Columbia Missourian
MU kicker Mevis named SEC co-special teams player of week
Missouri kicker Harrison Mevis bounced back in the best way possible in front of the Tigers’ largest crowd since 2019. After missing what would have been a game-winning kick against Auburn on Sept. 24, Mevis totaled 16 points for Missouri on Saturday en route to winning Southeastern Conference Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.
Columbia Missourian
South Carolina dominates in sweep of MU volleyball
With her team’s back against the wall, Jordan Ilif caught fire in the final set of the Tigers’ Sunday match against South Carolina. After landing three straight kills for the Tigers and knotting the game at 11 a piece, she dropped her signature hybrid serve — part float, part top-spin — into the gaping hole at the center of South Carolina’s defense. South Carolina libero Jenna Hampton made a tough diving dig to launch the ball up and over the net into the eager hands of Missouri setter Riley Buckley, who quickly shot the ball back down on to the South Carolina floor.
Columbia Missourian
Run-rule ends Hickman softball game early in loss to Blair Oaks
Hickman softball hosted Blair Oaks on Monday. After the Kewpies quickly fell behind 15-0 in the third inning, the game ended because of the run-rule. Hickman (9-16) takes on Tolton (16-10) at 5 p.m Tuesday for its final game of the regular season. The Class 5 District 6 tournament begins next Tuesday. The Kewpies take on Blue Springs South (24-2).
Columbia Missourian
Tigers fall short in late loss to Georgia
Missouri falls to Georgia 26-22 after leading until the last five minutes. The Tigers were only able to score one touchdown, leaving the rest of the points scored to kicker, Harrison Mevis. The Tigers overall record for the season is 2-3. And are currently 0-2 in conference play. Missouri will...
Columbia Missourian
MU volleyball falters late in loss to South Carolina
Late runs from South Carolina sealed Missouri’s 3-2 (18-25, 25-20, 25-22, 19-25, 9-15) loss Saturday in Columbia, South Carolina. Missouri (7-6, 0-3 SEC) has lost its first three conference matches.
Columbia Missourian
Dawggone it! After leading for most of game, MU falls to No. 1 Georgia
Football is a cruel sport. You don’t need to tell Missouri football fans twice. In the last two weeks, the Tigers lost by a combined nine points in gut-wrenching fashion, albeit it in much different ways. Against Auburn last Saturday, Missouri allowed a surefire victory to slip away twice with a missed game-winning field goal to end regulation and a fumble into the end zone in overtime.
Columbia Missourian
With Georgia back, MU, Columbia celebrate 10th anniversary of first SEC game
Ten years ago, Missouri celebrated its first home football game in the SEC by hosting the Georgia Bulldogs — and fans immediately noticed a difference. “I remember being downtown right there on Eighth and Broadway on a Tuesday before the first SEC game and seeing all these cars with Georgia decals and flags on them,” said Steve Owens, who recently retired after many years as the UM System’s legal counsel.
Columbia Missourian
10 Years Later: Missouri football in the SEC
Roughly 10 years ago, Georgia came to Columbia for Missouri's first conference game as a member of the Southeastern Conference. On Saturday, those same Bulldogs return for yet another matchup. It has been a roller-coaster ride up to this point. From two stunning SEC East Division titles to the plethora...
Columbia Missourian
Southern Boone standout Burns wins ‘El Caliente’ 5K in Arkansas
Southern Boone runner and Oregon commit Connor Burns took the win at the Boys “El Caliente” 5K on Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Burns, the son of former MU cross country coach Marc Burns, registered a time of 14 minutes, 32.2 seconds, a full four seconds ahead of the second-place finisher.
Columbia Missourian
Week 6 Football Recap: Russellville continues Cinderella season; Helias holds on to top Capital City
It’s not a fluke. Russellville backed up its undefeated record Friday as it battled to take down fellow undefeated Crystal City 38-36. No matter the deficit, Russellville had an answer Friday night thanks to its scrappy run game. Russellville got out to a quick six-point lead, but Crystal City scored a touchdown and converted the 2-point conversion to go up 8-6. From that moment, Russellville matched Crystal City whenever it scored a touchdown. Russellville ultimately won the 2-point conversion battle in the first half and stopped Crystal City on its final two attempts, taking a 22-20 lead into halftime.
