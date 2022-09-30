ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

In Hurricane Ian’s wake, dangers persist, worsen in parts

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — People kayaking down streets that were passable just a day or two earlier. Hundreds of thousands without power. National Guard helicopters flying rescue missions to residents still stranded on Florida’s barrier islands. Days after Hurricane Ian carved a path of destruction from Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania among top 20 best in U.S. for foodies: study

The term “foodie” is defined by Merriam-Webster as “a person having an avid interest in the latest food fads.”. You may know a few of these trendy gastro-enthusiasts yourself, especially if you live in Pennsylvania, as a new study has ranked one city in the Keystone State among the top 20 best for foodies in the country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Punta Gorda, FL
State
Minnesota State
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Colorado State
City
Captiva, FL
City
Apopka, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
PennLive.com

Pa. golfer killed by falling tree limb: report

A Berks County golfer was killed last week after being struck by a falling tree limb, the Reading Eagle is reporting. The improbable tragedy occurred Sept. 26 at the Manor Golf Course in Spring Township, according to the Eagle, citing Berks County Coroner John Fielding. Christopher Ritter, 43, of Bethel,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Capponi
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#National Hurricane Center#Atlantic Ocean#Floridians#Southwest Florida#Sanibel#Hurricane Ian#Governments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Pa. State Police warn of scammers pretending to be troopers

Pennsylvania State Police issued a warning to residents Sunday stating that scammers are spoofing state police phone numbers. Spoofing is a type of scam in which a criminal disguises an email address, display name, phone number, text message, or website URL to convince a target that they are interacting with a known, trusted source.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
185K+
Followers
77K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy