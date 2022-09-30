Read full article on original website
Hartford Utilities celebrates 125 years | By Steve Volkert
October 3, 2022 – Hartford, WI – Hartford Utilities, the community’s locally owned, not-for-profit electric utility is celebrating 125 years. Hartford Utilities is a proud member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale energy provider, and joint action agency. The utility’s milestone anniversary received recognition at an awards ceremony during the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 15, 2022, in Middleton, WI.
VIDEO | A salute to farmers from Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing
West Bend, WI – For the past few years Bob’s Main Street Auto & Towing in West Bend, WI has used its tow trucks as a clever marketing tool to support causes that affect people locally and nationally. The company, led by Bill and Laurie Rate, have tried...
Creation vs. Evolution at the House of Prayer in Kewaskum
Kewaskum, WI – Creation vs. Evolution monthly meetings at 6:30 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at the House of Prayer, 100 S. Clinton Street, in Kewaskum. This is a great evening for believer and nonbeliever alike. Bring your doubts, bring your questions, bring your curiosity, get equipped to respond and learn why evolution has been called “a fairy tale for grownups.”
