Collier Township, PA

No injuries reported after car crashes into building in Collier Township

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kFyD5_0iFwebop00

COLLIER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — No injuries were reported after a car crashed into a building in Collier Township on Thursday afternoon.

According to a post from Kirwan Heights Fire Department, first responders were called to the Cloverleaf Estates Clubhouse at around 2:40 p.m. after a car ran into the building.

Officials said that units cleared the scene a short time after the vehicle was removed by the towing company.

It’s not clear at this time what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

