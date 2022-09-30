Celebrate national fossil day at White Sands

EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) – “Dig into the past” is the event being held at the Branigan Cultural Center and the Museum of Nature & Science in Las Cruces on Saturday Oct. 8 from 10 to 1:00 p.m. The event and museum entrance are free.

The event will feature casts and molds of the ice age fossilized footprints discovered at White Sands National Park. Another event will be the showing of the PBS series NOVA: Ice Age Footprints. The showtimes will be at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. National fossil day is on Oct. 12 but will be celebrated at these events on Oct. 8.

You can find more information on the available events by clicking on this link. Calendar • Las Cruces, NM • CivicEngage (las-cruces.org)

