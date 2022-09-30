Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Florida vs. Eastern Washington updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Florida Gators will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game. On Saturday, the Gators were...
Yardbarker
Washington St. drubs Cal, 28-9
Robert Ferrel had a touchdown catch and a key punt return as host Washington State defeated California 28-9 in a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday afternoon in Pullman, Wash. The Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) came up with a big defensive performance a week after allowing 624 yards -- and 29 fourth-quarter points -- in a 44-41 loss to Oregon.
2 killed in Bonner County motorcycle crash
BONNER CO., Idaho – Two people were killed when they crashed their motorcycle into a tree Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Worley, were driving southbound on SH-41 in Bonner County when they crossed left of center. The motorcycle drove off the east should and crashed into a tree.
Nobody Injured in Structure Fire on 2100 Block of Ripon Avenue in Lewiston
LEWISTON - On the morning of Saturday, October 1 at approximately 10:32 a.m., the Lewiston Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure fire on the 2100 block of Ripon Ave in Lewiston. The Lewiston Fire Department also received automatic aid from Clearwater Paper Fire Department and Wheatland Volunteer Fire Department.
Police Issue Warning to Public After 2 Fentanyl Pills Found at Lapwai Bus Stop
LAPWAI - According to the Nez Perce Tribal Police Department, two fentanyl pills were recently found at the bus stop area near the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center in Lapwai. Officers responded and collected the pills. In response, police issued a statement on Friday morning, urging community members to use caution. The...
