Read full article on original website
Related
Biden is making it clear that his broad student-loan forgiveness plan is a 'one-time' action
Biden's administration is ensuring student-loan borrowers know the up-to $20,000 in debt relief is a "one-time" action.
These loans no longer qualify for Biden’s student loan forgiveness program
(The Hill) – President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan was abruptly updated on Thursday to exclude borrowers with privately held federal student loans, according to Education Department guidance. As of Thursday, borrowers with federal student loans not held by the Education Department are no longer eligible to obtain...
White House analysis finds Biden plan to cancel some student loan debt costs $379 billion
President Joe Biden's order to cancel student loan debt for millions of Americans will cost an average of $30 billion per year over the next decade and $379 billion over the course of the program, according to a Biden administration cost estimate.
6 Republican states are suing the Biden administration over student-loan relief calling it 'economically unwise and downright unfair'
Six states claim student-loan relief will hurt tax revenue, that Biden doesn't have the authority to cancel debt, and are seeking to pause the plan.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Biden admin starts student loan forgiveness process: Here’s what we know
(NEXSTAR) — The day has finally come — well, almost. After weeks of waiting, the White House appears to be gearing up to forgive the federal student loan debt of millions of Americans after alerting borrowers Thursday about what to expect through the process. First, it’s important to...
Biden's $400 billion student loan forgiveness plan faces FIRST lawsuit: Indiana case says President's ploy to wipe $10,000 in debt is 'flagrantly illegal' and will leave some worse off because of taxes
President Biden's plan to forgive billions in student debt for millions of Americans is 'flagrantly illegal', violates the Constitution and will make some worse off because of taxes, the first lawsuit against the ploy states. Conservative group Pacific Legal Foundation filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday against the Department of Education...
Daily Iowan
Gov. Kim Reynolds sues President Joe Biden over his student loan debt forgiveness plan
Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and governors in other five states filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden’s student loan debt forgiveness plan on Thursday. Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Kansas and North Carolina filed the lawsuit in a district court in Missouri, asking the court to temporarily restrain the student loan debt forgiveness plan immediately.
Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan
Under the new terms, borrowers who have loans issued through the government but held by private lenders will no longer be eligible for debt relief. The post Biden Administration Changes Eligibility Requirements For Student Loan Debt Relief Plan appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden’s student loan cancellation plan to cost $400B, Congressional Budget Office estimates
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student debt for most borrowers will cost the government about $400 billion, the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office said in an estimate released Monday. The CBO’s evaluation of the administration's policy said the price tag is "a result of...
Six GOP-led states sue to block Biden's student debt relief plan
Six Republican-led states have filed a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
Legal challenges stack up for Biden's student debt forgiveness plan
Several states sued over Joe Biden's plan to forgive billions in federal student loans for millions of borrowers and a separate suit was knocked down.
Biden slashes back student loan relief plan as Republican launch lawsuits
The Biden administration has scaled back its student debt relief programme as several Republican states filed lawsuits.The US Department of Education on Thursday changed the language of the programme and said: “As of Sept 29, 2022, borrowers with federal student loans not held by ED cannot obtain one-time debt relief by consolidating those loans into Direct Loans.”The policy reversal implied that borrowers who have federal student loans that are owned by private entities will no longer be allowed relief under the programme.Earlier the federal government said that those borrowers would have a path to receive up to $10,000 or...
IN THIS ARTICLE
vpm.org
A look inside the legal battle to stop Biden's student loan relief
The antipathy many conservatives feel toward President Biden's student debt relief plan, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office recently estimated will cost roughly $400 billion, is as vivid as many borrowers' enthusiasm for it. "The president isn't a king. He's not an emperor. And if he does something unconstitutional, hell...
Hundreds of thousands of Americans cut out from President Biden's student loan forgiveness program
LANCASTER, Pa. — Applications for President Biden’s student loan relief program are expected to open this month, potentially freeing millions of Americans from up to $20,000 of debt per eligible borrower. “We’re told a lot of this will be automatic, almost like the stimulus checks were," said Eric...
POLITICO
Biden to GOP critics of student debt relief: ‘Bring it on’
BIDEN DEFENDS STUDENT DEBT RELIEF PLAN: President Joe Biden struck a defiant note against Republican attacks of his student debt relief plan over the weekend — after a week where the proposal faced a wave of legal challenges and his administration scaled back part of the policy. Seven GOP-led states are now suing to block the plan.
Comments / 2