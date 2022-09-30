ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Washington St. drubs Cal, 28-9

Robert Ferrel had a touchdown catch and a key punt return as host Washington State defeated California 28-9 in a Pac-12 Conference game Saturday afternoon in Pullman, Wash. The Cougars (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) came up with a big defensive performance a week after allowing 624 yards -- and 29 fourth-quarter points -- in a 44-41 loss to Oregon.
2 killed in Bonner County motorcycle crash

BONNER CO., Idaho – Two people were killed when they crashed their motorcycle into a tree Sunday afternoon. The Idaho State Police said a 66-year-old man and a 63-year-old woman, both from Worley, were driving southbound on SH-41 in Bonner County when they crossed left of center. The motorcycle drove off the east should and crashed into a tree.
