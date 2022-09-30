Read full article on original website
In one Fort Myers neighborhood, Black residents feel forsaken in Ian's aftermath
In historically African American Dunbar, some think that they are being ignored by authorities who are more concerned about helping affluent seaside communities.
Click10.com
Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
Death toll rises in Florida as search and rescue operations continue
The official death tally increased to 58 over the weekend, with the toll likely to rise significantly in the days ahead.
Gas still hard to find in SWFL
Residents all over southwest Florida are waking up this morning looking for a chance to fill up. We talked with one man who made the trip from Punta Gorda just to fill his tank.
Click10.com
National Guard delivers aid to Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News spent the day with the Florida Army National Guard Monday as its soldiers delivered help to Hurricane Ian victims in the hard-hit Port Charlotte area. The Rotonda area, west of Port Charlotte, was particularly affected by the storm. 22-year-old Tiana Drossel, a...
Click10.com
Rescue and cleanup efforts continue in Lee County following destruction of Hurricane Ian
LEE COUNTY, Fla. – Four days after Hurricane Ian made landfall, clean-up efforts from the catastrophic storm continues in Lee County. Florida Task Force Two, made up of first responders from Miami, is still looking for survivors who may be alive, trapped below the rubble on Fort Myers Beach, but even they know time is running out.
Click10.com
Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
Click10.com
Man survives Hurricane Ian’s fury in Sanibel Island
ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Greg Anarino said he was trapped in Sanibel, a barrier island in Lee County that no longer has a causeway to get to the mainland, for two days — until he was rescued on Friday. Anarino said he had lived there for three decades...
'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors
(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors.
Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours
"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
‘Thanking God I’m alive’: Man returns to NE Ohio after Hurricane Ian decimates Florida home
For the last 22 years, Fort Myers Beach was home for Mike Dearden.
Click10.com
Gas station stores in Lee, Collier counties become havens amid Hurricane Ian’s havoc
EAST NAPLES, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s aftermath in Lee and Collier counties means driving through inundated streets despite a gas shortage, shopping only with cash at the few stores open, staying away from damaged electric poles, and finding boats stuck in unlikely areas. On Thursday, a day after...
FDOT Says 'Access to Pine Island will be Restored by Saturday, October 8'
Governor Ron DeSantis recently directed the Florida Department of Transportation to assist Lee County in expediting emergency repairs .
WINKNEWS.com
I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow
The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
Florida woman hid in closet during Hurricane Ian, rescued days later
A Punta Gorda woman hid in the closet in her mobile home for hours while Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc outside.
Click10.com
Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
floridapolitics.com
Most customers in Charlotte, Collier, Lee, Sarasota counties still powerless after Hurricane Ian
The four counties combined contain 63% of Ian-caused outages statewide. Close to two days after Hurricane Ian slammed Southwest Florida, more than half of Charlotte, Collier, Lee and Sarasota counties remain without power, according to the most recent data from the Public Service Commission. Across the four counties, 604,618 of...
Governor presses county electric cooperative to expedite restoration
More than 200,000 customers of Lee County Electric Cooperative remain without power after Hurricane Ian's landfall on Wednesday.
‘About 35 deaths’ reported in single Florida county after Hurricane Ian, sheriff says
Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno confirmed dozens of additional deaths Saturday in the wake of Hurricane Ian's devastation to much of southwest Florida.
