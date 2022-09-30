ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Allen Lima Leadership graduates 33rd class

By Craig Kelly
The Lima News
The Lima News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12kp7u_0iFwdJA400
Josh Parker, a graduating member of Allen Lima Leadership, speaks about the ALL In financial literacy program created by this year’s class. David Trinko | The Lima News

LIMA — Allen Lima Leadership was started in 1989 with the goal of creating more informed, more engaged community leaders. On Thursday, the program graduated its 33rd class with a celebration at the City Club in downtown Lima.

Thirty participants were honored at Thursday’s celebration, representing a variety of private and public sector entities in the area. According to ALL executive director Matt Childers, having this group together for a year to learn more about their community and leadership development was a positive experience for everyone.

“They were a tremendous group — very engaged,” he said. “A lot of them will tell you they were the best class ever.”

Much like the 32 classes before them, Childers is convinced that this class will be a tremendous asset to Lima and Allen County.

“Our motto is, ‘To lead, connect, grow and serve,’ and we feel like we want to add value to each and every member that goes through the class,” he said. “We can give them a dose of leadership and connection to their community, to grow individually as well as professionally, and then serve the community, not only through the impact project that we have as a class, but also to serve on boards going forward and special projects throughout the city and the community.”

As Childers mentioned, each class is tasked with developing a project to address a need in the community and make a positive impact. Some of these projects have continued to make an impact long after the class graduated.

“The class in 2006 ended up doing a project called ‘Love Luggage’ that continues on, and they work with Allen County Children Services,” he said. “Any time a foster child is moved from place to place, they give them luggage with all the toiletries and essentials.”

This year’s class sought to address financial illiteracy among area youth. According to Ohio Means Jobs-Allen County assistant director Josh Parker, one of the project “captains,” this endeavor will hopefully help young people avoid the financial pitfalls that some of the class may have experienced.

“Going forward, any current Allen Lima Leadership or Allen Lima Leadership alumni could come and present to a group, be it a 4-H group, a youth group or something else in the area, a presentation on financial literacy with a PowerPoint that’s plug-and-play where they could just go in and talk,” he said. “So we focused on budgeting, checking and savings accounts and understanding credit. Then we did for each of us who participated a five-minute ‘get to know us’ section talking about where we worked, what we did, how we got to where we are and what we would have done differently.”

Along with recognizing each graduate, some special awards were also presented. One was an alumni award, given to Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce president and CEO Jed Metzger, and the other was the Lois Rubens Spirit of Leadership Award, presented to Demi Burden, pre-planning specialist at Chiles-Laman Funeral and Cremation Services.

For more information on ALL or to learn how to become involved, call 419-222-6045 or email [email protected]

Reach Craig Kelly at 567-242-0391 or on Twitter @cmkelly419.

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

At 135, Lima Chamber looks to continue growth

LIMA — The Lima/Allen County Chamber of Commerce has been around since 1887. There have been a number of name changes through the years, but the mission has basically remained the same. “Our mission is to serve, represent and enhance business growth and success,” current chamber president and CEO...
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Ohio State Bar Association honors attorneys

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Bar Association recognized two local attorneys for 50 years of service to the community and the legal profession. Both James Paul Patrick of Lima and Stephen Lloyd Smith of New Bremen were honored at the Ohio Bar’s District 16 annual meeting. James Paul...
LIMA, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lima, OH
Local
Ohio Government
Lima, OH
Government
Allen County, OH
Government
County
Allen County, OH
The Lima News

Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary

OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
OTTAWA, OH
Lima News

David Voth: Reflections from 37 years

As I conclude my career at Crime Victim Services in Allen and Putnam Counties, I find myself reflecting on the incredible growth of what started as a victim-offender reconciliation program, and on my deepening understanding of life along the journey. Over the decades, CVS expanded its vision to create meaningful...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Marsha J. and Don E. Buchanan

