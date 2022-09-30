Dustin Poirier “would love” to retire in the UFC but admits “I’m a prizefighter and the prize has to be right”

Read full article on original website
Video: Priscilla Chan horrified by bloody UFC action while husband Mark Zuckerberg has the time of his life
Much was made about Mark Zuckerberg’s “UFC debut” – but it may have been an inversely powerful experience for his wife Dr. Priscilla Chan who accompanied him Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211. Let me preface everything I’m about to say with this. I genuinely think...
Conor McGregor Sends Chilling Threat To Michael Bisping: ‘I’ll Walk Through Your Front Door’; Bisping Responds
Conor McGregor issued a chilling threat to Michael Bisping on social media. “The Notorious” is still filming his upcoming Hollywood movie. The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Bisping war of words is becoming a hot subject in the sport. The former UFC champions began trading shots over their acting careers in relation to McGregor’s upcoming movie with Jake Gyllenhaal, “Road House.”
wrestlinginc.com
Seth Rollins Gives Update On His Relationships With Roman Reigns And Jon Moxley
After years of working together as a team and as rivals in WWE, Seth Rollins and Jon Moxley (fka Dean Ambrose) went their separate ways when Moxley left the company in 2019 to join AEW, where he is the current world champion. Alongside Roman Reigns, Moxley and Rollins made names for themselves in WWE as members of The Shield from 2012 to 2014, and they have since become three of the top guys in the two biggest wrestling companies in the world. There's been plenty of speculation about the former teammates' current relationship in light of harsh comments Rollins made about Moxley in a 2019 interview.
WWE・
Conor McGregor sends disturbing voice message to Michael Bisping
The feud between former UFC champions Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping escalated to a new level on Friday evening. McGregor and Bisping have had a rocky relationship over the past few years and now ‘Notorious’ has threatened to go to war with ‘The Count’. Their latest...
UFC Fight Night 211: Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan odds, picks and predictions
In a women’s strawweight bout in the main event, Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan meet Saturday at UFC Fight Night 211 at UFC’s APEX Facility in Las Vegas. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the UFC Fight Night 211: Dern vs. Yan odds, with expert picks and predictions.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather urged to fire bodyguard “KO’d by a lightweight”
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has been urged to fire the bodyguard who a lightweight in Japan knocked out. Ray “Jizzy Mack” Sadeghi, a long-time friend of Mayweather’s, took a fight at late notice on the undercard of RIZIN 38. Mayweather fought Mikuru Asakura on top-billing and made...
MMA's worst-kept secret confirmed: Mark Zuckerberg at UFC Fight Night 211
The media was shut out from Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 211 card at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Earlier in the week, credentialed media members were able to attend Wednesday’s media day for the event, as well as Friday’s official weigh-ins and faceoffs. But it already had been announced by the UFC that they wouldn’t be allowed to cover the fights themselves.
Antonio Brown Breaks Silence On The Disturbing Pool Video
A disturbing video of former NFL star Antonio Brown exposing himself in a pool in Dubai is unfortunately trending on social media this Saturday morning. Brown, 34, has finally broken his silence on the video. In a series of tweets today, the former NFL wide receiver explains his actions. Brown...
NFL・
MMAmania.com
Highlights! Ben Rothwell scores 19-second knockout in bare knuckle debut | BKFC 30
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight contender, Ben Rothwell, made his bare knuckle boxing debut last night (Sat., Oct. 1, 2022) at BKFC 30 live on FITE TV from inside Fant-Ewing Coliseum in Monroe, La., and “Big Ben” ended up sparking Bobo O’Bannon with a vicious knockout just 19 seconds into the first round.
Mark Zuckerberg attended exclusive UFC event and video shows his wife writhing in shock
Facebook founder and Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg attended an ultra-exclusive, behind-closed-doors UFC event. Priscilla Chan looked shook.
worldboxingnews.net
Andy Ruiz Jr. out of Tyson Fury fight ahead of Deontay Wilder PPV
Andy Ruiz Jr. is not expected back in training until November, ruling out the notion of a fight with Tyson Fury in December. The fact Ruiz is on vacation also halts any plans to face Anthony Joshua on December 17. Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Deontay Wilder. As World Boxing News...
Belal Muhammad says Khabib Nurmagomedov will corner him at UFC 280
Belal Muhammad will have an all-star addition to his corner at UFC 280. For his upcoming matchup against Sean Brady on Oct. 22 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, Muhammad (21-3 MMA, 12-3 UFC) will have Louis Taylor, Mike Valle and UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.
mmanews.com
Archives: Conor McGregor Says New UFC Deal Is ‘Breathtaking’ (2018)
On this day four years ago, we ran a story about Conor McGregor strutting to the public to celebrate his new wad of cash. It’s no secret that Conor McGregor is the wealthiest superstar in all of MMA, and he’s had the Forbes placement to further prove the obvious.
mmanews.com
UFC Vegas 61: Dern vs. Yan Results & Highlights
UFC Vegas 61 takes place tonight from the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, and MMA News has you covered with all the results and highlights!. In the main event, #5-ranked women’s strawweight Mackenzie Dern will face Xiaonan Yan (15-3). While in the co-main, Jamaica’s Randy “Rude Boy” Brown will attempt to make it four wins in a row against 44-year-old veteran Francisco Trinaldo. And in our Sleeper Scrap of the Week, we will see Mike Davis face Viacheslav Borshchev.
PWMania
Michael Cole Hints at Big Name Returning for WWE WrestleMania Feud
Michael Cole dropped a tease for what many people believe will be a WrestleMania 39 match during Friday night’s episode of WWE SmackDown. Cole made the following comment during the match between Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre, “No doubt Austin Theory is one of most talented we have seen in a while. He could use an Attitude Adjustment though.”
WWE・
CBS Sports
UFC Fight Night predictions -- Mackenzie Dern vs. Yan Xiaonan: Fight card, start time, odds, live stream
Mackenzie Dern and Yan Xiaonan are set to step into the UFC Octagon on Saturday night with the goal of establishing themselves as potential players in the women's strawweight title scene. The 115-pound showdown headlines the UFC Fight Night card from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (ESPN+, 7 p.m. ET).
mmanews.com
UFC Bantamweight Makes History With Salary Deal
A UFC fighter is paving the way for a whole new type of fight purse. UFC bantamweight fighter, Guido Cannetti is looking out for his future. Fighter pay has been at the forefront of many conversations lately. There are many fighters who are unhappy with the amount in which they get paid, and others who believe that they are paid enough. Cannetti is not worried about the amount in which he is getting paid but how he is getting paid.
MMA Fighting
UFC 280 fight card: Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev, Aljamain Sterling vs. T.J. Dillashaw lead loaded lineup
Charles Oliveira and Islam Makhachev top one of the deepest UFC cards of the year. During Saturday’s UFC Vegas 61 broadcast, the promotion announced the official lineup for UFC 280, which takes place Oct. 22 in Abu Dhabi and airs live on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The card is headlined by Oliveira and Makhachev — No. 1 and No. 3 respectively in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings — battling for the lightweight title that “Do Bronx” lost on the scale this past May.
Dillon Danis shares DMs from Sean O’Malley, challenges ‘Suga’ to fight
Dillon Danis has once again caused a stir on social media in the latest case of tweet and delete fever. Danis, who has been known for his social media antics rather than fighting these days, was back at it again on Twitter. This time, he took aim at UFC bantamweight Sean O’Malley, who is preparing for the biggest fight of his pro MMA career against former UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan at UFC 280 on October 22.
Scott Coker updates Aaron Pico's health after Bellator 286, 'for sure' wants Jeremy Kennedy rematch
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Bellator president Scott Coker gave a positive update on Aaron Pico’s health in the aftermath of a disappointing end at Bellator 286. Pico (10-4 MMA, 10-4 BMMA) suffered a dislocated shoulder in the opening round of his featherweight fight with Jeremy Kennedy (18-3 MMA, 3-1 BMMA) on Saturday at Long Beach Arena, forcing the fight to be waved off by the cageside physician and resulting in an injury TKO loss.
