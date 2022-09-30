Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck.

Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his 1999 Nissan Maxima was struck by a 2012 GMC Sierra. The other driver did not sustain injuries.

