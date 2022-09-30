Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
A breakdown of the COVID-19 cases in Hunterdon County
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Here’s the total breakdown of the 27,229 positive cases and 231 deaths of COVID-19 in Hunterdon County as of October 2. Age range is less than 1-year-old to 103-years-old. Case counts for each municipality may show a reduction on certain days, this is due to address corrections or updates from the original case report, health officials said.
wrnjradio.com
COVID-19 case count in Morris County
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Here is the latest case count of COVID-19 in Morris County on October 3, 2022:. The figures reflect COVID-19 positive cases as of the date and time indicated, some cases which may be pending, or have yet to be entered into the system. Please note...
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Sheriff recognizes employee achievements
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – Members of the Morris County Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Corrections and Bureau of Law Enforcement attended the 2022 annual Medals Day Ceremony held at the Morris County Park Commission’s Frelinghuysen Arboretum on September 28. “I am very thankful for the great work you...
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with DWI following single-vehicle crash in Morris County
DENVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County man is facing charges including driving while intoxicated Saturday following a single-vehicle crash in Denville Township. The crash happened on October 1 in the area of Diamond Spring Road and Morris Avenue, police said. Once police arrived on scene, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrnjradio.com
Man strikes police car twice; charged with DWI
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – A Hackettstown man is facing several charges including driving while intoxicated after he was allegedly driving erratically and then struck a police car twice Sunday night. On October 2, at around 9:25 p.m., police responded to the area of West Valley View Ave for...
wrnjradio.com
Sussex County man pleads guilty to burglary, theft charges
NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to burglary and theft charges, according to Acting Sussex County Prosecutor Annmarie Taggart. Steven J. McGovern, 35, of Vernon Township pled guilty on September 28 to third-degree burglary and third-degree theft before the Honorable Judge N. Peter Conforti, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton, Taggart said.
wrnjradio.com
Man charged with murder in deadly Somerset County stabbing
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A New York man has been charged in connection to a fatal stabbing Thursday in Franklin Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On September 29, at around 12:28 p.m., police responded to 9-1-1 call to a residence on Eugene Avenue...
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
Pike County child reported missing now found safe
PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pike County 12-year-old was reported missing to state police on October 1. Officials say Kiana Simon, 12 years old from Palmyra Township, left her home in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive in the Tanglewood Lakes Community sometime between 9:30 am and 10:00 am on October 1. Investigators […]
wrnjradio.com
Morris County Sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office has recently received multiple notifications from members of the public who have been a target of a phone scam. The phone calls are from the phone number 973-291-2679, and an individual identifying themselves as “Sgt. Joe Caruso from the Morris County Sheriff’s Office,” authorities said.
Family pleads for answers on 40th anniversary of unsolved killing at N.J. mall
The Morris County case of a teen killed forty years ago remains unsolved, and the victim’s family members gathered Saturday to plead with the public for help in the investigation. “It’s still time to do the right thing, and any information whatsoever is not too small,” said Mark Thomas,...
wrnjradio.com
Man assaults, spits at officer in Somerset County
BRANCHBURG TOWNSHIP, NJ (Somerset County) – A 24-year-old Virginia man has been charged after allegedly assaulting and spitting at police in Branchburg Township, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald. On Friday, September 23, at around 11:47 p.m., police responded to a business for a report of a...
fox29.com
'They need help': Local animal shelter asks for donations for animals in need after Hurricane Ian
LANGHORNE, Pa. - Local animal shelters are doing everything they can to assist furry friends in Florida after Hurricane Ian and they are seeking help. "I reached out to shelters in south Florida and somebody called me back instantly. Her voice was cracking. They need help, they’re running out of food!" owner of Town and Country Pet Care Center Liz Carpino said.
Northampton County gun buyback puts unwanted firearms, ammo out of reach (PHOTOS)
Halfway into a buyback of unwanted firearms Saturday, dozens of long guns in boxes were leaning up against a firehouse refrigerator in Bethlehem. By the time organizers were wrapping up at 2 p.m., 112 firearms had been collected at the Bethlehem Fire Department’s Lincoln Fire Station on Easton Avenue and another 199 were secured at the Hecktown Fire Co. on Nazareth Pike in Lower Nazareth Township.
KNOW THEM? Men Spent Nearly $11K On Bogus Credit Card At Warren County Speedway, Police Say
Recognize them? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two men they say racked up a bill of nearly $11,000 using a fraudulent credit card at a Speedway gas station in Warren County. The men — pictured above — used a fraudulent credit card to load around $10,800 onto...
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
wrnjradio.com
Hackettstown’s Halloween Downtown Event to be held on Oct. 29
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ (Warren County) – The 9th annual Hackettstown Halloween Downtown Event will be held on Oct. 29, police announced Monday. The Halloween Downtown Event will be held on Saturday, October 29, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at The Gazebo, located at the corner of Main Street and West Moore Street.
N.Y. man charged in deadly attack at N.J. home
A New York City man was charged with murder in the stabbing death of another man at a Somerset County home, authorities said Friday. Based on a description of the suspected attacker, detectives stopped Jahkoy Monsanto at the New Brunswick train station Thursday and recovered a knife from him following the killing of J’Corey Breedy earlier that day, according to Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald.
wrnjradio.com
Mosquito spraying set for Wednesday night in Harmony Township
HARMONY TOWNSHIP, NJ (Warren County) – The Warren County Mosquito Commission has announced that it will be spraying against mosquitoes Wednesday night, weather permitting, in parts of Harmony Township. The mosquito spraying will go on from 6:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5 and with an alternate...
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: MISSING CHILD – PLEASE STAY ON THE LOOKOUT
The Trenton, New Jersey Police Department is asking for the assistance of the public in order to locate Esmeralda Ramirez, 12 years old who is missing from the area of Seward Ave. The juvenile was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black sweat pants, and black knee-high boots. Any information...
Comments / 0