ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vero Beach, FL

Comments / 0

Related
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: October 3, 2022

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

$14.995 Million Fantastic Home has A Spacious Backyard with Playground and Putting Green in Palm Beach Gardens

The Home in Palm Beach Gardens, a luxurious estate in the exclusive Old Palm Golf Club has an endless flow creating multiple living areas for privacy and comfort is now available for sale. This home located at 12230 Tillinghast Cir, Palm Beach Gardens, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 10,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Geraldine Stanko (Phone: 561-603-6730) & Dory Faxon (Phone: 401-965-7530) at Compass Florida for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Palm Beach Gardens.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vero Beach, FL
City
West Palm Beach, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Alaska State
City
Tampa, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Lifestyle
City
Orlando, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Utah State
wqcs.org

SFWMA Navigation Notice: Some Locks in Martin, Okeechobee, Glades and Hendry County Re-Opened; Others Remain Closed

South Florida - Monday October 3, 2022: The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) on Sunday announced the re-opening of the following navigational locks:. • Okeechobee County: G-36 Boat Lock, Henry Creek. • Okeechobee County: S-193 Boat Lock, Taylor Creek. • Glades County: S-127 Boat Lock, Buckhead Ridge. • Glades...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Linus Travel#U S Airlines#Allegiant Airlines#Linus Business#Breeze Airways#Elite Airways#Vero
luxury-houses.net

Amazing River Views Estate in Jupiter just Minutes to the Atlantic Ocean comes to The Market at $7.1 Million

The Estate in Jupiter, a spectacular home with-in minutes to the Atlantic Ocean offering amazing water life is now available for sale. This home located at 19010 Loxahatchee River Rd, Jupiter, Florida offers 5 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Robert Thomson (Phone: 561-743-0344) at Waterfront Properties & Club C for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Jupiter.
JUPITER, FL
click orlando

United Launch Alliance plans Atlas V rocket launch Tuesday

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – United Launch Alliance has planned a Tuesday evening launch of an Atlas V rocket from the Space Coast. The launch is set for 5:36 p.m. from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. [TRENDING: VIDEO: Deputies rescue man standing on top of submerged...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Person hit, killed by motorcycle in Melbourne

MELBOURNE, Fla. — A person was hit and killed by a motorcyclist Sunday night in Melbourne. Police said the person was crossing Sarno Road around 8:20 p.m. when they were struck by the motorcyclist near Ironwood Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Investigators said the person...
MELBOURNE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Alaska Airlines"
NewsBreak
Airbus
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
United Airlines
cohaitungchi.com

12 SENSATIONAL THINGS TO DO IN MELBOURNE FLORIDA

Located along Florida’s eastern Space Coast, Melbourne is a bustling city with a small town feel in Brevard County known for its historic charm, artsy culture, and great surf. The downtown area has world-renowned art galleries, delicious restaurants, and craft breweries tucked behind oak-lined streets. You are reading: Things...
MELBOURNE, FL
WESH

NASA reports damage to Kennedy Space Center following Ian

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Late Thursday night, NASA reported that Kennedy Space Center had sustained a small about of damage from Hurricane Ian. Officials say the space center sustained a peak wind gust of 108 mph, which was measured at the 457-foot level of a lightning tower at Launch Complex 39B, where the Artemis 1 moon rocket was standing before being rolled back to the Vehicle Assembly Building for shelter from the storm.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
veronews.com

The late Father Richard Murphy implicated in theft

A sad coda to the life of the late Father Richard Murphy – for two decades the beloved pastor of Holy Cross Catholic Church, and frequently lauded for the island parish’s humanitarian work in Gifford and Fellsmere – came with his implication last week in a multi-year scheme with his church administrator to embezzle a huge sum from the Diocese of Palm Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Winning lottery ticket sold at Publix

VERO BEACH — A winning Florida Lottery ticket worth more than $40,000 was recently sold at a local Publix supermarket, according to lottery officials. The Publix Supermarket at Treasure Coast Plaza was one of four locations across the state to sell the winning tickets. The store is located at 415 21st Street, Vero Beach.
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy