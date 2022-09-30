As building booms along the New Hanover County stretch of U.S. 421, local leaders are considering changes to tree regulations in the industrial corridor. But the proposal, which would adjust the area’s tree retention policy, now faces an uncertain future after pushback from environmental advocates urged New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners to delay a vote on the regulation that was on the board's agenda Tuesday night.

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC ・ 14 MINUTES AGO