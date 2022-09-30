ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Daily

Michigan’s strong connection leads to win over Northwestern

All teams that hope to find victory on an indisputable scale must first establish chemistry. The Michigan volleyball team (12-2 overall, 3-1 Big Ten) came out strong against Northwestern (12-4, 1-3), hoping to sweep the Wildcats three straight sets. Instead, after dominating the first two, the Wolverines had to put themselves back together to eventually claim victory, 3-1.
