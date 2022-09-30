Read full article on original website
Biden befuddles with abortion tweet invoking comparisons to ‘Almighty:’ ‘I thought this was a parody account’
Twitter users mocked a strange tweet from President Biden on Sunday that seemed to draw comparisons between God, the devil and the two political parties on abortion.
Bay News 9
Democrats, Republicans are shining a light on migration ahead of midterms
Republicans and Democrats are trying to highlight their differences on a variety of issues ahead of November's elections, and a key focus is immigration. It's a topic thrust in the spotlight again after some Republican governors sent migrants from the southern border to states including Massachusetts, California and New York.
Bay News 9
Congress' stopgap bill delays billions for local community projects
A Wisconsin refugee resettlement program is feeling the pain of delayed funding from Congress. On September 30, lawmakers passed a continuing resolution that will keep the government funded through Dec. 16 – but community projects, also known as earmarks, have been put on hold because the government is not yet fully funded.
Bay News 9
US judge dismisses Mexico lawsuit against gun manufacturers
MEXICO CITY (AP) — A U.S. federal judge on Friday dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Mexican government against U.S. gun manufacturers arguing their commercial practices has led to bloodshed in Mexico. Judge F. Dennis Saylor in Boston ruled Mexico’s claims did not overcome the broad protection provided to...
Bay News 9
U.S. Senate passes bill limiting NDAs
NATIONWIDE — The U.S. Senate voted unanimously last week to pass a bill that would limit non-disclosure and non-disparagement agreements in cases involving sexual harassment or sexual assault. “NDAs have been weaponized by employers, corporations and others in power to cover up abuse and sexual misconduct,” said Sen. Mazie...
Bay News 9
National Archives releases new details of effort to retrieve docs Trump stored at Mar-a-Lago
The National Archives and Records Administration on Monday released two sets of correspondence that offer new insight into the effort to retrieve boxes of presidential records recovered Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in January. The National Archives recovered more than 100 documents bearing classified markings, totaling more than 700 pages,...
