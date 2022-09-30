Read full article on original website
Related
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
luxury-houses.net
$14.995 Million Fantastic Home has A Spacious Backyard with Playground and Putting Green in Palm Beach Gardens
The Home in Palm Beach Gardens, a luxurious estate in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club has an endless flow creating multiple living areas for privacy and comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 12230 Tillinghast Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) & Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) at Compass Florida for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach Gardens.
sebastiandaily.com
Indian River County Deputies Assisting in Relief Efforts on Florida’s West Coast
The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the search, rescue, and relief efforts on the West Coast of Florida. Sheriff Eric Flowers gave a briefing to a dedicated team of deputies prior to leaving this morning. “Indian River County was spared from the wrath of Hurricane Ian....
Hurricane Ian evacuee upset over Jupiter hotel price hike
A Hurricane Ian evacuee called WPTV about a price hike at a Jupiter hotel. She wanted to know if the price hike in Jupiter was a case of price gouging.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ian: Pregnant Florida woman drives through hurricane to give birth
MELBOURNE, Fla. — She is beautiful and glorious, and her mother braved difficult odds. A pregnant Florida woman braved strong winds and possible flooding to deliver her baby girl after she went into labor while Hurricane Ian moved menacingly close to her area. Hanna-Kay Williams, 22, of Melbourne, gave...
wqcs.org
SFWMA Navigation Notice: Some Locks in Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry County Re-Opened; Others Remain Closed
South Florida - Monday October 3, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Sunday announced the re-opening of the following navigational locks:. • Okeechobee County: G-36 Boat Lock, Henry Creek. • Okeechobee County: S-193 Boat Lock, Taylor Creek. • Glades County: S-127 Boat Lock, Buckhead Ridge. • Glades...
10NEWS
VIDEO: Heavy winds captured in Fort Pierce, Florida
Michele Skidmore says she captured this video. She says it was taken in Fort Pierce, Florida.
spacecoastdaily.com
Palm Bay Mayor Rob Medina Highlights New Fiscal Year, Hurricane Ian in Monthly Mayor’s Message
BREVARD COUNTY • PALM BAY, FLORIDA – It’s a great day Palm Bay! On Sunday, September 11, the City of Palm Bay held its inaugural Patriot Day Remembrance Ceremony. The ceremony included guest speakers, a bell ringing ceremony, and a moment of silence. It is our duty...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Palm Beach County residents qualify for DCP National Finals
JUPITER — Jupiter resident Leah Gram and Luke Parsons of Palm Beach Gardens share the same favorite golfer -- Justin Thomas -- and next spring they will share the same experience:. Competing in the Drive Chip & Putt Finals at Augusta National on the eve of the Masters. Both...
luxury-houses.net
Amazing River Views Estate in Jupiter just Minutes to the Atlantic Ocean comes to The Market at $7.1 Million
The Estate in Jupiter, a spectacular home with-in minutes to the Atlantic Ocean offering amazing water life is now available for sale. This home located at 19010 Loxahatchee River Rd, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Thomson (Phone: 561-743-0344) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
click orlando
United Launch Alliance plans Atlas V rocket launch Tuesday
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance has planned a Tuesday evening launch of an Atlas V rocket from the Space Coast. The launch is set for 5:36 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged...
Person hit, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne
MELBOURNE, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a motorcyclist Sunday night in Melbourne. Police said the person was crossing Sarno Road around 8:20 p.m. when they were struck by the motorcyclist near Ironwood Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the person...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WPTV
Crash on Florida's Turnpike has southbound lanes closed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. — A crash on Florida's Turnpike in Martin County has all southbound lanes closed before mile marker 134. Traffic is backed up a couple of miles as of 11:07 a.m.
cohaitungchi.com
12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA
Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
spacecoastdaily.com
WATCH: Squidlips Overwater Grill in Melbourne and Sebastian Open for Business, Cocoa Beach to Reopening Sunday
WATCH: Squidlips Overwater Grill in Melbourne and Sebastian are open for business, with Cocoa Beach opening on Sunday. Click here to view the lineup of live music every day of the week in Melbourne and on weekends in Cocoa Beach. BREVARD COUNTY • COCOA BEACH – There’s always something to...
WESH
NASA reports damage to Kennedy Space Center following Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Late Thursday night, NASA reported that Kennedy Space Center had sustained a small about of damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials say the space center sustained a peak wind gust of 108 mph, which was measured at the 457-foot level of a lightning tower at Launch Complex 39B, where the Artemis 1 moon rocket was standing before being rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for shelter from the storm.
spacecoastdaily.com
HURRICANE IAN UPDATE: Check Out Brevard Beach Conditions from the Cocoa Beach Pier Live Webcam
WATCH LIVE: See what’s happening at the Cocoa Beach Pier as Hurricane Ian approaches the Space Coast area. The pier stretches 800 feet over the Atlantic Ocean and is constructed with more than 2.5 miles of boardwalk planks and 270 pilings,. each 40 feet in length. In Bevard County,...
Brevard County utilities ask residents to conserve water after Hurricane Ian
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The same flood waters that covered central Florida neighborhoods filled stormwater ponds around treatment plants. That excess water still has to be processed, which impacts the whole system. “The worst I’ve seen in here is Tropical Storm Fay,” said resident Patrick O’Connell. “I’m 6 foot,...
veronews.com
The late Father Richard Murphy implicated in theft
A sad coda to the life of the late Father Richard Murphy – for two decades the beloved pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and frequently lauded for the island parish’s humanitarian work in Gifford and Fellsmere – came with his implication last week in a multi-year scheme with his church administrator to embezzle a huge sum from the Diocese of Palm Beach.
veronews.com
Winning lottery ticket sold at Publix
VERO BEACH — A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth more than $40,000 was recently sold at a local Publix supermarket, according to lottery officials. The Publix Supermarket at Treasure Coast Plaza was one of four locations across the state to sell the winning tickets. The store is located at 415 21st Street, Vero Beach.
Comments / 0