Hartford Utilities celebrates 125 years

October 3, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Utilities, the community’s locally owned, not-for-profit electric utility is celebrating 125 years. Hartford Utilities is a proud member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale energy provider, and joint action agency. The utility’s milestone anniversary received recognition at an awards ceremony during the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 15, 2022, in Middleton, WI.
Creation vs. Evolution at the House of Prayer in Kewaskum

Kewaskum, WI – Creation vs. Evolution monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the House of Prayer, 100 S. Clinton Street, in Kewaskum. This is a great evening for believer and nonbeliever alike. Bring your doubts, bring your questions, bring your curiosity, get equipped to respond and learn why evolution has been called “a fairy tale for grownups.”
