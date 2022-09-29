Read full article on original website
The Daily
Scardina’s scorcher propels No. 2 UW over No. 21 UCLA
In its first ranked matchup of the season, the No. 2 Washington men’s soccer team did not disappoint Sunday evening against No. 21 UCLA. UW eked out a 1-0 victory, extending its unbeaten streak to 10 matches to start the season, and extending its winning streak to five games since its draw.
The Daily
Kilbreath: Friday night was sobering for UW football, but bigger perspective is needed
The unfortunate thing, about high expectations, is that it’s a lot easier to become disappointed. When the Washington football team started its season off with a 4-0 homestand, the ante was upped. The Huskies, who had previously been viewed as a middle-of-the-road Pac-12 team, began receiving all kinds of external attention and heightened expectations.
The Daily
Washington women’s soccer gets back on track with win against Colorado
Playing an October game under a clear, blue Seattle sky might be a rarity, but the Washington women’s soccer team winning surely is not. Another convincing 4-1 win against Colorado on Sunday afternoon helped solidify Washington’s reputation as a top contender in national college women’s soccer. Dropping...
The Daily
Multiple unrelated attacks rock the U-District in first weekend of fall quarter
Over the course of the first weekend of the new school year, four incidents in and around the Ave left one dead and at least six injured. Two shootings on the Ave, a death by vehicle, and a shooting in an I-5 homeless encampment that left two injured all occurred in the span of less than 48 hours.
The Daily
RJS pushes to protect marginalized communities by developing new city council district lines
The City of Seattle is currently redrawing its political district lines based on data collected from the 2020 United States Census. By law, each district must have roughly an equal number of people to even out voting power between the districts. Redistricting is a time that many see as an...
The Daily
Concert review: Arlo Parks brings sunshine to Seattle with her Collapsed in Sunbeams tour
After an unexpected break from live shows, Arlo Parks returned to Seattle for her first ever headlining tour, “Collapsed in Sunbeams,” on Sept. 27. The Showbox provided the perfect atmosphere for the opening act, Puma Blue. The London-based artist and his backing band walked humbly onstage carrying their Rainier beer cans as if they were playing a gig at a local dive bar.
The Daily
Incident near Greek Row leaves one dead, investigation ongoing
Minutes after midnight on Oct. 1, an unidentified 21-year-old man was struck and killed in an accident at the intersection of 16th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 47th Street. Police are still investigating the circumstances of the death. The incident came shortly after police responded to an earlier shooting just off...
