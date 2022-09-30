No injuries reported after car crashes into building in Collier Township

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building in Collier Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to a post from Kirwan Heights Fire Department, first responders were called to the Cloverleaf Estates Clubhouse at around 2:40 p.m. after a car ran into the building.

Officials said that units cleared the scene a short time after the vehicle was removed by the towing company.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

