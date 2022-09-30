ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Clouds on Monday will keep highs in the 70s

It will be a cool start to the new week as lows take a dip to the 50s with a breeze out of the north. We will keep partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon. This will prevent highs from warming past the mid 70s through the afternoon. Clouds will begin to clear by Monday evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WJCL

Highs take a dip to the 70s this week with plenty of sunshine

It will be a chilly start to Sunday morning with lows taking a dip to the 50s. We have a beautiful, Fall-like week ahead. Highs tomorrow will stay near 80° tomorrow afternoon with plenty of sunshine. After Monday, big changes arrive! Highs will take a dip to the 70s...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy