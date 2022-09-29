Read full article on original website
WDW News Today
‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Photo Op Materializes At Disneyland Resort
On a recent trip to Disneyland Resort, we found this “Hocus Pocus 2” photo op. This spooky opportunity is only available for a limited time to celebrate the release of “Hocus Pocus 2” on Disney+. This “Hocus Pocus 2” photo op showcases the Sanderson Sisters, a...
WDW News Today
Space Mountain Model Kit Arrives at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Ever wanted to have a small model of what may be Disney’s most iconic coaster building to display at home? Well want no more, for a new Space Mountain model kit has blasted into the Disneyland Resort!
WDW News Today
New Disney Vacation Club Spirit Jersey at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. If you are a member of Disney Vacation Club, this new Spirit Jersey will help you make magic year after year!. Red Disney Vacation Club Spirit Jersey – $74.99. This rocking red Spirit Jersey will help...
WDW News Today
New Green Corduroy Minnie Ears at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new pair of green corduroy Minnie ears is available at Walt Disney World. We found this ear headband at the Emporium in Magic Kingdom. Green Corduroy Minnie Ear Headband – $29.99. The ears and headband...
WDW News Today
The Haunted Mansion Urn Mug Available at Disneyland
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. You may think you have enough mugs in your cupboards, but as the Ghost Host says, “There is always room for one more.” And he’s right. We found a frightfully perfect Haunted Mansion Urn Mug at Disneyland, but it is also available for sale on shopDisney.com.
Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know
Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
‘Tornado’ Appears to Form Over Disney World Park: Photos and Video
Not even "The Most Magical Place on Earth" is immune from scary weather conditions. Guests at Walt Disney World's EPCOT were shocked Thursday (Sept. 15) when they saw what appeared to be a tornado nearly touch down at the theme park. "Tornado forming over Disney World's Epcot today," one guest...
Disney World guests slam eye-watering bill at resort restaurant Victoria & Albert’s
Disney World fans have criticised the resort after one of its restaurants significantly hiked prices by as much as $200 per person. Victoria & Albert’s, located at the Orlando theme park’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, recently reopened this summer after the pandemic forced the restaurant to close its doors. Now, Disney World guests have noticed the theme park has jacked up prices at its already expensive restaurant.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: Disney Springs Reopens After Hurricane Ian
Disney Springs has reopened to the general public following Hurricane Ian, the first part of the resort to open entirely to the public. Disney Springs and the Walt Disney World parks have been closed for the past 2 days, and we are excited to see a return to operation within the resort. While Park Passes are not available to non-guests, we have seen the reopening of EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Magic Kingdom, and Animal Kingdom to those who have previously made Park Passes as well as resort guests.
msn.com
Video showing Disney visitors hiding child in stroller to avoid paying admission sparks debate
A video that appears to show Walt Disney guests pushing a young child in a stroller to avoid paying the park’s child admission fee has sparked a debate on social media. In the video, which was uploaded to TikTok on Monday by a user who goes by @myfrienditsmebarbie and set to the viral “how would they know” TikTok sound, the group could be seen waiting on line to purchase tickets for the amusement park with a baby-sized stroller.
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 9/26/2022 (Store Facade Collapses, Fuzzy Pink Spirit Jersey, Alligator Loki Plush, & More)
Hello, Hollywood! We’re out exploring the streets of Disney’s Hollywood Studios before Hurricane Ian makes an appearance. Join us as we find new merchandise, check on attraction wait times, and more. Everybody wave good morning to our favorite Disney Ducks, Donald and Daisy!. The store facade of Keystone...
WDW News Today
She-Hulk Mug Smashes into Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Fans of the latest Marvel venture on Disney+ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” should definitely stop by the Avengers Super Store in Hollywood Land for this new She-Hulk mug we found this week!. She-Hulk Mug –...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: Candy Corn Milkshake Returns to Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Halloween 2022
The Candy Corn Milkshake has returned to Hollywood Scoops at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for another Halloween season. This will be available through October 31. Candy corn ice cream shake topped with a vanilla cake doughnut, whipped cream, spooky sprinkles, and candy corn. It’s like drinking candy corn ice cream,...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Loungefly Backpack Featuring Spaceships at Disneyland Resort
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new “Star Wars” Loungefly mini backpack featuring spaceships and characters is available at Disneyland Resort. “Star Wars” Loungefly Mini Backpack – $75. The backpack is dark blue, with waves of lighter blue...
WDW News Today
Repainting Underway as Construction Continues on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel
With construction still ongoing on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, the rest of the hotel is getting some attention with a repainting. We spotted a couple of workers repainting the hotel signage on the Adventure Tower. Walking around the hotel grounds, we can see the upcoming Disney Vacation Club tower...
disneyfoodblog.com
Wait Times Are Increasing in Disney World Again
This week was not a normal one in Disney World. Hurricane Ian made its way through the state of Florida, causing the Disney World parks to close on Wednesday and Thursday. The parks did a phased reopening on Friday, where we did see a decent amount of people. So, what are crowds like during the week of a hurricane in Disney World? Let’s take a look at the average wait times from this week to find out.
WDW News Today
New Halloween Loungefly Backpack Featuring Mickey and Friends at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new Halloween Loungefly backpack is available at Walt Disney World Resort for the 2022 spooky season. We found this bag in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Halloween Loungefly Backpack – $75. The backpack has an...
WDW News Today
ULTA Beauty x Disney Parks Collection Coming in October 2022
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. ULTA Beauty has teamed up with Disney Parks to release a new makeup collection celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Walt Disney World!. The collection will be available both on the ULTA website and in stores sometime in...
WDW News Today
EPCOT 40th Anniversary Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. EPCOT is celebrating “40 Years of Imagination” and EPCOT 40th anniversary merchandise is now available in Creations Shop. Some items were delayed due to Hurricane Ian, but the collection is also available on shopDisney. Cast...
Walt Disney World character Figment to get feature film
Figment, a purple dinosaur, featured in the Journey Into Imagination attraction at Epcot, a theme park within the Walt Disney World Resort, will be getting a movie. Seth Rogen’s production company, Point Grey, will produce the film. Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit, who previously worked on the “Pokémon Detective Pikachu,” will serve as writers for […]
