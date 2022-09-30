ENTER DATELINE — This morning is bringing a bit of a chill to Central Texas! Some areas have fallen into the 40s! You'll need the jacket this morning, but don't throw on the long sleeves just yet. Temperatures will warm decently into the upper 80s this afternoon. The only blemish on the forecast will be some high to mid-level clouds at times thanks to moisture from Hurricane Orlene that's making landfall on the Pacific coast of Mexico.

