We’re only seven episodes into House Of The Dragon and so far we’ve lost just about every character worth cheering for. Some of them were introduced and almost immediately killed off, some were with us from the beginning but barely got any consideration before being rudely dispatched. And the characters we were supposed to like are the ones doing the dispatching. This duality may be a trademark of George R.R. Martin’s work, but even on Game Of Thrones, there was always someone you wanted to see prevail, whether it was Tyrion, Arya, Jon, Daenerys, Brienne, or someone else. We haven’t really gotten characters like that in the new show, and it’s kind of a bummer.

TV SERIES ・ 20 HOURS AGO