Harsin: Auburn’s Leota, Calzada to Undergo Surgery
Auburn edge rusher Eku Leota could miss the rest of the season with a pectoral injury, coach Bryan Harsin said Monday. Leota will have surgery on Tuesday for the injury sustained early in last weekend’s loss to LSU, Harsin said. The Tigers are set to visit No. 2 Georgia...
Auburn Man Killed in Lee County Crash
An Auburn man has been killed in a wreck south of Opelika. Alabama State Troopers say 37-year-old Victor Buchanan was critically hurt when the car he was driving left a roadway and hit a tree. The wreck happened at about 12:34AM this morning on Lee County 54, about four miles south of Opelika, in Lee County.
Prattville Painted Rock Contest to Help Fight Hunger
There’s an art contest in the City of Prattville that is fun, free, and will help feed the hungry. Julianne Hansen, of Julianne Hansen Fine Art and Pottery gallery, has started her new Fall Painted Rock Contest. This creative concept allows individuals of all ages to paint a rock with a fall theme and enter it in her contest to win prizes, while raising funds to help stock the Autuaga County Children’s Micro Pantry. The funds will be raised by the auctioning off of the rocks in an online silent auction.
$100K seized in Auburn student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her condo last week. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. On Sept. 22, narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo […]
Opelika Police Make Murder Arrest
Opelika police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man on Saturday. Police say 22-year-old Reginald Lamar Hooks is charged with killing 24-year-old Ker’detrius Mercer of Salem. Mercer was found shot to death at around 3AM Saturday at the Hickory Haven Trailer Park in the 800 block of Crawford Road.
ADOC: Five of 15 Prisons Still Experiencing Total Inmate Worker Stoppages
The Alabama Department of Corrections says total inmate worker stoppages are continuing at five of the 15 major state prisons. In a statement, ADOC says most facilities have seen the partial return of inmate workers, restoring regular meal services. It says all facilities remain operational and critical services have been...
Macon County Residents Speaking out against Bingo Machine Ban
Macon County Residents along with local officials met today in response to the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling to close electronic casino locations at Southern Star, White Hall and Victory Land. Residents say they intend to fight that ruling and met to discuss what legislative rights they have to overturn...
Montgomery Police Make Murder Arrest
Montgomery police say they have made an arrest in an August 8 homicide. Police have charged 21-year-old Zernell Mills of Montgomery with murder in the shooting death of 33-year-old Natalio Garcia of Montgomery. Garcia was shot in the 300 block of Chase Street. Police say Mills was taken into custody...
UPDATE: Opelika Police Arrest Suspect Wanted in String of Vehicle Break-Ins
Opelika police say they’ve now arrested the man suspect of a string of vehicle break-ins. Police have charged 30-year-old Deandrian Marquel Martin with nine counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and nine counts of theft of property. Police say the break-ins happened over the summer in residential areas...
Man Charged with Capital Murder in Montgomery Woman’s Shooting Death
Montgomery police have arrested a man in a woman’s shooting death. Police have charged 22-year-old Denikko White of Montgomery with capital murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Britney Bohannon of Montgomery. Bohannon was shot around 3:30PM on Monday, September 26, in the 3100 block of Fredericksburg Drive. Bohannon...
