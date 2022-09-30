Read full article on original website
Celebration of Harvest joins North Mankato Farmer’s Market at SCC
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A Celebration of Harvest joined the North Mankato Farmer’s Market at South Central College on Monday. Attendees shopped fall goods at several market vendors and enjoyed special activities to celebrate the season including hayrides, a tractor display, pumpkin games and food made by culinary students.
Good Morning Give Back in October: The Salvation Army
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army has been serving the community all year long, in so many ways. That’s why its October’s Good Morning Give back organization!
Community supports Kara Long benefit
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members gathered Saturday at the Lake Crystal American Legion to show their support for Kara Long and her fight against cancer. Long’s cancer started in her lung, and while it’s developed since then, Long’s friends said that she doesn’t plan on giving up any time soon.
WATCH: Candidate forum for Mankato Area Public School Board Member
2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term
Fairfax buildings destroyed by fire, business owner at a loss
Part of Lor Ray Drive closed for construction of new Chipotle, Starbucks
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Part of Lor Ray Drive is closed for construction on a new Starbucks and Chipotle. The City of North Mankato says it’s blocked off for work on underground sewer and water connections. It’s expected to last only a few days. The project kicked...
Blue Earth County: Second half of real estate taxes due Oct. 17
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County has issued a reminder to residents that the second half of real estate taxes for property owners is due October 17. Payment can be made several ways, including by mail, in-person or online. Mailed payments must be received on or postmarked by the...
West, Northfield battle to 1-1 draw
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ soccer team battled the Northfield Raiders to a 1-1 draw, Saturday evening. The Scarlets record sits at 5-4-3 with two games remaining on the season. Next up, West will host Rochester Century on Tuesday.
Local fall festivals kick-off October
NORTH MANKATO & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday, Oct. 1. In Benson Park, the city of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library hosted its Party on the Prairie. “We came out here just to have some...
Play of the Night Candidates: Week 5
No. 5 JCC shuts out Redwood Valley, Wolff makes history
JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Jackson County Central football team shut out Redwood Valley 35-0 for a homecoming win on Saturday. The Huskies saw a school record 96-yard touchdown run by running back Gabe Wolff in the victory. Wolff finished with 217 yards on the day. JCC is now...
Sports Extra: VOTE for this week’s Play of the Night
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Vote for this week’s Play of the Night!. Voting ends at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
