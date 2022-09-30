SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As the cleanup process continues, residents are figuring out the next steps, like how to pay for all for their damages. Monday, News 6 was there as FEMA teams were out in the Midway and Lincoln Heights communities of Seminole County going door-to-door accessing damages to homes and letting residents know how they can register for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian.

