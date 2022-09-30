Read full article on original website
Michigan Daily
Connor Earegood: Correcting inaccuracies in Mel Pearson’s Rink Live interview
On Wednesday, hockey writer Jess Myers published an exclusive interview with former Michigan coach Mel Pearson on The Rink Live, a hockey outlet based in Minnesota. It was the first time Pearson has spoken out since he was fired for his role in alleged misconduct back in August. And while...
Commanders activate Brian Robinson Jr. off the NFI list
The news every Washington Commanders fan has wanted to here. In D.C. running back Brian Robinson is officially back after being shot twice in late August. The rookie was activated off the non-injury football list on Monday and has 21 days to get back on the field starting Wednesday. “He was cleared by the doctors […]
NFL Dolphins say Tagovailoa out next Sunday with concussion
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose medical health is the subject of an NFL investigation, will miss next Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a concussion. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ruled out Tagovailoa on Monday due to a concussion the quarterback suffered last Thursday at Cincinnati in a game many critics say he should never have been allowed to play.
