ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 5

Related
wbrz.com

BR first responders deployed to Florida to assist in Hurricane Ian recovery efforts

Up and down Florida's west coast, streets are littered and filled with abandoned cars, roofs are torn off and roads are blocked by flooding and debris. "This is still a very fluid environment, make no mistake, we're nowhere near the recovery efforts we need to be at. This is a very fluid, dangerous environment — structural integrity, electrical issues, downed infrastructure and still standing water," Ragan Underwood with the St. George Fire Department said.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Local
Florida Government
fox8live.com

Louisiana groups head to Florida, Carolinas to assist in Ian recovery

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hurricane Ian’s remarkable path of destruction has posed challenges for response agencies from the New Orleans area. Both civilian and government resources have had to shift gears as they send dozens of people to help out. Hurricane Ian’s wreckless path across Florida, with a second...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Jake Wells

Money available to renters and homeowners in Louisiana

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Disaster#Facebook Live#The National Guard
The Associated Press

Live Updates: Hurricane Ian wallops Florida, heads north

The Latest on Hurricane Ian: SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. death toll from Hurricane Ian’s passage has risen to four overall after an official said late Thursday that two people were confirmed dead on a hard-hit barrier island on Florida’s western coast. Dana Souza, city manager of Sanibel, said the deaths were confirmed by fire officials but offered no other specifics. A local medical examiner’s office said it could not comment and any details on deaths would have to come from the sheriff’s office. In addition to the two Sanibel residents, a 38-year old man from Lake County died Wednesday in a motor vehicle accident after his vehicle hydroplaned, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. Medical examiners determined that his death was storm-related.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
WTVR-TV

PHOTOS: Ian leaves behind damage, destruction

Rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week. Meanwhile, authorities in South Carolina began assessing damage on Saturday morning. Ian made another landfall Friday on South Carolina's coast and is now a post-tropical cyclone moving across parts of North Carolina, Virginia and New York.
VIRGINIA STATE
GATOR 99.5

Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes

Two tickets sold in Louisiana for the October 1st, 2022 Powerball game drawing are big money winners according to the Louisiana Lottery. In last night's drawing one ticket sold in the state matched the necessary numbers to claim a $100,000 prize and yet another matched enough numbers to be worth $50,000 this morning.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

Louisiana SNAP Benefits to Increase – Here’s How to get Yours

Louisiana residents who qualify for assistance through SNAP benefits will be seeing a few more dollars in their monthly stipend as of October 1st. SNAP, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program is used by some 924,000 residents in Louisiana as a way to provide food and substantial nutrition for their families. It is estimated that about 20% of the state's population receives these benefits monthly.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana

$600 Million HUD Grant Agreement for Recovery from Hurricane Laura and Delta Signed by State of Louisiana. Baton Rouge, Louisiana — Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced on September 29, 2022, that the Louisiana Division of Administration has signed a grant agreement with the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development establishing a $600 million line of credit for Hurricanes Laura and Delta recovery. Through the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program, the state has already awarded approximately $16 million in grants to 193 qualifying homeowners.
LOUISIANA STATE
WISN

Wisconsin couple celebrating anniversary stranded in Florida

MILWAUKEE — What started out as a wedding anniversary celebration quickly turned into an evacuation. Phil Cianciola and his wife were married on Sanibel Island 29 years ago. They go back every year to celebrate. Phil says their trip is usually in May, closer to their anniversary, but they pushed it back to September this year.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy