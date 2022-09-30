Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: City sees 4 homicides in 24 hours, nonprofit provides Oregon schools with NarcanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Neighbors in SE Portland warn of serial burglar, Portland Marathon returns this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: OSFM, Red Cross send volunteers to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane IanEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Mother of teen who died of accidental fentanyl overdose suing alleged drug dealerEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Program that pays people experiencing homelessness to pick up trash sees successEmily ScarviePortland, OR
50 vehicles vandalized in NE Portland, police looking for information
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - At least 50 people found their vehicle tires punctured Saturday morning around the Roseway neighborhood in northeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Just before 9 a.m., police responded to an initial report of vandalism at the 2800 block of Northeast 72nd Avenue. Once there,...
Alleged drunk driver, 2 others killed in Hwy 99E crash
A man accused of driving drunk and two others died in a head-on collision on Highway 99 East in Marion County early Sunday morning, authorities said.
VIDEO: Suspect sought after Vancouver Mall strong-armed robbery
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a strong-armed robbery on Wednesday in the Vancouver Mall parking lot.
1 dead in second deadly Portland stabbing Friday, suspect arrested
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – One person is dead following a stabbing death in downtown Portland. This is the second stabbing death in less than 12 hours in downtown Portland. Officers first responded around 8:30 p.m. to the crime scene at NW Couch Street and NW Broadway where the stabbing occurred. When they arrived, they found a person dead.
Police make arrests in SE 82nd attempted murder
Police agencies join together to solve an attempted murder on 82nd Avenue, just south of Powell BoulevardOn September 8th, just after 9:30 p.m., East Precinct officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of S.E. 82nd Avenue of Roses, a bit south of Powell Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found an adult man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to an area hospital and did survive his injuries. Investigators were able to identify a juvenile, and 24 year-old Charlie Hernandez, as suspects in the attempted murder, and an arrest warrant was issued for the juvenile and Hernandez....
Suspect in Hazelwood shooting arrested in Portland, victim dies
An arrest has been made in Friday's Hazelwood shooting, which tragically turned fatal as the victim passed away in the hospital.
Taxi driver's shooter arrested in Mt. Scott-Arleta; out on bail
A taxi driver came under fire and was wounded; he drove himself to the hospital. His attacker was arrested, but...The story received great media attention: A taxi driver for Radio Cab was shot while driving from N.E. Glisan Street at Interstate 205 at about 9 a.m. on Thursday, September 1st — and then he drove himself to a hospital. He even had the presence of mind to get the license number of the vehicle used by the shooter. That license number made the hunt for the attacker easy for East Precinct officers, and an arrest was soon made. But what...
Salem and Eugene investigators seeking information on fatal hit-and-run, and theft cases
Salem police are looking for the driver in a fatal hit-and-run incident that happened Wednesday morning. 66-year-old Cynthia Lynn Perry Rizzo of Keizer was found around 5:00am, lying in the roadway of the 4000 block of Sunnyview Road Northeast. She was taken to Salem Health but died from her injuries Thursday.
Two people in hospital after serious Vancouver car crash
Two people are in the hospital after an early morning crash in Vancouver.
Wilkes shooting leaves one dead, no suspects ID’d
Shots rang out in the Wilkes neighborhood early Saturday morning, and by the time help arrived, one person was dead.
Serious injury collision takes place on St. Johns Road
Vancouver Fire extricated one driver, who was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating a collision that took place Saturday in Vancouver. On Saturday (Oct. 1) at about 9:19 p.m., Vancouver Fire Department, American Medical Response (AMR) and...
Salem Police ID victim in search for deadly hit-run driver
The victim's name in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday has been revealed by Salem PD.
Victim shows up at hospital after Hazelwood neighborhood shooting
Detectives are investigating a shooting in Hazelwood Friday morning after authorities say the victim showed up at a local hospital.
67-year-old man identified as Fairview shooting victim
The Multnomah County Sherriff's Office on Friday released the name of the man shot to death in Fairview Tuesday night.
'It is a scary incident': Neighbors in Southeast Portland warn of serial burglar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors in Southeast Portland said they're dealing with a serial burglar, who they’ve caught on camera multiple times. “It’s the same guy over and over again,” said one victim named Akila, who asked that we not share her last name. Akila lives on...
Woman pushed to ground, robbed in Vancouver Mall parking lot
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating after a woman was robbed Wednesday at the Vancouver Mall. According to police, the victim was walking through the parking lot on her way to work when a maroon-colored car resembling a Kia Optima drove past her and parked. Soon after, a man exited the car, attacked her from behind, pushing her to the ground and taking her purse.
Suspect on the loose after fatally striking pedestrian in NE Portland
A hit-and-run in Northeast Portland late Thursday night was deadly.
Fatal crash causes internet outages in Portland metro
A fatal crash on SW Scholl's Ferry Road knocked out service for thousands of Xfinity customers and caused headaches for Timbers ticket holders on Sunday.
Man shoots into Vancouver McDonald’s drive-thru after finding out location is closed
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired a gun into a McDonald’s. According to police, the white-colored sedan pulled up to the McDonald’s at 2814 NE Andresen Road just after 2:20 a.m. Thursday. After attempting to order food through the window and being denied, the suspect pulled out a gun, firing a shot through the drive-thru window.
Woman calls 911, hides phone, leads deputies to alleged kidnapper
A Salem woman called 911 Wednesday evening and secretly led Marion County officials to her and the man that allegedly kidnapped her.
