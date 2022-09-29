Endorsement: Treasurer Dan McAllister has flaws, but he knows the job — unlike opponent Greg Hodosevich

The editorial board operates independently from the U-T newsroom but holds itself to similar ethical standards. We base our editorials and endorsements on reporting, interviews and rigorous debate, and strive for accuracy, fairness and civility in our section. Disagree? Let us know .

Since first being elected in 2002, San Diego County Treasurer-Tax Collector Dan McAllister has without scandal overseen an agency that now collects more than $7 billion in annual property taxes and runs the county investment pool, a $14 billion account that manages funds from public school districts, five community college districts and 163 special districts. The pool receives high marks from credit rating agencies and is a point of pride for McAllister, given the nightmares seen in Orange County when its treasurer’s reckless investments forced the county into bankruptcy in 1994. In 2014, McAllister helped the San Diego County Employees’ Retirement Association avoid similar risky investments when he helped persuade the pension board to oust Houston investment guru Lee Partridge .

McAllister was unopposed in 2018. This Nov. 8, however, corporate executive Greg Hodosevich hopes to unseat the incumbent by arguing he has failed to modernize his agency and to take advantage of social media to get out important messages. Given the problems that California has had in bringing government computers into the 21st century and in getting some officeholders to adopt modern outreach methods, this is a fair concern. But while McAllister can and should be better on the use of Facebook and other messaging platforms, steady progress has been made on electronic tax billing, payments and related upgrades, and he is rightly proud that his staff delivers services in 17 languages .

Meanwhile, Hodosevich doesn’t have a handle on the job. He thought the county investment pool was the source of pension payments. He faulted McAllister for not blocking Poway Unified’s hugely costly 2011-12 bond scandal , even though it was beyond his control and McAllister was credited with helping get the Legislature to approve reforms in response. He also said McAllister should have advocated against the city of San Diego’s disastrous 101 Ash Street deal while acknowledging it’s not in his job description. The San Diego Union-Tribune Editorial Board endorses Dan McAllister for treasurer-tax collector.

