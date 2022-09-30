ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Daily Mail

Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes

President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Iowan

Gov. Kim Reynolds sues President Joe Biden over his student loan debt forgiveness plan

Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and governors in other five states filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan on Thursday. Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and North Carolina filed the lawsuit in a district court in Missouri, asking the court to temporarily restrain the student loan debt forgiveness plan immediately.
IOWA STATE
The Independent

Biden slashes back student loan relief plan as Republican launch lawsuits

The Biden administration has scaled back its student debt relief programme as several Republican states filed lawsuits.The US Department of Education on Thursday changed the language of the programme and said: “As of Sept 29, 2022, borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans.”The policy reversal implied that borrowers who have federal student loans that are owned by private entities will no longer be allowed relief under the programme.Earlier the federal government said that those borrowers would have a path to receive up to $10,000 or...
ARIZONA STATE
vpm.org

A look inside the legal battle to stop Biden's student loan relief

The antipathy many conservatives feel toward President Biden's student debt relief plan, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently estimated will cost roughly $400 billion, is as vivid as many borrowers' enthusiasm for it. "The president isn't a king. He's not an emperor. And if he does something unconstitutional, hell...
EDUCATION
POLITICO

Biden to GOP critics of student debt relief: ‘Bring it on’

BIDEN DEFENDS STUDENT DEBT RELIEF PLAN: President Joe Biden struck a defiant note against Republican attacks of his student debt relief plan over the weekend — after a week where the proposal faced a wave of legal challenges and his administration scaled back part of the policy. Seven GOP-led states are now suing to block the plan.
POTUS

