Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Power expected to be mostly restored across Florida by Saturday
Florida is working to restore power following the devastation from Hurricane Ian. The storm left millions without power after it made landfall near Fort Myers on Sept. 28. As of Monday, 500,000 customers remained without power. State officials laid out a timeline Monday for restoring power. It will continue to...
News Channel 25
Katrina survivor lends helping hand, donates proceeds to those in need
BRYAN, Texas — We've all watched the destruction of Hurricane Ian affect millions in Florida, but one hurricane survivor in the Brazos Valley is partnering with the Red Cross to lend a hand. Korey Thomas said the people of Bryan and College Station welcomed his family with open arms...
News Channel 25
Texas A&M Central Texas hosts job fair with 30 different employers from across the state
Texas A&M Central Texas will be holding a job fair on Tuesday with 30 different employers from across the state. Paige Hughes, a student at the university shared some input on the event. “It’s a Hodge podge of different employers, there’s the police department, the Texas Department of Transportation, some...
News Channel 25
Nice Fall-Like Weather Continues
ENTER DATELINE — This morning is bringing a bit of a chill to Central Texas! Some areas have fallen into the 40s! You'll need the jacket this morning, but don't throw on the long sleeves just yet. Temperatures will warm decently into the upper 80s this afternoon. The only blemish on the forecast will be some high to mid-level clouds at times thanks to moisture from Hurricane Orlene that's making landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
News Channel 25
Willie Nelson to perform at O’Rourke campaign rally in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Willie Nelson is performing in Austin in support of Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke. Headlining his Vote 'Em Out rally, Nelson has publicly supported O'Rourke throughout the years - including during his 2018 senatorial bid. The free event is set for 2 p.m. at the Moontower...
Comments / 0