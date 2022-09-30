ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

Top combat athlete from Brazil finds a home in Wimberley

By Damien Bartonek
KXAN
KXAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L6zyB_0iFwfvKk00

AUSTIN (KXAN) —Born and raised in Brazil, Joel Adan never imagined that he’d be living in the United States.

“I wouldn’t believe it. [Living in the USA]” Adan said. “The first time I came to Texas, I loved it and I wanted to stay here forever, to be honest.”

MORE THAN THE SCORE: Stay up to date on sports stories like these, and sign up for our More than the Score sports newsletter at kxan.com/newsletters

Fighteria Academy, the gym that Adan helps operate and trains at, hosts some of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu athletes and up-and-coming MMA fighters in the country.

Last year, at just 26 years old, Adan earned a black belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, a tremendous accomplishment for someone his age.

He also was the winner of the 2021 NAGA Lone Star Championship,

Despite being one of the most talented and accomplished Brazilian jiu-jitsu athletes in Texas, Adan has had his fair share of battles in and out of the arena.

He told us how difficult learning English was for him, but his love for the state of Texas and his lifestyle as a full-time athlete and trainer fueled his determination to embrace himself as the little fish in a big pond.

Yet his battles aren’t all he’s concerned about, and his journey is one that inspires many, as he fulfills his own version of the American dream.

“Life is going to hit you hard but you cannot give up, you’ve got to adjust yourself,” Adan explained. “Every single moment, doesn’t matter if it’s happy or sad, you just have to find the balance and be grateful for everything.”

Though he takes as much pride in helping those grow in the discipline around him, as cares just as much about his own individual success in the art.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXAN

While the offense was great, the Texas defense made huge strides in WVU win

West Virginia entered the game against Teas averaging 217.5 rushing yards per game and was coming off a dominating performance against Virginia Tech. The Longhorns held the Mountaineers to just 61 rushing yards on 30 carries, and for the most part, kept the West Virginia passing attack in check. Quarterback JT Daniels threw for 253 yards and just one touchdown. He attempted 48 passes, the most he has all season, and that was certainly influenced by the inability to run against the stout Texas front seven.
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Wimberley, TX
Wimberley, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Lone Star, TX
City
Austin, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio teen debuts massive mum ahead of homecoming game

SAN ANTONIO – Everything is bigger in Texas — including the mums. In true Texas homecoming tradition, homecoming mums are now being sported by high school students throughout the state. Hannah Theiss, a senior at Veterans Memorial High School, might take the trophy for biggest mum of the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 6

AUSTIN, Texas - The sixth week of Central Texas high school football season sees some changes, including Vandegrift and Manor switching spots after their match up Friday night and Elgin falling from the top 5. Check out our rankings for Week 6 of the season, which featured some heated matchups...
AUSTIN, TX
MySanAntonio

It's the perfect starter home. But it's only for rent.

ROUND ROCK, Tex. - Adam and Tahnya Gaston arrived in this Austin suburb in June with a toddler, a dog and enough money for a down payment. But within days they scrapped their plans for buying a house, deterred by soaring home prices and rising mortgage rates. Instead, they're paying $4,000 a month to lease a three-story house in a new development aimed squarely at renters.
ROUND ROCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fish#Boxing#Combat#Score#Fighteria Academy#Brazilian#Jiu Jitsu#Mma#American
KXAN

Longhorns volleyball stays perfect with sweep of Texas Tech

The No. 1 Longhorns dropped the Red Raiders in front of a record crowd of over 6,000 behind a huge match from Madisen Skinner. She tied a career-high with 19 kills and hit .529 on 34 attempts. She had 10 kills in the third set to seal the match and seven in the first set.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Austin FC comes up short to Vancouver on the road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin FC played their first MLS match in two weeks and fell on the road to Vancouver 2-0. The last thing that Austin FC wanted was to limp into the playoffs, but that is seemingly the case as they have only won two of their last eight matches. Vancouver put Austin on its […]
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Sports
KXAN

Instant Analysis: Fast start builds momentum into Red River Showdown

Longhorns quarterback Hudson Card threw for 303 yards and three touchdowns, leading the offense to four touchdowns in the team's first five possessions. Wide receiver Xaver Worthy also had a big night with seven catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns, and he also threw one on a trick play in the first quarter.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

What Neal Brown had to say after the loss to Texas

It was a late night in Austin, Texas. West Virginia lost to the Longhorns on Saturday night, 38-20, and the team had more on their minds than just the game. One of their own, CJ Donaldson, went down with a scary injury that left him carted off the field and in a head brace. Head Coach Neal Brown addressed that - and the game - during his postgame press conference, which you can see above.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Young Texas horned lizards released to the wild in ongoing study

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A group of Texas horned lizards hatched in a South Texas zoo this summer was released this week into the wild. The Center for Conservation and Research at San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday set free 50 of the zoo-hatched reptiles, known in parts of Texas as “horny toads.” These lizards […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

Texas actress Paulina Chávez finds her voice on the big and small screen

El Paso-born actress Paulina Chávez’s latest role may be one of her most enchanting yet. As the nature-bending fairy Flora in Netflix fantasy teen drama “Fate: The Winx Saga,” Chávez fleshes out a fan-favorite character that some felt was long overdue. The San Antonio-raised Chávez previously starred alongside Mario Lopez in Lifetime’s “Feliz NaviDAD” and as the star of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

KXAN

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy