ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Callaway County, MO

Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision

By Ryan Shiner
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02XTIr_0iFwa9F000

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday in a Callaway County wreck.

Douglas Thompson, 88, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders. The crash occurred on County Road 245 at the intersection with Route E.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Thompson did not stop at a stop sign and his 1999 Nissan Maxima was struck by a 2012 GMC Sierra. The other driver did not sustain injuries.

The post Auxvasse man dies in Callaway County collision appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

Related
lakeexpo.com

Man Seriously Injured In Crash With School Bus

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — An Eldon man was seriously injured Friday in a crash on Burkle Lane. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Chance Craft, 27, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Monte Carlo and “traveling too fast for the conditions,” according to the report, when the vehicle crossed the center line and hit a school bus driven by 72-year-old Phillip Wood.
ELDON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash

CALLAWAY, Co. (KMIZ) An Auxvasse man was killed Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Callaway County. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Road 245 at Route E, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by 88-year-old Douglas W. Thompson was hit by a pickup truck after Thompson The post Auxvasse man killed Thursday in Callaway County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
CALLAWAY COUNTY, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri teen badly hurt when UTV overturns, ejects her

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo — A northeast Missouri teenager was badly hurt Friday evening when she wrecked a UTV. It happened just before 6:30 p.m. on Shelby County Route KK, six miles north of Clarence. State troopers say a 15-year-old girl from Shelbina was eastbound on KK in a UTV...
CLARENCE, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Auxvasse, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
Callaway County, MO
Accidents
Callaway County, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Auxvasse, MO
County
Callaway County, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

No one injured in central Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Police told ABC 17 on Sunday no one was hurt in a central Columbia shooting. Columbia police investigated a shooting Saturday night near Providence Road and Forest Avenue intersection. Shots were reported to the police around 8 p.m. ABC 17 crews arrived on the scene around 8:45 p.m. and saw at least The post No one injured in central Columbia shooting appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Two hurt in JCMO fire

One victim has burns and both people hurt in a Jefferson City house suffer smoke inhalation. Firefighters were called out early Friday to a house on Providence Drive. They termed the victim’s burn as minor. The house was heavily damaged. The State Fire Marshal is investigating.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Higbee man faces multiple felony charges following an altercation with his nephew on Friday. James Gibson, 43, was charged with armed criminal action and domestic assault after he attempted to shoot the victim, according to a probable cause statement. Gibson pointed a 9 mm hand gun and attempted to fire the The post Randolph County man charged with domestic assault, armed criminal action appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man was charged Friday with first-degree kidnapping and second-degree domestic assault. An arraignment was held Monday for Steven Hagner, 56. Witnesses said the victim drove to a convenience store at 301 Ellis Boulevard with Hagner in the passenger seat. Witnesses stated Hagner and the victim were in a The post Cole County man charged with kidnapping and domestic assault appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Nissan Maxima#Gmc Sierra
KMIZ ABC 17 News

AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The owner of Mid Missouri Mobile Home Transporting LLC -- All Star Mobile Home Transport LLC -- faces multiple charges of deception and stealing. Brian Forsythe, 51, of Versailles, was charged with two counts of deceptive business practice and two counts of stealing more than $750. Between Nov. 3, 2020-Dec. 22, 2020, The post AG’s office: Versailles business owner ripped off multiple customers appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
VERSAILLES, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Boonville man was charged with multiple crimes Wednesday after causing a police chase in north Columbia. Cameron Comstock, 22, was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and driving while revoked -- second or third offense. A Boone County police officer came across Comstock driving a stolen GMC Yukon in The post Cooper County man charged following police chase in Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

Boone County teen reported missing

The Boone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help finding a missing Columbia teen. 14-year-old Amya Williams was last seen Tuesday. Williams is described as a black female, standing 5’0”, weighing 179 pounds. Anyone with information on Williams’ whereabouts is asked to contact Detective Rausch with...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two people suffered minor injuries in a four-vehicle crash Thursday on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City. Jefferson City Police said a green 2013 Fiat was traveling westbound when it tried to slow down before running into a 2019 Kia Sorento that was stuck in traffic. The hit pushed the The post Four-vehicle crash causes minor injuries in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Nissan
NewsBreak
Accidents
myozarksonline.com

Osage Beach Man In Custody In Miller County

A wanted fugitive from Osage Beach was arrested Wednesday in Eldon. 41-year-old Nicholas Lee Scott was taken into custody by members of the Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force, Eldon Police Department, and the Miller County Sheriff’s Department. Scott was wanted for three active felony warrants and a federal detainer for...
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
KMOV

St. Louis woman crashes, dies in central Missouri

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A St. Louis woman died in a crash in central Missouri overnight. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Victoria Cooper, 50, got off a roadway in Howard County and hit a fence and a tree. The crash happened around 1 a.m. Thursday. Cooper died on the scene from her injuries.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Tipton man was recently charged with several counts relating to a fatal Aug. 6 crash in Moniteau County. David Burnett, 45, was charged Thursday with driving while intoxicated with a blood-alcohol content greater than 0.18, driving a motor vehicle with an excessive BAC, driving without a valid license and driving without The post Tipton man charged for fatal Moniteau County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONITEAU COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Missouri Task Force 1 to move to Ft. Myers to help with search and rescue efforts

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Boone County-based Missouri Task Force 1 (MO-TF1) will deploy to southwest Florida Monday morning to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. A spokesman for the task force said MO-TF1 arrived in Orlando on Sunday around 3 a.m. Task force members plan to move to the Ft. Myers area to help with search The post Missouri Task Force 1 to move to Ft. Myers to help with search and rescue efforts appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy