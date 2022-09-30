ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Sanders urges 'winners and the losers' to respect results of Brazilian election

By Jack Birle, Breaking News Reporter
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06iMij_0iFwezl100

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has called for all Brazilian presidential candidates to accept the results of their election.

In an apparent swipe at former President Donald Trump, who has refused to acknowledge President Joe Biden's 2020 victory, Sanders implored Brazilian candidates to "respect the results" because "democracies all over the world are under attack" at a moment of increased global authoritarianism.

"At a time where democracies all over the world are under attack and we are seeing nations move toward authoritarianism, I do want to let you know how important your election is, not only to the people of Brazil but to all those who care about and respect democracy," Sanders says in a video posted by left-wing Brazilian presidential candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday. "As the largest democracy in Latin America, your nation stands as an important example to the world of a stable and fair electoral system. It is one where the winners and the losers must respect the results, and political violence or the threat of political violence is unacceptable."

Sanders did not make an endorsement for the election, saying it would be "absolutely inappropriate" to do so as a U.S. citizen.

The message by Sanders appears to be a jab against Trump, who has claimed that he won the 2020 presidential election. Sanders also called "political violence or the threat of political violence" unacceptable, an apparent reference to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in which Trump supporters breached the Capitol as Congress was certifying the 2020 election results.

The first round of the Brazilian presidential election takes place Oct. 2, with a second round consisting of the top two candidates scheduled to take place on Oct. 30 if no candidate receives 50% of the vote in the first round.

The top two candidates in the race are expected to be incumbent right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and da Silva. The latter was sentenced to prison time for corruption charges, but his conviction was annulled by the country's supreme court after the court found the judge who oversaw the trial was biased.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Donald Trump
Business Insider

Trump wrote that he knew 'nothing' when asked about the presidential transition delays with Biden officials after the 2020 election: book

Trump wrote that he knew "nothing" about transition delays with Biden officials, per a forthcoming book. In "Confidence Man," NYT reporter Maggie Haberman remarked on Trump's responses to myriad questions. When Haberman asked Trump about the Biden transition holdup, he replied: "KNOW NOTHING ABOUT IT." Former President Donald Trump wrote...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ser#Latin America#Brazilian#Tem Que Ser Respeitada
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Brazil
Salon

New book reveals Trump’s response to impeachment: “I’ll just sue Congress. They can’t do this to me”

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump wanted to retaliate against Congress after the House of Representatives endorsed two articles of impeachment against him. According to HuffPost, the former president threatened to take legal action against Congress following his first impeachment. The allegation was detailed in the...
POTUS
Business Insider

Trump — who ran his own airline into the ground — used his big rally finale to bash the industry in a bizarre rant: 'They don't know what the hell they're doing'

Trump targeted the airline industry at a Republican campaign rally in Michigan on Saturday. "We are a nation whose once-revered airports are a dirty, crowded, mess," he said. Trump was at the rally to support GOP candidates Tudor Dixon, Matt DePerno, and Kristina Karamo. Former President Donald Trump bashed the...
MICHIGAN STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
242K+
Followers
70K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy