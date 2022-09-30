Read full article on original website
Mariners leave Abraham Toro off Monday lineup
The Seattle Mariners did not list Abraham Toro in their lineup for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Toro will sit out Monday's game while Julio Rodriguez returns to the lineup after missing the last week with a back injury. Rodriguez will bat leadoff as the team's designated hitter and Eugenio Suarez will take over for Toro at third base.
Gleyber Torres (illness) scratched, Yankees insert Isiah Kiner-Falefa
New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres was scratched from Monday's lineup against left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers due to an illness. Torres was initially set to start on second base and bat third. Oswald Peraza will cover the keystone instead and hit fifth while DJ LeMahieu moves up to hit third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was added to the lineup to play shortstop and hit seventh.
Rob Refsnyder in Boston's Saturday lineup
Boston Red Sox infielder Rob Refsnyder is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Refsnyder is getting the nod in center field, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Refsnyder for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
Rougned Odor starting Saturday for Orioles
Baltimore Orioles infielder Rougned Odor is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Odor is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Yankees starter Nestor Cortes Jr. Our models project Odor for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Tampa Bay's David Peralta leading off on Saturday night
Tampa Bay Rays outfielder David Peralta is starting in Saturday's lineup against the Houston Astros. Peralta will man left field after Randy Arozarena was shifted to right and Manuel Margot was rested. In a matchup against right-hander Cristian Javier, our models project Peralta to score 11.2 FanDuel points at the...
Jose Ramirez starting for Guardians Sunday
Cleveland Guardians infielder Jose Ramirez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Ramirez is getting the nod at third base, batting third in the order versus Royals starter Max Castillo. Our models project Ramirez for 1.2 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.7...
Hunter Dozier in Royals' Saturday evening lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Dozier is getting the nod at third base, batting sixth in the order versus Guardians starter Zach Plesac. Our models project Dozier for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Andrew McCutchen in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. McCutchen is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project McCutchen for 0.8 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 9.5...
Max Muncy in Dodgers' Sunday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Max Muncy is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Muncy is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus Rockies starter German Marquez. Our models project Muncy for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
Martin Maldonado catching for Astros on Saturday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Tampa Bay Rays. Maldonado will take over the catching position after Christian Vazquez was rested against left-hander Shane McClanahan. numberFire's models project Maldonado to score 6.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Matt Thaiss starting for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Angles listed Matt Thaiss as their starting first baseman for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Thaiss will bat fifth and start at first base for Sunday's game while Matthew Duffy takes a seat. Thaiss has a $2,200 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 7.7...
Aaron Hicks held out Monday for Yankees
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. Marwin Gonzalez will replace Hicks in left field and at the bottom of the Yankees' lineup. Gonzalez has a $2,000 salary on Monday and numberFire’s models...
Avisail Garcia starting for Miami on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Avisail Garcia is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Garcia is getting the nod in right field, batting fourth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Garcia for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI...
Evan Longoria in Giants' Sunday afternoon lineup
San Francisco Giants infielder Evan Longoria is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Diamondbacks starter Zach Davies. Our models project Longoria for 1.0 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.3 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
Joey Wendle in Marlins' Sunday lineup
Miami Marlins infielder Joey Wendle is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Wendle is getting the nod at shortstop, batting leadoff versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Our models project Wendle for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.9 FanDuel points.
Diamondbacks leave Jordan Luplow off Sunday lineup
The Arizona Diamondbacks did not list Jordan Luplow in their lineup for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Luplow will sit out Sunday's game against the Giants while Corbin Carroll covers left field and Daulton Varsho bats leadoff as the team's centerfielder. Luplow has made 229 plate appearances this...
Jesus Sanchez starting for Miami on Sunday
Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Sanchez is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Brewers starter Freddy Peralta. Jacob Stallings and Lewin Diaz are also in the lineup. Our models project Sanchez...
Wil Myers starting for Padres Monday
The San Diego Padres will start Wil Myers in left field for Monday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Myers will bat sixth and start in left field for the Padres Monday while Jurickson Profar takes the night off. Myers has a $2,600 salary on FanDuel and is projected to...
Jose Abreu batting third for White Sox on Sunday
Chicago White Sox infielder Jose Abreu is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the San Diego Padres. Abreu will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus left-hander Blake Snell and the Padres. Eloy Jimenez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Abreu for 9.0 FanDuel...
Eugenio Suarez batting third for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners infielder Eugenio Suarez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Suarez will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat third versus right-hander James Kaprielian and Oakland. Brian O'Keefe returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Suarez for 11.0 FanDuel points on Sunday....
