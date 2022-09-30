ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Myers, FL

Comments / 0

Related
Click10.com

Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Coral, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Bonita Springs, FL
City
Fort Myers, FL
State
Florida State
City
Fort Myers Beach, FL
Click10.com

Fort Myers man rode out Hurricane Ian on boat for 12 hours

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Andrew Woeck lived on a 54-foot yacht docked at a Fort Myers marina. After flying back into town shortly before Hurricane Ian arrived, he thought he could ride it out. Woeck admitted he regretted that decision almost immediately. The winds began to pick up as...
FORT MYERS, FL
Click10.com

Man survives Hurricane Ian’s fury in Sanibel Island

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – Greg Anarino said he was trapped in Sanibel, a barrier island in Lee County that no longer has a causeway to get to the mainland, for two days — until he was rescued on Friday. Anarino said he had lived there for three decades...
LEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Insider

'Snowbirds' who usually head down to Florida during the winter months came back early to see the damage of Hurricane Ian and help neighbors

(AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) FORT MYERS, Florida — Susan Johnson, 68, rode out Hurricane Ian with her husband and some neighbors at the clubhouse in her mobile home community. She watched from the windows as neighbors' homes blew away. On Wednesday, Ian tore through Florida's west coast and slammed the state with catastrophic winds and storm surges. Homes were swept away, boats were destroyed, and city infrastructure has been damaged, leaving nearly entire communities without power. The death toll is at least 21 as of Friday, with state officials expecting the number to rise. Many of Johnson's neighbors are snowbirds and don't come down until October, she said, but many were now returning after the storm to help their neighbors. 
FORT MYERS, FL
People

Fla. Woman Reunites with Dad Who Disappeared in Hurricane Ian Flood Waters and Clung to Tree for 3 Hours

"I feel like I should be dead," Stan Pentz, of Fort Myers, told daughter Stephanie Downing As flood water from Hurricane Ian rose in her Rotonda West, Florida, home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Stephanie Downing got a text message from her father, Stan Pentz, who was over an hour away at his home in Fort Myers. He said the water was up to his shoulders, and he couldn't get out. Standing on her kitchen table, Downing called him on the phone and screamed, telling him to break...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recreational Vehicles#S Storm#Storm Surge#Infrastructure#Coast Guard#Rv
WINKNEWS.com

I-75 shutdown in North Port due to Myakka River overflow

The Myakka River has overflowed onto I-75, causing its closure. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, due to the rising water the interstate will be closed from mile marker 179 (North Port/Toledo Blade Boulevard) to mile marker 193 (Englewood/Jacaranda Boulevard). Motorists planning to travel to Southwest Florida on I-75 should...
NORTH PORT, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port shares current road conditions as water rescues go into third day

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of North Port is working to make sure residents know current road conditions following heavy flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Bradenton Police, who are working alongside to assist North Port Police as they focus their efforts on water rescues from the flooding of Myakkahatchee Creek, posted photos to Twitter showing roadways that had been washed out by heavy rain and flood water.
NORTH PORT, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Click10.com

Aerial video shows Hurricane Ian damage in Matlacha

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s fury destroyed the bridge connecting Matlacha, a small charming village in Lee County, to Pine Island and the Cape Coral-Fort Myers area. Aerial video shows residents using a slab to walk into what’s left of the area after Ian’s storm surge swallowed...
LEE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy