WJCL
Clouds on Monday will keep highs in the 70s
It will be a cool start to the new week as lows take a dip to the 50s with a breeze out of the north. We will keep partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. This will prevent highs from warming past the mid 70s through the afternoon. Clouds will begin to clear by Monday evening.
Highs take a dip to the 70s this week with plenty of sunshine
It will be a chilly start to Sunday morning with lows taking a dip to the 50s. We have a beautiful, Fall-like week ahead. Highs tomorrow will stay near 80° tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine. After Monday, big changes arrive! Highs will take a dip to the 70s...
Cooler than average start to October. Take a look at the temperature trend
For your full forecast, just watch the above video. You can follow Melissa on Facebook here or Twitter here. Another cool start to the day but even with plenty of sunshine for the second half of the weekend, temperatures will stay below average thanks to a weak cold front that moved through late yesterday.