LIMA — Mr. and Mrs. Don E. Buchanan are celebrating 60 years of marriage. Buchanan and the former Marsha J. Caywood were married at a Presbyterian church in Bowling Green. They are the parents of three children, Kimberly Davis of Tucson, Arizona; Lori Rollins of Lima and Chris Buchanan of Ottawa. They have six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
LIMA, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Childers
The Lima News

Monthly Allen County siren test to be held Wednesday

LIMA — The Allen County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management plans to complete a monthly test of all 50 emergency sirens at noon Wednesday. The tests are run the first Wednesday of every month. In case of a true emergency, sirens alert the public to go indoors and tune into local media for updates.
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Ordinance on unlawful discrimination to be introduced to BG City Council

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green’s City Council meeting will have an ordinance read concerning unlawful discrimination on Monday. Councilperson Nick Rubando will be introducing the ordinance that will prevent the discrimination of people due to their own sexual or reproductive health decisions. This includes, but is not...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
Lima News

Allen County Farm Park hosts pioneer life demonstrations

LIMA — For one afternoon, life at the Allen County Farm Park on Slabtown Road was more about hand-powered cider presses than handheld cell phones. The park was the site of early-1800s re-enactors Sunday. There were demonstrations on food preservation, food preparation and the use of various herbs. Meat...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Lima News

Fort Jennings State Bank receives 5-Star rating

FORT JENNINGS — Bauer Financial, Inc., the nation’s premier bank rating firm, announced that The Fort Jennings State Bank, Fort Jennings, Ohio has once again been awarded its highest 5-Star rating for financial strength and stability. Earning a 5-Star rating indicates this bank excels in areas of capital...
FORT JENNINGS, OH
Times-Bulletin

Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)

The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Sixth District Court of Appeals to hear cases in Wood County

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Wood County Court of Common Pleas Judges Matthew Reger, Mary “Molly” Mack, Joel Kuhlman and David Woessner will hear oral arguments from the Sixth District Court of Appeals on Oct. 5. This is the first time oral arguments will be heard in Wood...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Robert Ballentine, 27, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found guilty of carrying concealed weapon. Sentence: 10 days jail. 10 days suspended. $150 fine. Shane C. Davis, 37, of Lima, found guilty of theft. Sentence: 180 days jail. 135 days suspended. $150 fine. Tina Hall, 47, of Lima, found guilty...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets six years for shooting

LIMA — A 39-year-old man who pleaded guilty to shooting another man despite proclaiming his innocence was sentenced to six years in prison Monday morning. Leroy Foster, of Lima, is convicted of shooting Dedric Curtis with a handgun on June 5, 2021. He pleaded guilty in August but said at Monday’s hearing that he was with family at the time of the shooting and only pleaded guilty to avoid a longer sentence. He said his father died while he was in prison and he wants to avoid a similar situation with his mother.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

CrimeStoppers

LIMA — Area law enforcement officials are looking for information about crimes or persons below. The Lima/Allen-Putnam County Crime Stoppers Program offers cash awards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides anonymous tip information that would lead to the arrest of anyone listed on this page. Please call 419-229-STOP (7867).
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Rawlins trial to begin Oct. 11

LIMA — A 19-year-old charged with first-degree felony cases on two separate occasions will go to trial in October. Jourdyn Rawlins, of Lima, is accused of raping two separate people — one on Sept. 13, 2020, through Sept. 14, 2020, and the other on May 26, 2021 — according to the indictments.
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

New Pet Groomer The Paw-ffice In Wauseon Holds Ribbon Cutting

NOW OPEN … Owner’s Anna Howard and Amber Frank held their official ribbon cutting ceremony for The Paw Office off N. Shoop Ave in Wauseon. Pictured with friends and family members are owners Anna and Amber along with Groomer, Steven Pope. (PHOTO BY LINDSAY PHILLIPS, STAFF) A ribbon...
WAUSEON, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
278
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy