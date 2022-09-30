Read full article on original website
NFL Dolphins say Tagovailoa out next Sunday with concussion
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose medical health is the subject of an NFL investigation, will miss next Sunday's game against the New York Jets due to a concussion. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel ruled out Tagovailoa on Monday due to a concussion the quarterback suffered last Thursday at Cincinnati in a game many critics say he should never have been allowed to play.
Herbert, Chargers bounce back with victory at Houston
Any concerns about how Justin Herbert might continue to look while dealing with a rib injury likely disappeared after he led the Los Angeles Chargers to a 34-24 win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. Entering Monday, the third-year quarterback leads the league with 1,250 passing yards through the first four weeks of the season. He directed the Chargers to scores on five of their first six possessions en route to passing for 340 yards and two touchdowns. Herbert bounced back after struggling in last week’s 38-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. After practicing only one day leading up to the Jaguars game, Herbert did not miss a day leading up to Houston, and came off the injury report after going through all the team drills on Friday. Herbert suffered fractured rib cartilage after taking a hard hit during the fourth quarter of the Sept. 15 game at Kansas City.
Though Fields struggles, Bears can spread blame for loss
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Justin Fields dropped back on the first play of Chicago’s second possession and unleashed a perfect throw downfield that a lunging Darnell Mooney hauled in for a 56-yard gain. At that moment, it looked like the Bears just might kick their passing game into gear. It didn’t happen. Fields had another difficult game. The defense couldn’t stop the run. Rookie Velus Jones Jr. muffed a punt in the closing minutes of his debut. There was plenty of blame to go around for Chicago in a 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. The Bears (2-2) will try to regroup when they visit Minnesota this week.