Columbia Missourian
No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22
6:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: SECN | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 4:03: Georgia, Daijun Edwards 1-yard touchdown run (Jack Podlesny PAT is good). Georgia 26, Missouri 22. 9:39: Georgia, Kendall Milton 1-yard touchdown run (Jack Podlesny PAT is good). Missouri 22, Georgia...
Columbia Missourian
Columbia College women's soccer blanks Williams Baptist
No. 14 Columbia College women’s soccer extended its winning streak to five with a 6-0 win on the road over Williams Baptist on Saturday in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas. The Cougars have outscored their American Midwest Conference opponents 16-0 through two games.
Columbia Missourian
Marching Mizzou, theater students bring Broadway to Faurot Field
Singers and dancers wearing “The Phantom of the Opera” capes and masks, the classic inmates from “Chicago” and cast members from “The Prom” joined Marching Mizzou for the halftime show at Saturday’s football game in the first collaboration between the band and MU’s Department of Theatre.
Columbia Missourian
'It's about a lot of people': Pinkel on his induction into the College Football Hall of Fame
Alabama coach Nick Saban was one of many who advised Gary Pinkel against taking the Missouri head coaching job back in 2001. With the Tigers coming off a 3-8 season, Pinkel knew he had his work cut out for him when he traded Toledo — a place he spent nearly a decade of his coaching career — for Columbia.
Columbia Missourian
E. Joyce Schule Dec. 20, 1942 — Sept. 15, 2022
E. Joyce Schulte, 79, of Columbia, MO passed away Thursday, September 15, 2022 in Columbia. Per her wishes, she was cremated and inurned in Memorial Park Cemetery in Columbia. Joyce was born December 20, 1942 in Fulton, MO to Herschel and Fern Black Houf. She worked many years as a counselor and educator. She earned an Associate Degree from William-Wood in June of 1963, then a Bachelor Degree from Mizzou in 1978. On March 20, 1963, she married David Lee Schulte in Columbia. She continued to further her education, earning both a Masters of Education then an Education Specialist each from Mizzou. She served as a counselor and psychologist specializing in grief management, and worked as a college educator for several institutions. She co-owned a restaurant, Kitchen Garden, which had multiple locations.
Columbia Missourian
Laws shouldn't restrict access to polls for Missouri voters
Since 1975, I have consistently voted in Columbia using my Boone County voter registration cards. Now, I am furious at the recent legislative efforts to erect barriers to voter registration, which may disenfranchise me. I will be 90 in a few months. Owing to glaucoma, I am completely blind in...
Columbia Missourian
Rojas' hat trick leads Battle past Fulton
It was all Keller Rojas during Battle boys soccer's Saturday morning matchup against visiting Fulton. The junior netted a hat trick in a 4-2 win for the Spartans. It was a day to remember for the Rojas, who brought his season goal total to 10.
Columbia Missourian
Wayne R. McCoy Feb. 28, 1947 — Sept. 23, 2022
Wayne Robert McCoy died on September 23, 2022, in his home surrounded by his family. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am, October 10, 2022 at First Presbyterian Church in Columbia. Wayne was born February 28, 1947, in Springfield, Illinois, to William Robert McCoy and Willla Carter McCoy....
Columbia Missourian
Housing market slowly cooling down in Boone County
Following the national trend, the housing market in Boone County is showing signs of cooling down after a superheated market spike during the pandemic. This August, homebuyers saw lower prices in median single-family houses from last year, according to the Columbia Board of Realtors. Other signs of a slower market were an increase in house inventory and more days on the market, the report showed.
Columbia Missourian
Forest bathing could help alleviate stress, reduce depression
Like all animal species, our lives are deeply rooted in and dependent upon nature. Six million years ago, human animals stood on our own two legs. Over time, we developed tools to aid in both hunting and foodways, constructed shelters, harnessed fire and began communicating in increasingly sophisticated ways. We created art, clothing and musical instruments.
