ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Kitten named ‘Stormie’ saved by Tampa officers during Hurricane Ian

By Nathaniel Rodriguez
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TcdUS_0iFwair400

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A pair of Tampa police officers made a rescue while out on patrol during Hurricane Ian.

The Tampa Police Department said two of its offers spotted a kitten alone and scared on Florida Avenue near Fletcher as Tampa was feeling the impact of Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian severs section of Florida’s Sanibel Causeway

The officers took the tiny animal to Veterinary Emergency Group for evaluation. Within an hour, the kitten found a new home with a family of four.

The kitten has since been named “Stormie.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Tampa, FL
Pets & Animals
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Tampa, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Cat#Hurricane Ian#Nexstar Media Inc
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago couple moves to Florida just in time for harrowing experience of Hurricane Ian

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Eleven people have been confirmed dead after Hurricane Ian ravaged Florida, and President Joe Biden is warning that it could be the deadliest hurricane in that state's history.Late Thursday, rescuers continued to search for survivors amid historic flooding – which swamped a hospital near Fort Myers. Workers were forced more patients to safety.More than 2 million customers were without power in Florida Thursday night, and  authorities were warning it could be days or even weeks before the power is back on.The storm came ashore as a Category 4 – one of the strongest ever to hit the U.S....
FLORIDA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida man who rode Ian out in Bradenton shares his story

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - While there were plenty of people who evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ian -- Gayle Bradford chose to stay. He lives in Bradenton, Florida and is calling Ian “the worst he’s lived through.”. Making landfall as a category 4 storm -- Hurricane Ian continues to...
BRADENTON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Orlando Weekly

Video shows Old Hillsborough Bay 'sucked out' by Hurricane Ian

Video from earlier this morning on Bayshore Boulevard in Tampa shows that Old Hillsborough Bay was blown out by the storm. The effect was compounded by low tide at the time, but nevertheless, the bay without water is  an eerie sight. The video came hours before Hurricane Ian made landfall south of the area. Videos from within the storm show how terrifying a Category 4 hurricane can be. [content-4]
TAMPA, FL
fox5atlanta.com

Parts of Wauchula underwater in aftermath of Hurricane Ian

WAUCHULA, Fla. - The parts of the Wauchula area were underwater Thursday after Hurricane Ian dumped rain on an already-saturated Hardee County, Florida. It was a race against time for rescuers in Wauchula as waters rose from the Peace River, leaving roads completely impassible, homes with water up to their roofs and cars submerged.
WAUCHULA, FL
islandernews.com

Another Florida property insurance company goes into receivership, the 16th to go into liquidation; who else is on the list?

In a, perhaps, coincidental move Tuesday, just as Hurricane Ian was preparing to target the Tampa to Fort Myers area, another Florida base property insurance company will stop writing future property insurance policies. Sunrise-based FedNat Insurance Company became the sixth this year, and the 16th overall, to land on the...
FLORIDA STATE
islandernews.com

Biden approves disaster declaration for nine FL Counties, DeSantis wants list expanded to cover Central and NE Florida

President Biden declared Florida a major disaster area Thursday morning, ordering federal aid to supplement local recovery efforts in areas affected by Hurricane Ian, which hit Florida as a Category 4 storm yesterday afternoon. The declaration will allow federal aid to go to Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee,...
FLORIDA STATE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

56K+
Followers
20K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy