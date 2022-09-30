ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Celebrate national fossil day at White Sands

By Brie Lockhart
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=135iLp_0iFwZ5F700

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – “Dig into the past” is the event being held at the Branigan Cultural Center and the Museum of Nature & Science in Las Cruces on Saturday Oct. 8 from 10 to 1:00 p.m. The event and museum entrance are free.

The event will feature casts and molds of the ice age fossilized footprints discovered at White Sands National Park. Another event will be the showing of the PBS series NOVA: Ice Age Footprints. The showtimes will be at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. National fossil day is on Oct. 12 but will be celebrated at these events on Oct. 8.

You can find more information on the available events by clicking on this link. Calendar • Las Cruces, NM • CivicEngage (las-cruces.org)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

White Sands to honor Indigenous Peoples’ Day with concert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – White Sands National Park is honoring New Mexico’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day by holding a special concert on Monday, Oct. 10.  Randy Granger from Las Cruces, New Mexico will be performing at the park’s full moon night program. You can join Randy on Monday, Oct. 10, at 7:00 p.m. in the […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

City of El Paso celebrates ‘National Food Day’

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Department of Public Health is collaborating with El Pasoans Fighting Hunger to celebrate ‘National Food Day’. The community is invited to attend the ‘National Food Day’ event which will take place on Oct. 11 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. located at 9541 Plaza Circle. […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Las Cruces, NM
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
KTSM

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare to host nurse hiring event

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare will host a new grad registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event on Tuesday, October 4th. Candidates will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty.   Interviews will be conducted at the event, and candidates […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso PD Hosts National Night Out with Walmart

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Local law enforcement and community partners are hosting a National Night Out event for El Pasoans at the Walmart store on Paseo del Norte in west El Paso. The event is on October 4th and will bring the community together for a fun evening filled with family friendly activities and allow neighbors to meet […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

NASA traveling exhibition lands in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City El Paso Museum of History invites the public to an out of the world exhibit on Oct. 1. The exhibit, Hubble: The Space Telescope will be on view beginning on Oct. 1. The Hubble traveling exhibition is a 2,200-square-foot interactive exhibit that shows visitors the magnificence and mystery […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Famous European art makes three-month stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, opened Friday, September 30 and will run through January 1st at Sunland Park Mall in El Paso. This exhibition is a collection of the artist's renowned ceiling artwork from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel that takes visitors through an audio tour.
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Fossil Day#Local Life#Festival#Localevent#White Sands#The Apple App Store#Nexstar Media Inc#Ktsm 9 News
KTSM

Tap Truck can be rented for all events in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Tap truck has five taps that can be filled with any beverage of your choice. The truck can be rented for all events including weddings, holiday parties, birthdays, and more. When you rent the truck for an event, you can choose up to five drinks on tap. The drinks can be […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Welcome our nation’s war Veterans at El Paso Airport

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso invites the community today to welcome the Mission 14 Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso to honor our Nation’s War Veterans. The Honor Flight of Southern New Mexico and El Paso transported local and regional Korean and Vietnam Veterans to Washington, D.C. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert

EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment.  "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PBS
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Sports
elpasoinc.com

On the line with the El Paso Border Patrol

It’s 6 a.m. and still dark, but the rain has stopped as we meet in the parking lot at the Sunland Park Police Department. Our group includes Laurie Smith, a photographer from Denver and three Border Patrol agents: Landon Hutchens from Texas, who organized the ride-along, plus Carlos Rivera and Orlando Marrero, both of whom were born in Puerto Rico.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Ysleta ISD announces schedule for 2023 graduation ceremonies

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Ysleta Independent School District has announced the dates for its Class of 2023 graduation ceremonies for the district’s seven comprehensive high schools, Valle Verde Early College High School and the Young Women’s Leadership Academy. Graduation times, dates, and locations are listed below in chronological order: Thursday, June 1 — Young […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Beto O’Rourke visits UTEP next week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke has announced he is stopping in El Paso as he continues his college tour across the Lone Star State. According to his official website, O’Rourke will be visiting UTEP Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of his college tour. The event is said to be an opportunity to register […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPCC hosts ‘Fajitas & Margaritas’ event for student scholarships

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community College Foundation will host Fajitas and Margaritas for Scholarships with the EPCC Culinary Arts Program to benefit student scholarships. The event will host a culinary tasting event prepared by the EPCC Culinary Arts students and faculty. The event will be raising money for local students. It […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy