KEYC
Good Morning Give Back in October: The Salvation Army
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army has been serving the community all year long, in so many ways. That’s why its October’s Good Morning Give back organization!
KEYC
WATCH: Candidate forum for Mankato Area Public School Board Member
October marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a month to learn, know the signs, and get checked regularly. Connections Shelter is kicking off another season. 2 guilty of violating Floyd’s rights to begin federal term. Updated: 1 hour ago. Two of the four former Minneapolis police officers who were convicted...
KEYC
Community supports Kara Long benefit
LAKE CRYSTAL, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members gathered Saturday at the Lake Crystal American Legion to show their support for Kara Long and her fight against cancer. Long’s cancer started in her lung, and while it’s developed since then, Long’s friends said that she doesn’t plan on giving up any time soon.
KEYC
Fairfax buildings destroyed by fire, business owner at a loss
Blue Earth County: Second half of real estate taxes due Oct. 17. Blue Earth County has issued a reminder to residents that the second half of real estate taxes for property owners is due October 17. Updated: 3 hours ago. Payments of $487.45 will begin rolling out to more than...
KEYC
Blue Earth County: Second half of real estate taxes due Oct. 17
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County has issued a reminder to residents that the second half of real estate taxes for property owners is due October 17. Payment can be made several ways, including by mail, in-person or online. Mailed payments must be received on or postmarked by the...
KEYC
WATCH: Candidate forum for Blue Earth County Sheriff
Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by Natasha Frost from South Central MN Food Recovery. A detour that has been in place since July 25 is expected to be removed today. The decision comes following the release of new CDC guidelines which say it’s up to healthcare settings to choose whether or not to require them.
Minnesota farmers take over entire season for fallen neighbor
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Harvest season is just beginning for many soybean farmers across KELOLAND, but even in this busy season, many farmers in the Worthington community are taking time to help a neighbor…something they’ve all been doing the past six months. “This is our home farm, I am actually considered the fourth generation […]
KIMT
Minnesota Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener registration deadline approaches
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Get ready to spot orange vests and hats all over Minnesota for the 2022 Governor's Pheasant Hunting Opener. It's taking place in and around Worthington, in Nobles County, on Oct. 14-15, but if you want to register time is running out. You only have until Friday, Oct....
Minnesota City Warns Residents Of Spooky Phone Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam I came across is different from the others in that it could involve a face-to-face confrontation with the scammer! This scam was reported in small town Minnesota. There are many scams that circulate these days, especially as we navigate post-pandemic life. For...
KEYC
Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule goes into effect Saturday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s Cold Weather Rule (CWR) goes into effect this weekend. The state law protects residential utility customers from having natural gas or electric services shut off in low temperatures. It requires utility companies to offer reasonable payment plans for all households and renters, no matter...
knuj.net
Mankato Women Hurt in One Vehicle Crash
A Friday afternoon crash sent a Mankato woman to the hospital. 34 year old Lauren Powers Myslicki was north bound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township, Nicollet County, around 2pm when her Pontiac Vibe went off the roadway and rolled into the median. Myslicki was taken to the Mankato hospital for non life threatening injuries. Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office, Lesuer Police and Fire and River’s Edge Ambulance responded to the scene.
KEYC
Food Friday: Backyard Bar and Grill
PEMBERTON, Minn. (KEYC) - One local bar and grill owner has noticed the value that a small town bar brings to her community. On this food Friday we take you inside the Backyard Bar & Grill in Pemberton. You can find the Backyard Bar and Grill at 204 First Avenue...
KEYC
West, Northfield battle to 1-1 draw
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West boys’ soccer team battled the Northfield Raiders to a 1-1 draw, Saturday evening. The Scarlets record sits at 5-4-3 with two games remaining on the season. Next up, West will host Rochester Century on Tuesday.
KEYC
Play of the Night Candidates: Week 5
Blue Earth County Sheriff Candidates Paul Barta and Jeff Wersal participate in a candidate forum, sponsored by GMG, produced by KTV Public Access. River’s Edge Hospital lifts universal masking requirement. Food Loss and Waste Awareness Day. Updated: 11 hours ago. Kelsey and Lisa are joined on Kato Living by...
KEYC
Local fall festivals kick-off October
NORTH MANKATO & MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato residents got their fill of Fall activities all across town on Saturday, Oct. 1. In Benson Park, the city of North Mankato and the North Mankato Taylor Library hosted its Party on the Prairie. “We came out here just to have some...
knuj.net
Tractor/Motorcyle Accident Friday night in Watonwan County
A Madelia man was treated for non life threatening injuries at the Madelia Hospital. 47 year old Kevin Lee Diepenbrock was driving a Honda motorcycle westbound on Highway 60 and 58 year old Brian Alton Anderson was operating an International tractor on 473rd Avenue when the vehicles collided in Madelia Township. Diepenbrock was taken to the Madelia hospital. Anderson was not hurt. Lake Crystal and Madelia Police and Madelia Fire responded to the accident shortly after 9pm Friday.
KEYC
No. 5 JCC shuts out Redwood Valley, Wolff makes history
JACKSON, Minn. (KEYC) - The fifth-ranked Jackson County Central football team shut out Redwood Valley 35-0 for a homecoming win on Saturday. The Huskies saw a school record 96-yard touchdown run by running back Gabe Wolff in the victory. Wolff finished with 217 yards on the day. JCC is now...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Yet another school bus arm violation
A recent Windom Police Report shows that on Sept. 22, a Windom school bus driver reported a bus stop arm violation on Sept. 22 at 3:40 p.m. The violation reportedly occurred at 330 North Highway 71. According to the report, no students were outside the bus when the motorist drove...
more1049.com
No Injuries Reported When Vehicle Collided With Okoboji Business
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– An Okoboji business is picking up the pieces and working on repairs after a vehicle collided with a building late Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Tweeter’s Bar and Grill on Highway 71 a little after five o’clock where photos posted to social media show a minivan crashed into and entered the restaurant.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office puts out urgent call for deputies
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office is putting out an urgent call for deputies as they are trying to fill more empty positions than ever before. Deputies in the office say the profession is a rewarding one. “You have to be in it for the love of it,” said Deputy...
