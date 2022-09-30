ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

50 vehicles vandalized in NE Portland, police looking for information

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least 50 people found their vehicle tires punctured Saturday morning around the Roseway neighborhood in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 9 a.m., police responded to an initial report of vandalism at the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Once there,...
PORTLAND, OR
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
PORTLAND, OR
Police make arrests in SE 82nd attempted murder

Police agencies join together to solve an attempted murder on 82nd Avenue, just south of Powell BoulevardOn September 8th, just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, a bit south of Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and did survive his injuries. Investigators were able to identify a juvenile, and 24 year-old Charlie Hernandez, as suspects in the attempted murder, and an arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile and Hernandez....
PORTLAND, OR
Taxi driver's shooter arrested in Mt. Scott-Arleta; out on bail

A taxi driver came under fire and was wounded; he drove himself to the hospital. His attacker was arrested, but...The story received great media attention: A taxi driver for Radio Cab was shot while driving from N.E. Glisan Street at Interstate 205 at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 1st — and then he drove himself to a hospital. He even had the presence of mind to get the license number of the vehicle used by the shooter. That license number made the hunt for the attacker easy for East Precinct officers, and an arrest was soon made. But what...
PORTLAND, OR
Serious injury collision takes place on St. Johns Road

Vancouver Fire extricated one driver, who was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a collision that took place Saturday in Vancouver. On Saturday (Oct. 1) at about 9:19 p.m., Vancouver Fire Department, American Medical Response (AMR) and...
VANCOUVER, WA
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
VANCOUVER, WA
Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.

