All teams that hope to find victory on an indisputable scale must first establish chemistry. The Michigan volleyball team (12-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) came out strong against Northwestern (12-4, 1-3), hoping to sweep the Wildcats three straight sets. Instead, after dominating the first two, the Wolverines had to put themselves back together to eventually claim victory, 3-1.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 20 HOURS AGO