Fairmont, MN

KEYC

Celebration of Harvest joins North Mankato Farmer’s Market at SCC

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Celebration of Harvest joined the North Mankato Farmer’s Market at South Central College on Monday. Attendees shopped fall goods at several market vendors and enjoyed special activities to celebrate the season including hayrides, a tractor display, pumpkin games and food made by culinary students.
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Community supports Kara Long benefit

LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members gathered Saturday at the Lake Crystal American Legion to show their support for Kara Long and her fight against cancer. Long’s cancer started in her lung, and while it’s developed since then, Long’s friends said that she doesn’t plan on giving up any time soon.
LAKE CRYSTAL, MN
KEYC

WATCH: Candidate forum for Mankato Area Public School Board Member

October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is kicking off another season. 2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term

Connections Shelter is kicking off another season. A Celebration of Harvest joined the North Mankato Farmer’s Market at South Central College on Monday. Part of Lor Ray Drive closed for construction of new Chipotle, Starbucks. Updated: 1 hour ago. Part of Lor Ray Drive is closed for construction on...
NORTH MANKATO, MN
KEYC

West, Northfield battle to 1-1 draw

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ soccer team battled the Northfield Raiders to a 1-1 draw, Saturday evening. The Scarlets record sits at 5-4-3 with two games remaining on the season. Next up, West will host Rochester Century on Tuesday.
NORTHFIELD, MN
KEYC

Local fall festivals kick-off October

NORTH MANKATO & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday, Oct. 1. In Benson Park, the city of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library hosted its Party on the Prairie. “We came out here just to have some...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Play of the Night Candidates: Week 5

Blue Earth County Sheriff Candidates Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal participate in a candidate forum, sponsored by GMG, produced by KTV Public Access. River’s Edge Hospital lifts universal masking requirement. Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day. Updated: 11 hours ago. Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by...
BLUE EARTH COUNTY, MN
KEYC

No. 5 JCC shuts out Redwood Valley, Wolff makes history

JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Jackson County Central football team shut out Redwood Valley 35-0 for a homecoming win on Saturday. The Huskies saw a school record 96-yard touchdown run by running back Gabe Wolff in the victory. Wolff finished with 217 yards on the day. JCC is now...
JACKSON, MN
