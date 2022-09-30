ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Florida clears way for jobless benefits after Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – State officials have taken steps to make it easier for people in areas affected by Hurricane Ian to receive unemployment benefits, as recovery efforts from the massive storm continued Monday and the death toll mounted. The state, in part, temporarily eliminated what is known as a...
FLORIDA STATE
Lake County now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency added Lake County to the list of counties deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide, Lake County officials said Monday. Survivors who seek such help as temporary housing assistance, basic...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Officials say 58 storm fatalities now confirmed in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Officials said there are now 58 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ian, according to an update by FDLE on Sunday evening. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged car in Volusia County | Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]
FLORIDA STATE
Atlantic Beach, FL
Flagler County, FL
Flagler Beach, FL
Debris, bacteria levels a concern on Flagler’s beaches, officials say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Officials in Flagler County are asking people to stay out of the Atlantic Ocean along the county’s beaches following Hurricane Ian. County emergency management director Jonathan Lord said there are concerns about debris, like large pieces of wood and electrical wiring washed away from Flagler Beach, which was damaged during the storm.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
#Hurricanes#National Hurricane Center#Atlantic Hurricane#Heavy Rain#Hurricane Ian#Tropical Storm Ian
St. Johns River expected to rise in DeLand, flooding neighborhoods

DELAND, Fla. – The St. Johns River, which has already exceeded flood stage where it passes through DeLand, is predicted to rise more than five inches in the next few days, according to the National Weather Service. Some homes along the river are already inundated with water, while others...
DELAND, FL
New video shows extent of flooding, beach erosion in Volusia County

ORLANDO, Fla. – New video released by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office shows the extent of flooding and beach erosion in the county. The aerial views from the sheriff’s office helicopter show Osteen Maytown Road was completely submerged, with numerous pickup trucks mostly underwater. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Flooding concerns rise as Lake Monroe set to crest; Lake Harney may soon recede

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Seminole County Emergency Manager Alan Harris said Monday afternoon that historic flooding throughout the area is expected to continue for weeks. Lake Monroe, the third lake that the St. John’s River flows north through in Central Florida, after Lakes Harvey and Jessup, will crest later this week at 8.5 feet above sea level, according to Harris.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Seminole County residents navigate flood waters, cleanup process

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – As the cleanup process continues, residents are figuring out the next steps, like how to pay for all for their damages. Monday, News 6 was there as FEMA teams were out in the Midway and Lincoln Heights communities of Seminole County going door-to-door accessing damages to homes and letting residents know how they can register for FEMA assistance following Hurricane Ian.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
Flooded Daytona Beach residents survey damage as waters recede

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Floodwaters started receding on Saturday, giving Daytona Beach residents a first glimpse at how much damage was done to their homes. “The water here was up to here in the house,” said Katie Thigpen, referring to her waist. [TRENDING: Osceola County officials provide Ian...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties now eligible for FEMA assistance in Ian’s wake

St. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – The Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday announced individuals and households in Flagler, Putnam, St. Johns and Volusia counties were deemed eligible for individual assistance amid Hurricane Ian’s continued damage to livelihoods and property statewide. Survivors in these counties who seek such help...
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL

