-year-old victim to a hospital. Police say the victim had critical injuries but was...
WOWT
BREAKING: Firefighter dies battling wildfire near Halsey
A firefighter died while battling a wildfire near Halsey.
WOWT
CHI Health responds to IT security incident
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - CHI Health is dealing with an IT security issue. According to CHI Health, the organization’s parent company Common Spirit Health is managing what they called an IT security incident Monday. CHI Health says the incident has impacted some of its facilities, and they have taken...
WOWT
BREAKING: Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash
Former Husker Center Mark Pelini dies in car crash.
WOWT
Three people taken to hospital following north Lincoln apartment fire
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Fire and Rescue said three people were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and minor burns, after their north Lincoln apartment caught fire. The fire was reported Monday at 10:17 a.m. at a small apartment complex near 44th Street and Cornhusker Highway. LFR said...
