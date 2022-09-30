Read full article on original website
Drought development now likely
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We’ve talked about the unusually dry weather across Alabama quite a bit of late. Now it’s looking like drought conditions will settle in for parts of the state as October continues on. The Climate Prediction Center has highlighted a chunk of Alabama in their...
‘10 Best Days of Fall’: Alabama National Fair to start Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair is set to return to the capital city Friday. Widely known as the “10 Best Days of Fall,” it will begin with WSFA 12 News Day at the Fair and will run through Oct. 16. For safety reasons, fair organizers have implemented a policy that requires everyone 17 or younger to be accompanied by a parent or guardian when they come out to the fairgrounds at Garrett Coliseum.
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
Pedestrian struck, killed on Hwy. 231 in Pike County Sunday night
PIKE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A south Alabama woman has died after being struck by a vehicle late Sunday night, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Christy L. Mayhew, 31, of Brundidge, died after being hit by a 2019 Dodge Ram driven by Levi A. Gerrish, 40, of Elkhart, Indiana, ALEA said.
Rep. Barry Moore aide indicted on fraud charge
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An aide to Congressman Barry Moore (R-Enterprise) is charged with Insurance Fraud, according to arrest records. Sherry McCormick turned herself into the Geneva County Jail on Monday following her grand jury indictment. A copy of that indictment that details specifics of the charge is not immediately available...
Expert says there aren’t enough people to fill the large number of open jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Employers across the country are having trouble hiring right now. Even with plenty of jobs and positions available, the unemployment rate remains low. The latest reporting from the Alabama Department of Labor shows a 2.6% unemployment rate. Most people have jobs, yet positions remain unfilled. “There’s...
Abnormally dry weather to continue
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - It has been awhile since we have seen any rain... our dry stretch of weather - that started back on September 13th - will continue with no interruptions for the foreseeable future. There is no rain in sight for at least the next 7 days across central and south Alabama; each day our sky will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, and dew points remain low.
