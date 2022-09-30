ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DC News Now

Commanders activate Brian Robinson Jr. off the NFI list

The news every Washington Commanders fan has wanted to here. In D.C. running back Brian Robinson is officially back after being shot twice in late August. The rookie was activated off the non-injury football list on Monday and has 21 days to get back on the field starting Wednesday. “He was cleared by the doctors […]
WASHINGTON, DC
AFP

NFL Dolphins say Tagovailoa out next Sunday with concussion

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose medical health is the subject of an NFL investigation, will miss next Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a concussion. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ruled out Tagovailoa on Monday due to a concussion the quarterback suffered last Thursday at Cincinnati in a game many critics say he should never have been allowed to play.
NFL

