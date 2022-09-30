Read full article on original website
CASA for Children is expanding its service area to include Tillamook County
(PORTLAND, OR, September 28, 2022) – We are pleased to announce that CASA for Children of Multnomah, Washington, and Columbia Counties has expanded to serve children in foster care in Tillamook County. Tillamook County has been a home to a CASA program since 1996, and with this merger, they will be able to continue serving 100% of the children in foster care in their county. Vanessa Genens, Tillamook Program Manager of 8 years says, “Tillamook is thrilled to join CASA for Children. The exceptional team at this agency has warmly welcomed and supported our rural program during this transition process. They offer valuable expertise, opportunities, and resources that will serve the best interests of all the children in foster care in Tillamook County.”
Oregon Governor race: “Betsy is the real deal.”
To the Editor: As election day in Oregon draws near, we’ve heard candidates’ positions on nearly all the issues of the day. Homelessness, crime, Covid, abortion, the urban-rural divide, and the list goes on. One subject which has received little attention in the race for Oregon’s next Governor is management skills and the proven ability to run a large organization. Oregon’s general fund budget is in the $ 30 Billion range and the all funds budget is well over $100 Billion. State employees number over 40,000 with thousands more under contract work. That puts our state in a class of big business along with Intel, Nike, large hospital chains and Oregon’s largest organizations. Not a place for the untested, inexperienced, or timid CEO. In recent years, Oregon’s governance has been conspicuous by its failures. Our state’s management structure is a textbook example of the well-known Peter Principle. One need only recall such fine examples of management as the Columbia Crossing, the Employment Department’s handling of claims during Covid and recent attempts to develop comprehensive user-friendly web sites.
Two Simultaneous Rallies to Protest Industrial Forestry Practices: Seaside & Portland on October 6th
Join North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection on Thursday, October 6, 2022, to take action against TIAA (and other Wall St. corporations invested in timber corporations) for their destructive practices and hypocrisy! You can join us in Seaside at 3:30 P.M. at the Big Orange Chair (Hwy 101 and Broadway) Seaside Visitors Bureau or in Portland at 3:30 P.M. at South Hawthorne Waterfront Park for the march to S.W. Park & Montgomery for a rally at 4:30 P.M.
FATAL CRASH ON HWY 101-TILLAMOOK COUNTY SEPT. 29
(Posted on FlashAlert: October 3rd, 2022 12:29 PM) On September 29, 2022 at approximately 5:27 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 101 near milepost 70. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound black Toyota 4Runner, operated by Tysa Marie Judd (37) of Tillamook,...
OP/ED: Let’s Change Our Minds, Not Just Our Underwear
It’s easy to be discouraged some days. It’s easy to think that all the problems we face are too big, that what we as individuals do, doesn’t matter and that the actions we could take are too hard and require too much effort. We wish things were...
