Tulsa, OK

Nancy Barnett
3d ago

Maybe if you weren't so determined to shove sexual deviations in the faces of straight people, people wouldn't be so angry. How about a month to celebrate Mothers, Fathers and children instead of sexual perversions? What's wrong with being straight? It's the moral way God commanded.

KTUL

Sapulpa begins work on near $1 million Christmas installment

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Right now, it's a bunch of iron beams and some fencing, but give it a few weeks and Sapulpa's Christmas Chute sounds like something not just to write home about, but to shout about from the rooftops. "There is about 1050 lineal feet of Christmas...
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Little Light House celebrates 50 years in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Little Light House is celebrating 50 years of serving children with special needs in the Tulsa area on Monday. Since 1972, LLH has been providing free education and therapy services to children with special needs in the Tulsa area. “50 years is a big deal,...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Parking and power troubles can't stop Tulsa State Fair fun

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A blown transformer showered sparks all over the road outside the Tulsa State Fairgrounds Sunday evening. The resulting power outage only lasted for a matter of seconds, though the traffic lights continued to blink red for hours. It certainly didn’t help the traffic. But for fairgoers, it was just another bump in the road.
TULSA, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Tulsa, OK
Government
City
Tulsa, OK
KTUL

McLain High School classes remain canceled Tuesday following deadly shooting

--- TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) -- McLain High School's Principal Renee Rabovsky announced classes will be canceled Monday in a letter to students. Rabovsky says classes are canceled to give officials the time needed to prepare to welcome students back to school. The letter comes after a tragic shooting at the...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Man robbed, shot in midtown Tulsa; police searching for suspects

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A man was robbed and shot near Admiral and Harvard early Monday morning. Tulsa police responded to a QuikTrip in the area just after 5 a.m. to investigate a shooting. Officers arrived to find a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the foot....
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Troopers searching for missing man in Skiatook Lake

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a missing man on Skiatook Lake. OHP says a man was pulling two kids on an inner tube when they fell off. The man thought they needed help, so he jumped into the water to assist them. After...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Tulsa Mayor reacts to McClain mass shooting

Mayor GT Bynum is worried that a generation of kids are growing-up in which gun violence is escalating. “It’s unacceptable,” Bynum stressed. Bynum suggests security protocols should be reevaluated to ensure people can feel safe, in light of what transpired after McClain’s Homecoming game against Miami, Friday night.
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City of Tulsa announces utility rate increase

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The City of Tulsa announced that beginning October, certain fixed rate structures on utility bills will be changing. They say these rate changes are due to inflation, supply chain challenges, and increases in contract prices between the City and its vendors. Rate changes are a...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

Victim identified from deadly Echo Trail Apartment shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Police have identified 18-year-old Fedro Givens as the victim from Friday night's deadly shooting at Echo Trail Apartment complex. Tulsa police were called to the complex just before 8 p.m. and arrived to find Givens with three gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken...
TULSA, OK
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KTUL

Sheriff's office refutes online gun hoax about Tulsa State Fair

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa County Sheriff's Office is clearing up some confusion caused by a video circulating social media. Despite social media claims and rumors, the sheriff's office says there was no gun incident involving a suppressor, calling the situation a "hoax" on the department's Facebook page.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KCCI.com

Man arrested in Oklahoma for Great Ape Initiative burglary

TULSA, Okla. — One man is facing charges for a theft atGreat Ape Initiative. He was taken into custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Police say 43-year-old Chad Cooney broke into the research facility on Aug. 27. He took several expensive tools and caused damage to the facility. Many of those...
TULSA, OK
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: How Sapulpa Earned a Vessel

This week in Sapulpa history, the Chamber of Commerce received a picture in the mail on September 25, 1922. This picture is the first time the citizens of Sapulpa had seen this particular image. The image was that of an oil tanker cargo ship at sea. The name of the ship was Sapulpa.
SAPULPA, OK
KTUL

Victim identified from McLain football game shooting

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department has identified the 17-year-old victim from Friday's fatal shooting during a football game at McLain High School as 17-year-old Terron Yarborough. Four people total were injured in the shooting, including a 17-year-old boy, a 20-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl.
TULSA, OK

