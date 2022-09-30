Read full article on original website
In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
Florida coastal residents ‘in panic mode’ waiting for water, other basic needs
While most Floridians woke up to a normal Sunday with plans for church, family gatherings, and football watching, many people in the Southwest Florida coast, the areas most ravaged by Hurricane Ian, spent the day growing weary, frustrated, and angry as they waited for electricity, gas, water, food, and other basic needs.
Pennsylvania among top 20 best in U.S. for foodies: study
The term “foodie” is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a person having an avid interest in the latest food fads.”. You may know a few of these trendy gastro-enthusiasts yourself, especially if you live in Pennsylvania, as a new study has ranked one city in the Keystone State among the top 20 best for foodies in the country.
Powerball $336 million jackpot (10/03/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball jackpot from Saturday’s drawing. So tonight, Monday, Oct. 3 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have a chance to win millions more. Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I...
Voters guide; paranormal house; classic clock’s new home: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 61; Low: 47. Cloudy. Interstate 83 turmoil: More than 200 properties are impacted by the biggest infrastructure project to date in the Harrisburg region. But worries about fair compensation and finding affordable replacements to their homes and businesses are causing anxiety. Voters’ guide: The midterm election is just a...
Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report
A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
Doug Mastriano to launch television ad campaign in Pa. governor’s race
It’s going to be a red-letter week for Sen. Doug Mastriano’s gubernatorial campaign: the Republican underdog is finally launching a television advertising campaign. Mastriano’s campaign announced Monday that its first ads of the race will go up later this week in a fundraising pitch to supporters. The...
What if Elon Musk loses the Twitter case but defies the court?
Twitter wants a Delaware court to order Elon Musk to buy the social media service for $44 billion, as he promised back in April. But what if a judge makes that ruling and Musk balks?. The Tesla billionaire’s reputation for dismissing government pronouncements has some worried that he might flout...
N.J. district offers $92K salaries to lure retired teachers back to classroom
A new state law allowing school districts to temporarily hire retired teachers to fill vacant classroom positions is already having a big impact in Newark. Classes are currently being taught by 26 retired teachers — and another 10 retirees will be starting in the next few weeks, according to Newark assistant superintendent Yolanda Méndez.
Tribes seek more details on water use at Arizona copper mine
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — An environmental review for a proposed copper mine in eastern Arizona did not adequately analyze the potential impacts of climate change and the strain that drought and demand have put on water resources in the region, a U.S. Bureau of Land Management report has found.
PennLive goes to court for records related to U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s cell phone
PennLive and two other central Pennsylvania news organizations are asking a federal court to unseal records related to the FBI’s seizure of U.S. Rep. Scott Perry’s cell phone on Aug. 9. PennLive is joined by The York Daily Record and The York Dispatch, two other leading news organizations...
Alabama GOP chairman made the photo ID he used to vote
When you vote in Alabama, state law requires you to show a photo ID at the polls.
Memorial service arrangements updated for Chief Justice Max Baer: Pa. Supreme Court
Pa. Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer will be honored and remembered at 10 a.m. Tuesday during a public memorial service at Duquesne University. Baer died this weekend at his home near Pittsburgh. He was 74 years old. Baer leaves behind his wife, two children and five grandchildren. The service...
Where do our local representatives really stand on abortion? | PennLive letters
Where do Scott Perry and Sheryl Delozier really stand on abortion? After the fall of Roe, the issue of abortion access looms large. But it’s impossible to say where our local representatives really stand on the issue. Take Rep. Sheryl Delozier: In 2017, Rep. Delozier voted NO on a...
Pa. man says he robbed bank to stay in prison, not be an imposition to family
WILLIAMSPORT – A 60-year-old man says he robbed a bank in Lycoming County so he would remain in jail and not burden the family with whom he has not had contact in 30 years with his medical bills. Robert A. Jones, after pleading guilty to a robbery charge Monday,...
Lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County, lottery officials said. The ticket correctly matched all six winning numbers drawn on Oct. 1: 2-6-7-31-42-45, according to a press release.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

Pa.’s own ‘Amityville Horror’-type haunting terrorized family – if you believe them
Editor’s note: Welcome to the world of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Pa. State Police warn of scammers pretending to be troopers
Pennsylvania State Police issued a warning to residents Sunday stating that scammers are spoofing state police phone numbers. Spoofing is a type of scam in which a criminal disguises an email address, display name, phone number, text message, or website URL to convince a target that they are interacting with a known, trusted source.
