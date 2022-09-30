New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres was scratched from Monday's lineup against left-hander Martin Perez and the Rangers due to an illness. Torres was initially set to start on second base and bat third. Oswald Peraza will cover the keystone instead and hit fifth while DJ LeMahieu moves up to hit third. Isiah Kiner-Falefa was added to the lineup to play shortstop and hit seventh.

BRONX, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO