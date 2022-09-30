ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

MLGW hopes reopened offices will lead to smaller wait times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water reopened its doors to the community. The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
4 MLGW community locations reopen for in-person services

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of only providing cell phone, email and online services, Memphis Light Gas and Water will reopen its doors to the community. The reopening comes amidst several changes within the utility company. MLGW Community Offices have been closed to the public since the start of the pandemic.
4 MLGW community offices reopen for walk-in customers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW community offices are reopening to customers Monday, the first time since closing during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced it would reopen four community office locations to walk-in customers beginning Oct. 3. The Summer Avenue office will remain closed, officials said. Downtown, Lamar, Whitehaven, and...
Shelby County Restaurant Scores Sept. 27 – Oct. 3

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Waffle House #317 – […]
Breakdown of the ‘Move Over Law’

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In light of recent accidents resulting in the injury and deaths of responders on the road, Action News 5 is breaking down the “Move Over Law” for drivers across the Mid-South. Frustration is growing among the ranks in the first responder community after two...
Mississippi River at its lowest point in 10 years

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Our prolonged dry weather has resulted in low river levels. The river stage at Memphis is -7.42 feet Sunday morning. As of Saturday evening, the Mississippi River was at its lowest in the last 10-years, according to the National Weather Service. The river forecast brings the...
Shooting on Greenlaw Avenue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting on Greenlaw Avenue near North 2nd Street leaves one injured. At 8:21 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Greenlaw Avenue. Once officers arrived on the scene, they found one male victim that had been shot. He was transported to Regional One hospital in...
Families displaced after East Memphis condo fire

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A large fire ripped through multiple condos in East Memphis, displacing several families. Memphis Fire Department responded to a fire at the Whispering Oaks condominiums on the 1700 block of Kirby Sunday. “I just heard a big boom, and I got up from my chair and went out to the sliding glass […]
Kitten dumped on Mud Island street, rescued by neighbors

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some Mud Island residents have come together to care for a kitten left in a basket in the middle of the street. The five-week-old kitten was rescued by a woman Monday night off Island Place after she heard the kitten’s cries for help. “He was crying, and he wanted to be rescued,” […]
Inside the Disturbing Aftermath of the Eliza Fletcher Murder Case

Watch: Heiress Eliza Fletcher Confirmed Dead After Kidnapping. Eliza Fletcher went out for a pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, part of the Memphis kindergarten teacher's usual routine. When she hadn't come home by 7:45 a.m., her husband called police to report her missing. Officers scoured the area around the University...
MSCS honors ‘Memphis 13′ with mural reveal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools will honor more than a dozen trailblazers in the city’s history Monday. The “Memphis 13″ are 13 men and women who integrated Memphis City Schools more than six decades ago. MSCS officials will honor them with a mural reveal. This...
Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the Digital Desk Monday. They talked about Hardiman’s recent story focusing in on legislation filed by Congressman Steve Cohen to lower the TVA’s ‘fence’ and eliminate its monopoly power in the Southeast.
2 firefighters injured after blaze at Memphis condominiums

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four Whispering Oaks condominiums caught on fire Sunday leaving two firefighters injured. Memphis Fire Department says the four condominiums took up two buildings. The extent of damage is unknown at this time. Luckily, no civilians were injured.
This Memphis Private School Is Expanding to Meet Demand for Christian Discipleship Education

Demand for Christian education in Memphis is high — so high that many families are turned away from private institutions purely for lack of space. To meet this demand and allow more families to attain the educational experience they’re looking for, Evangelical Christian School (ECS) has announced plans to expand in the 2023-24 school year. We spoke with Jenny Shorten, Assistant Headmaster for Academics and Academic Dean at ECS, to learn all about the school’s expansion plans and unique educational approach.
