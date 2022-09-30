Any concerns about how Justin Herbert might continue to look while dealing with a rib injury likely disappeared after he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Entering Monday, the third-year quarterback leads the league with 1,250 passing yards through the first four weeks of the season. He directed the Chargers to scores on five of their first six possessions en route to passing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Herbert bounced back after struggling in last week’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After practicing only one day leading up to the Jaguars game, Herbert did not miss a day leading up to Houston, and came off the injury report after going through all the team drills on Friday. Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage after taking a hard hit during the fourth quarter of the Sept. 15 game at Kansas City.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 17 MINUTES AGO