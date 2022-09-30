Dustin Poirier “would love” to retire in the UFC but admits “I’m a prizefighter and the prize has to be right”

A UFC fighter is paving the way for a whole new type of fight purse. UFC bantamweight fighter, Guido Cannetti is looking out for his future. Fighter pay has been at the forefront of many conversations lately. There are many fighters who are unhappy with the amount in which they get paid, and others who believe that they are paid enough. Cannetti is not worried about the amount in which he is getting paid but how he is getting paid.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO