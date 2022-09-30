Read full article on original website
Related
"Hocus Pocus 2" Stars Revealed That Thora Birch Was Originally Supposed To Play A Teacher In The Movie
"Even if [the original cast members] came in as a cameo. People would say, 'They could be in the background!' And I'm like, really? You're going to put the leads of the first movie in the background and be satisfied? You're not going to be satisfied, you're going to be angry."
A.V. Club
Marvel Studios taps Loki's Michael Waldron to write Avengers: Secret Wars
Although we have several years’ worth of Marvel Studios content to get through before even glimpsing an Avengers team-up movie, Kevin Feige is collecting his infinity stones of writers as soon as possible. It now looks like Loki’s Michael Waldron is being added to the gauntlet, as Deadline reports that the Doctor Strange In The Multiverse of Madness screenwriter is being tapped to pen Phase 6's big finale Avengers: Secret Wars.
A.V. Club
Whoopi Goldberg to Till critic: "That wasn't a fat suit. That was me."
Peak fat suit has brought us to this point. Over the weekend, a review of the upcoming historical drama Till published by The Daily Beast stated that Oscar-winner Whoopi Goldberg was wearing a “distracting fat suit” in the picture. The only problem is, she wasn’t. On her very popular talk show, The View, Goldberg reminded the critic that she doesn’t wear a fat suit in the movie. “There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit in her review,” Goldberg said [via EW]. “I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit. That was me. I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.” The Daily Beast has since amended the article.
‘Cost of Living’ Review: Martyna Majok’s Pulitzer-Winning Drama Makes Sensational Broadway Debut
What gives life value and makes it worth our daily toil? What does it mean to need another person, and what do we owe each other? It is a testament to the brilliant craft of Martyna Majok’s “Cost of Living,” now on Broadway after a successful off Broadway run, that it poses these sorts of colossal questions in scenes so bracingly intimate that you might be tempted to look away were they not so utterly magnetic. There’s writing specific characters that shimmer with universal truth, then there’s managing to capture, in the span of 100 minutes, how it feels to be...
RELATED PEOPLE
This "SNL" Parody Of Nicole Kidman's Viral AMC Ad Is One Of The Funniest Sketches I've Seen In Years
If this is what heartbreak feels like, then sign me up!
A.V. Club
Nope is a "yes," Universal Monsters get a 4K upgrade, and Bodies Bodies Bodies slays: October's best Blu-ray and 4K UHD releases
While streaming services continue to remove titles from their libraries and generally devalue legacy content (read: any movie released before 2000), physical media increasingly becomes a reliable source for people to watch what they want, when they want. As collectors ourselves, The A.V. Club is committed to providing a monthly look at the best new home video releases—from the biggest blockbusters to must-see obscurities—as companies from Warner and Sony Pictures to Vinegar Syndrome and Criterion Collection keep cinephiles’ shelves full of DVD, Blu-ray, and UHD discs.
A.V. Club
Chucky returns with a confident, nasty season 2 on Syfy
Spoiler alert: Chucky’s still alive. Yes, the killer doll with more resurrections under his belt than Sauron does get killed at the end of Chucky season one, but he has evolved beyond such petty hurdles as death. Now in its fifth decade, the Child’s Play franchise is as convoluted as ever, but for all the hoops it jumps through to keep the killer doll(s) and his opponents on a collision course, Chucky’s philosophy is as refreshingly simplistic as ever: keep the kills coming.
A.V. Club
Crew member says Dahmer—Monster set was "exhausting," caused "PTSD"
Netflix’s Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’s eye-catching nature continues to prove a double-edged sword amidst new criticism from a production assistant who worked on the set. Kim Alsup calls Ryan Murphy’s limited series “one of the worst shows” she’s ever worked on—specifically, she tells The Los Angeles Times, as a Black woman.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Hey, Reno 911! returns to Comedy Central this month
Reno 911! is back. Again. After more than a decade off cable, relegated to the shifting interests, names, and runtimes of Quibi, Paramount+, and The Roku Channel, Lieutenant Dangle is bringing those getaway sticks back to Comedy Central. Per a network press release, the series returns on Wednesday, October 19, at 10:30 p.m.
A.V. Club
Smile is beating up Bros at the weekend box office
Maybe chalk it up to the onset of that particular time of year known—obsessively—to the online set as “Spooky Season,” but new horror thriller Smile is apparently on track to win this weekend’s theatrical box office. Per Variety, Parker Finn’s film is set to bring in $19 million from moviegoers this weekend, recovering its entire $17 million budget in one fell swoop, and making it the biggest box office performer of the week. The film stars Sosie Bacon—who’s been getting strong reviews for the performance, including a recent shout-out from Stephen King—as a psychologist who becomes haunted by a mysterious curse after witnessing a patient’s suicide.
A.V. Club
Who is left for us to root for on House Of The Dragon?
We’re only seven episodes into House Of The Dragon and so far we’ve lost just about every character worth cheering for. Some of them were introduced and almost immediately killed off, some were with us from the beginning but barely got any consideration before being rudely dispatched. And the characters we were supposed to like are the ones doing the dispatching. This duality may be a trademark of George R.R. Martin’s work, but even on Game Of Thrones, there was always someone you wanted to see prevail, whether it was Tyrion, Arya, Jon, Daenerys, Brienne, or someone else. We haven’t really gotten characters like that in the new show, and it’s kind of a bummer.
A.V. Club
All of Disney's channels got yanked off Dish as part of a big, nasty, expensive fight
Disney is the latest media company to find itself battling it out with TV provider Dish this week, with the satellite TV company pulling pretty much all of Disney’s channels—ESPN, FX, Disney Channel, Freeform, and National Geographic, plus eight ABC affiliates in certain markets—from its service amid a very expensive spat between the two groups. The bone of contention is, of course, the carriage agreement between the two companies (i.e., “You give us money, we let you broadcast our shit and charge people for it”), which ended at midnight last night without negotiations for a renewal going through.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Miles Teller soars but can't save SNL from autopilot
SNL returned for its 48th season after the mass exodus of eight former cast members, the addition of four new players, and a host from this summer’s biggest blockbuster—no, not Tom Cruise, but rather first-timer Miles Teller. The cold open addressed this as Teller, playing Peyton Manning, provided commentary to an unfolding secondary cold open sketch involving Trump at his resort. Perhaps this meta-approach seemed clever on paper, but in practice one might ponder: Instead of writing a sketch about why a sketch isn’t funny, why didn’t the writers use this fresh start to just come up with something actually funny, without the unnecessary quotations? This season opener revealed that, even with a committed and serviceable host, the show’s lackluster writing has veteran performers going through the motions and stunts the fresh new players from adding their own comedic voices. Here’s a breakdown of what happened.
A.V. Club
Saturday Night Live
With SNL’s 48th season premiering tonight with guest host Miles Teller and a troupe of fresh new faces, we thought it would be a good time to look back at the sketches (and one noteworthy performance) that stood out from the show’s 47th season. Of course, evaluating an...
Comments / 0