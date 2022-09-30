Read full article on original website
Nancy Barnett
3d ago
Maybe if you weren't so determined to shove sexual deviations in the faces of straight people, people wouldn't be so angry. How about a month to celebrate Mothers, Fathers and children instead of sexual perversions? What's wrong with being straight? It's the moral way God commanded.
Sapulpa begins work on near $1 million Christmas installment
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Right now, it's a bunch of iron beams and some fencing, but give it a few weeks and Sapulpa's Christmas Chute sounds like something not just to write home about, but to shout about from the rooftops. "There is about 1050 lineal feet of Christmas...
'It's a very concerning trend': TPD Chief reacts to deadly McLain homecoming shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are working to find the person responsible for shooting four people on Friday at the McLain High homecoming game. All four shooting victims are under 20 years old. Police said one of the victims, a 17-year-old boy, died from his injuries. Tulsa Mayor...
Little Light House celebrates 50 years in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Little Light House is celebrating 50 years of serving children with special needs in the Tulsa area on Monday. Since 1972, LLH has been providing free education and therapy services to children with special needs in the Tulsa area. “50 years is a big deal,...
Parking and power troubles can't stop Tulsa State Fair fun
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A blown transformer showered sparks all over the road outside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds Sunday evening. The resulting power outage only lasted for a matter of seconds, though the traffic lights continued to blink red for hours. It certainly didn’t help the traffic. But for fairgoers, it was just another bump in the road.
McLain High School classes remain canceled Tuesday following deadly shooting
--- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- McLain High School's Principal Renee Rabovsky announced classes will be canceled Monday in a letter to students. Rabovsky says classes are canceled to give officials the time needed to prepare to welcome students back to school. The letter comes after a tragic shooting at the...
Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
Troopers searching for missing man in Skiatook Lake
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP says a man was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. The man thought they needed help, so he jumped into the water to assist them. After...
Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting
Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
Tulsa police identifies 17-year-old killed at McLain High School
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police identified the 17-year-old victim killed after a football game at McLain High School on Friday. Police said Terron Yarbrough was shot and killed following the game. Police have not identified the other 17-year-old shot at the game, or the two additional shooting victims reported...
Tulsa police reveal two additional victims wounded by gunfire from McLain shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has revealed that two additional people were wounded by gunfire from Friday night's shooting at McLain High School. Police say a 20-year-old woman and 9-year-old girl were also wounded by gunfire, and taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are a...
Victim identified from deadly Echo Trail Apartment shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police have identified 18-year-old Fedro Givens as the victim from Friday night's deadly shooting at Echo Trail Apartment complex. Tulsa police were called to the complex just before 8 p.m. and arrived to find Givens with three gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken...
Sheriff's office refutes online gun hoax about Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is clearing up some confusion caused by a video circulating social media. Despite social media claims and rumors, the sheriff's office says there was no gun incident involving a suppressor, calling the situation a "hoax" on the department's Facebook page.
Large Fire In Sand Springs Consumes Entire 2-Story Home
No one is hurt after a large two-story house fire in Sand Springs around 7:15 Sunday morning. Firefighters say two people were sleeping when the smell of smoke woke them up. They say they couldn't get out of their room, so they climbed out to a balcony where tow neighbors grabbed a ladder to help them and their dogs.
Man arrested in Oklahoma for Great Ape Initiative burglary
TULSA, Okla. — One man is facing charges for a theft atGreat Ape Initiative. He was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 43-year-old Chad Cooney broke into the research facility on Aug. 27. He took several expensive tools and caused damage to the facility. Many of those...
Muskogee man drowns at Lake Eufaula
Officials say a 58-year-old Oklahoma man has drowned at an Oklahoma lake.
18-Year-Old Identified As Victim In Deadly Tulsa Apartment Shooting
Authorities have identified the victim who was shot and killed at the Echo Trail Apartments in Tulsa Friday evening. Tulsa Police said 18-year-old Fedro Givens was shot in the chest and killed. Two suspects left the scene. Police said Givens died on the way to the hospital. The Tulsa Homicide...
McLain High School cancels class Monday, Oct. 3, sends message out to families
TULSA, Okla. — McLain High School announced Sunday evening that classes will be cancelled Monday, Oct. 3. This decision comes in the wake of a deadly shooting on McLain High School’s campus late Friday night. One 17-year-old boy was shot and killed, and another 17-year-old was hospitalized after being shot.
This Week in Sapulpa History: How Sapulpa Earned a Vessel
This week in Sapulpa history, the Chamber of Commerce received a picture in the mail on September 25, 1922. This picture is the first time the citizens of Sapulpa had seen this particular image. The image was that of an oil tanker cargo ship at sea. The name of the ship was Sapulpa.
Victim identified from McLain football game shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
