Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis talks rescues, restoring power in Hurricane Ian’s wake
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis said rescue teams deployed in Ian’s aftermath had already performed more than 1,900 rescues across Florida as of Monday, less than a week after the storm made landfall in Florida. The governor, alongside Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie...
Florida clears way for jobless benefits after Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State officials have taken steps to make it easier for people in areas affected by Hurricane Ian to receive unemployment benefits, as recovery efforts from the massive storm continued Monday and the death toll mounted. The state, in part, temporarily eliminated what is known as a...
Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake
St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
Officials say 58 storm fatalities now confirmed in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials said there are now 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to an update by FDLE on Sunday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
Here’s when Florida plans to have power restored for most customers after Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – While hundreds of thousands of Floridians are without power, Florida emergency officials said crews are aiming to restore power for those who can receive it by Sunday. Officials with several agencies, including the Florida Division of Emergency Management, held a news conference Monday morning in Tallahassee...
Historic floodwaters starting to level off in some Seminole County areas
GENEVA, Fla. – While Seminole County officials said they are still seeing an increase in the historic floodwaters brought about after Hurricane Ian, many areas are starting to level off as of Monday afternoon. Emergency officials warned some families remain in response mode as the water continues to rise....
Debris, bacteria levels a concern on Flagler’s beaches, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Flagler County are asking people to stay out of the Atlantic Ocean along the county’s beaches following Hurricane Ian. County emergency management director Jonathan Lord said there are concerns about debris, like large pieces of wood and electrical wiring washed away from Flagler Beach, which was damaged during the storm.
Rising water closes all lanes of SR-46 at St. Johns River near Brevard-Seminole line
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Transportation announced an emergency road closure of State Road 46 at the St. Johns River in Brevard County. The closure affects all lanes of State Road 46 at the river in Brevard County near the Seminole County line, according to the FDOT.
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods
DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County
ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
Flooding concerns rise as Lake Monroe set to crest; Lake Harney may soon recede
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said Monday afternoon that historic flooding throughout the area is expected to continue for weeks. Lake Monroe, the third lake that the St. John’s River flows north through in Central Florida, after Lakes Harvey and Jessup, will crest later this week at 8.5 feet above sea level, according to Harris.
Volusia business owners scramble to clean before big events come to town
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Central Florida’s coast was rocked by Hurricane Ian, and ocean-front businesses are now left with major damage to clean up just a week before the 30th Annual Biketoberfest is slated to come to town. “We have the dive team here looking at the pilings,...
‘Not out of the woods yet:’ St. Cloud officials anticipate more flooding in Ian’s aftermath
ST. CLOUD, Fla. – St. Cloud officials said Monday afternoon while they’ve seen some flooding relief across some parts of the city in the wake of Hurricane Ian, they’re not out of the woods yet as far as rising water levels go. The city’s mayor, Nathan Blackwell,...
Seminole County residents navigate flood waters, cleanup process
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As the cleanup process continues, residents are figuring out the next steps, like how to pay for all for their damages. Monday, News 6 was there as FEMA teams were out in the Midway and Lincoln Heights communities of Seminole County going door-to-door accessing damages to homes and letting residents know how they can register for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian.
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
WATCH LIVE at 4:30 p.m.: Gov. DeSantis to provide Hurricane Ian update in Arcadia
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to provide another Hurricane Ian relief effort update Sunday. The governor will hold a news conference at 4:30 p.m. in Arcadia with first lady Casey DeSantis and Education Commissioner Manny Diaz. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of...
Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
2 shocked while restoring power in New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, police say
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – Two workers were shocked while restoring power to a New Smyrna Beach neighborhood, according to the police department. The New Smyrna Beach Police Department said the fire department responded to Casello Drive and Airport Road around 6 p.m. on Sunday. [TRENDING: Tax holiday: Gas...
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake
St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday announced individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties were deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide. Survivors in these counties who seek such help...
‘Devastating impacts:’ Florida Gov. DeSantis discusses Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Hardee County
WACHULA, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Saturday held a news conference at the Hardee County Emergency Management office in Wachula. DeSantis was joined at the event by Dane Eagle, secretary of the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, and Air Force Maj. Gen. James O. Eifert to discuss the impact Hurricane Ian had on Hardee County.
