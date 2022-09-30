ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, VT

mynbc5.com

Retail cannabis shops continue to be busy following opening weekend

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. — Three retail cannabis shops opened this past weekend in Vermont, and the Cannabis Control Board says more are coming soon. Ceres Collaborative in Burlington continued to have a long line of people waiting outside of their newly-opened location on Monday. The scene was similar to what...
MIDDLEBURY, VT
WCAX

South Burlington police investigate shooting death at motel

Classes were canceled at Spaulding High School on Monday because there were too many faculty and staff members out. Police are investigating whether homicides in South Burlington and Burlington that happened just hours apart are linked. Vermont deer hunting season begins. Updated: 5 hours ago. White-tailed deer hunting season is...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Spaulding High School closed Monday with too many staffers out

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Students at Spaulding High School in Barre had an unexpected extended weekend. Classes were canceled on Monday due to short staffing. Barre Unified Union School District Superintendent Chris Hennessey said they had a similar situation last Friday, though they were able to keep the school open.
BARRE, VT
Antelope Valley Press

Vermont dispensaries to begin selling recreational marijuana

Vermont dispensaries are set to begin selling marijuana for recreational use, though only three will be ready to do so, on opening weekend. FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington will all open, today. A fourth business has been licensed to sell recreational pot but isn’t ready to do so yet.
VERMONT STATE
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont cannabis board approves fourth retail license

Days away from cannabis being available at retail stores, the Vermont Cannabis Control Board approved the fourth retail license in Vermont. The Vermont Bud Barn in West Brattleboro joins Flora Cannabis in Middlebury, Mountain Girl Cannabis in Rutland and CeresMED in Burlington as the only retailers approved to sell adult-use cannabis when it becomes legal October 1.
VERMONT STATE
sevendaysvt

Vermonters Celebrate the First Day of Legal Cannabis Sales

Caesar Wright strode out of FLORA Cannabis on Saturday morning and lifted his arms like a victorious boxer before a cheering crowd. After driving for 90 minutes from Morrisville, then waiting two hours more, Wright made the inaugural purchase of legal weed at the Middlebury retailer, one of three stores to open on the first day of Vermont’s adult-use cannabis market. He dropped $105 on containers filled with "Diesel Dosi" and "Ice Cream Cake" after sniffing samples of the strains on a sleek display counter.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
mynbc5.com

Essex home fire spreads to nearby car and barn

ESSEX, Vt. — Firefighters in Essex responded to a structure fire around 8 p.m. Friday. The Westford Fairfax fire departments also responded to the scene at Maple Tree Lane. When crews arrived the flames had spread to a nearby vehicle and barn. Crews were able to save the barn....
ESSEX, VT
nbcboston.com

Man Shot and Killed in Burlington, Vermont Apartment Building: Police

A man was killed in a shooting Sunday evening in a Burlington, Vermont apartment, according to the city's police department. The Burlington Police Department got multiple calls for the shooting on Pine Street at around 8:15 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the agency. BPD and the Burlington Fire Department responded, finding witnesses and a 40-year-old man who was determined to be dead on scene, according to the release.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Suspect in homicide investigations appears in court

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The suspect in two homicides that took place in Burlington and South Burlington on Sunday appeared in court on Monday morning. Police say Denroy Dasent, 52, is suspected of fatally shooting a man at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington and killing another person at the Swiss Host Motel & Village on Williston Road in South Burlington later that night.
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

UVM folds liberal arts programs into new School of the Arts

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The University of Vermont unveiled its new School of the Arts on Monday as the school folds several disciplines under a single umbrella. The School of the Arts will bring UVM's music, theater, dance, art, art history, creative writing, and film and television studies programs together for the first time, the school said in a release.
BURLINGTON, VT
nbcboston.com

Man Suspected in 2 Fatal Shootings Sunday Night in Vermont, Police Say

Police say they believe the same man is responsible for two separate fatal shootings in Vermont on Sunday night. Denroy Dasent, 52, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment on Pine Street in Burlington on Sunday, according to WPTZ-TV. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Monday and was ordered held without bail.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Poppy

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you’re looking for a dog with lots of energy, meet Poppy!. This pup is waiting at the Humane Society of Chittenden County to find her forever home. Watch the video to find out more about Poppy.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

