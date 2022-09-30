Read full article on original website
Mount Vernon murder leads to multiple arrests
Jefferson County Sheriff's Department arrested Treyaveon Massie, 23, and Retha McIntire, 43, after responding to a shooting call at Rolling Meadows Trailer Park on Thursday at 6 p.m.
JEFFERSON COUNTY ARREST REPORTS – OCTOBER 3RD, 2022
MT. VERNON, IL — ON MONDAY, THE JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE ALONG WITH THE MT. VERNON POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORTED THE FOLLOWING ARRESTS;. 23-year-old Jeremiah Watson of Mt. Vernon was arrested Friday by the Mt. Vernon Police Department for Violation of Bail Bond. 72-year-old Ivory Simmons of Mt. Vernon...
Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student
A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
Alma man arrested following fight at Marion County Jail
A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery following a fight with another inmate in his jail cell. Gregory Bryan is accused of knocking the other inmate to the ground resulting in a head injury. The alleged victim of the fight was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
Sentence announced in shooting death of man who stumbled into Collinsville hotel
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (KMOV) – Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas A. Haine has announced the punishment a man who pleaded guilty in a fatal shooting will receive. Caleb D.E. Smith, of Tilden, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Devin Judd, of Lenzburg, in April 2020. According to authorities, Smith, 22, attempted to rob Judd, who later stumbled into the lobby of a Collinsville hotel and was pronounced dead at the hospital. The two men were reportedly acquaintances.
Man pleads guilty to 2020 Collinsville murder, immediately sentenced
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A 22-year-old man from rural Illinois pleaded guilty Monday to a murder outside a Collinsville hotel. Collinsville police were called to the Hampton Inn near Interstate 55 and Commerce Drive around 11:20 p.m. on April 19, 2020. Police learned a shooting victim, Devin Judd of Lenzburg, Illinois, entered the hotel seeking help.
Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
Pedestrian killed in Collinsville
There’s a fatal hit-and-run investigation in Collinsville. Illinois State Police say a female pedestrian was struck and killed by a tractor trailer truck, Saturday night, along southbound Interstate 55, by milepost 8. The victim’s name has not been released. Troopers say she was getting into a broken-down car...
Foul play not suspected in Cottage Hills death
A 61-year-old homeless man was found dead under an overpass in Cottage Hills on Saturday. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of deceased subject, located under an overpass area in the 700 block of West MacArthur Drive at about 10:15am. According to information from the Sheriff’s...
Marion County records another COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department has recorded another COVID-19 related death. In her weekly report, Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow said a male in his 80s who was not a long term care resident, was not vaccinated and was hospitalized with COVID at the time of his death passed away. Marion County has now had 218 COVID-19 related deaths.
Police Beat for Wednesday, September 28th, 2022
Salem Police arrested 36-year-old Steven West of East Williams in Salem for possession of methamphetamine and two outstanding warrants. Police say they were called to West’s home to a complaint about a loud vehicle idling. The driver of the car was given a warning. West, who was talking to the driver through his window, was arrested because the police knew he was wanted on the outstanding Marion County felony failure to appear warrant for possession of meth and a Fayette County warrant for driving on a suspended license. Bond on the warrants was $27,500. The possession of meth charge was added after what field tested as meth was allegedly found in his possession.
Wood River apartment fire called suspicious
The Wood River Fire Chief is calling an overnight fire in the city suspicious. It happened at an apartment complex on Thompson Street, as crews were called out at about 11:40pm. One woman fell from a second-floor balcony on the west side of the building. She was airlifted to a...
Fire Chief: Person with gas can seen running from Wood River fire
WOOD RIVER, Ill. (KMOV) - The Illinois State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspicious fire in Wood River late Sunday night. Just before midnight, firefighters were called to put out a fire in the common area of an apartment in the 100 block of Thompson Street. Residents evacuated the building, thanks to the smoke detectors and alarms throughout the building alerting them of danger. Officials said a woman was injured after falling from a second-story balcony while trying to escape.
Granite City woman faces felony DUI charge
EDWARDSVILLE – A Granite City woman was charged Thursday with felony DUI after an incident in Granite City earlier that day. Audrey G. Altmeyer, 27, of Granite City, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving while under the influence, a Class 2 felony, and child endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor.
