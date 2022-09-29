ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDW News Today

New Halloween Haunted Mansion Travel Mug Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween travel mug is available at Disneyland Resort. This mug can be found at the lemonade stand near “it’s a small world” and a number of other locations. Halloween Travel Mug –...
disneyfoodblog.com

Where To Get the Donald Duck Candy Corn Cup in Disneyland

It’s not officially Halloween in Disneyland until the giant Mickey pumpkin makes its way to Main Street, U.S.A.!. With the Mickey pumpkin in its rightful place, Oogie Boogie Bash on its way soon, and Haunted Mansion undergoing its big The Nightmare Before Christmas overlay, it’s just about time to celebrate Halloween in Disneyland. Along with over 50 (!!) Halloween treats arriving in Disneyland, a seasonal cup just arrived…starring Donald dressed as a classic Halloween candy!
WDW News Today

Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
WDW News Today

Water Bottles, Canteens, Mugs with Mickey Mouse, The Fab Five, Cars, Disney Carousels, Ursula, & Oogie Boogie Available at Disneyland

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Why drink your favorite beverage from a plain water bottle when you can enjoy it in one of these Disney themed water bottles or canisters. We found these assorted water bottles, canteens, and mugs with Mickey Mouse, The Fab Five, Cars, Disney Carousel, Ursula, and Oogie Boogie designs at Disneyland. Select ones are also available on shopDisney.com.
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneytips.com

The Half-Day Disney Ticket You Didn’t Know About

It seems that more and more, Guests visiting the Walt Disney World or Disneyland Resorts are becoming increasingly vocal about the priciness of a Disney vacation. From increased ticket prices and expensive extras like Disney Genie to costly hotel rooms and the removal of Disney’s Magical Express, Disney Guests continually debate the price of a family trip to a Disney theme park.
TheStreet

Disneyland Ticket Prices Have Done Something Unusual

Everyone is talking about price inflation after consumer prices increased 8.3% in the 12 months through August, the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in August from July and 6.3% in the 12 months through August. Fans of Disney (DIS) and Comcast's...
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park Secret We Can’t Unsee

It’s time to visit Walt Disney World Resort for the vacation of a lifetime! With four impressive theme parks and beyond, there is never a shortage of Disney experiences to explore. But, before you rush off to ride the iconic Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park… slow down and check out this secret we simply can’t unsee.
disneytips.com

Storefront Falls Off, Causing Closure at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Monday, September 26, 2022, were in for a Disney vacation surprise as they noticed a part of a Hollywood Boulevard storefront crumbled on the ground. Disney’s Hollywood Studios is one of the busiest Walt Disney World Resort Parks, as Guests can’t seem to...
Eater

How You Can Eat This Oakland Icon’s Food Before It’s Gone (For Now)

Fans of powerfully good Afro-Caribbean food collectively held their breath when news broke in March 2022 that Miss Ollie’s in Oakland was closing. Thankfully, in short order owner and operator Sarah Kirnon moved to Forage Kitchen for a resident pop-up, Holders House. Now, even her tenure at 478 25th Street at Telegraph Avenue is coming to an end, with the last day of service planned for October 7. A September 26 post on the Holders House Instagram announced the wrap-up. Watch the account’s Instagram for times to head over for jerk pork or fried chicken in the final week.
disneytips.com

Disney Park’s Pirates of the Caribbean Ride Closed Until 2023

As you prepare to set sail for adventure and thrills with Captain Jack Sparrow, unfortunately, one Disney Park has closed the iconic Pirates of the Caribbean attraction until next year. While we’re used to regularly riding along on Walt Disney World Resort’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean at Magic...
disneytips.com

Tips & Tricks For Staying Outside of the Walt Disney World Resort

Orlando is such a popular vacation destination for Guests from all over the world, that it’s no surprise that there are a huge variety of accommodations available to choose from. With the decrease in benefits available to Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Guests over the last couple of years, it is no surprise that some Guests choose to stay elsewhere, despite having previously stayed on Disney property.
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Obi-Wan Kenobi Crossbody Bag From Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Star Wars” Obi-Wan Kenobi crossbody bag from Heroes & Villains is available at Disneyland Resort. We found this in Star Trader. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” Crossbody Bag – $50. The crossbody has a...
WDW News Today

New ‘Star Wars’ Loungefly Backpack Featuring Spaceships at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Star Wars” Loungefly mini backpack featuring spaceships and characters is available at Disneyland Resort. “Star Wars” Loungefly Mini Backpack – $75. The backpack is dark blue, with waves of lighter blue...
TheStreet

Walt Disney Theme Park Rival Unveils Brand New Roller Coaster

Fans of Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal theme parks always anxiously await the launch of the next new ride or attraction. It's also a pretty big deal when a Six Flags (SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) rolls out the latest roller coaster. New theme park rides guarantee to have...
